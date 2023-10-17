411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Drew McIntyre and Zoey Stark Talk Crown Jewel, More

-We have New Tag Team Champions as Judgment Day have reclaimed their crowns and ended the short reign of American Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-To the video as Jimmy Uso popped up and hit Jey Uso with a superkick and that lets Finn hit his finisher and Judgment Day get back their Tag Team Titles.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They touch on the headlines: Judgment Day Rule! GUNTHER and REED slapped some meat! Ricochet and Nakamura went to WAR in Falls Count Anywhere.

-To the video as Ricochet hits a SHOOTING STAR PRESS OFF A BALCONY IN THE STANDS. Nakamura ends up putting Ricochet through a table and gets the win with KINSHASA. Funs stuff! Nakamura used a GTS again for our conspiracy friends out there. I mean, I know the reports, but Punk vs. EVIL SHIN would be a fine first program back for Punk. Just saying!

-To the video as Piper gets a win over Nattie thanks to some help Chelsea. Tegan Nox heads down to help Nattie even the odds and perhaps we are building to an honest to goodness Women’s Tag Title Match.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Tegan Nox. Tegan isn’t sure if this is some kind of partnership with Nattie. Who knows? They have a common enemy right now and she wants to see where this goes. Tegan notes that she does like gold.

-To the video as Rhea vs. Shayna is interrupted by Nia, Raquel and Zoey Stark. Zoey stands tall and all five of these women will be facing each other at Crown Jewel.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Zoey Stark and he brings up the Fatal Five-Way at Crown Jewel. Zoey feels great and gets to make her dream come true. She then calls Byron, “Barney,” and walks off. Funny!

-Matt breaks down the Fatal Five-Way!

-To the video as Big Bronson Reed and GUNTHER did Big E proud by SLAPPING MEAT! Good showing by Reed, but nobody was buying Reed as having any real chance of winning this one. GUNTHER hits a powerbomb like a BOSS and gets the pin. Good HOSS FIGHT!

-Camp and Megan discuss the greatness of GUNTHER. Who is the next victim?

-To the video as Rollins and Drew McIntyre have a verbal exchange. Drew brings up how he beat Brock in five minutes for the WWE Title and yet, there were no fans. He had the chance to get that big celebration at Clash at The Castle, but The Bloodline cost him and that’s hard for him to forget. He knocks Rollins for reinventing himself 65 times. Rollins says Drew won’t have anyone to blame, but himself when he loses this time.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Drew McIntyre. She mentions that Rollis and Sami have urged Drew to get over The Bloodline. Drew asks Jackie if she is going to pile on? The Bloodline isn’t a thing of the past as they still have the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He isn’t going to get over what happened, and he isn’t going to forgive and forget. The lone way to get over it, “beat Seth Rollins for The World Title.”

-Next week on RAW it’s Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre. I like the little twist that Sami lost Kevin Owens because Jey Uso was traded to RAW. That gives them something to play off down the line. They just keep adding layers to these stories.

-To the video as Codu gets put through the announce table and that takes him out of the match. Sami and Dom cancel each other out and that leaves Jey on his own. Jimmy shows up and superkicks his brother, and that lets Judgment Day regain the Tag Titles. PYRO!

-Megan and Camp connect the dots as Rhea seemingly called in a favor to Paul Heyman and that explains whey she was late getting to the rest of Judgment Day. They wonder if Rhea is the leader of Judgment Day and Camp notes she is doing leader things.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!