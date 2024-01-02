-Happy New Year! It was an eventful Day One edition of RAW. I watched most of the show but would flip back occasionally to catch Michigan/Alabama and The Twilight Zone marathon running on SyFy. That marathon has been a New Year’s tradition for me for at least 15 years. Love me some TZ! Now, for WWE RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!

-We start with The Rock interrupting Jinder Mahal to a thunderous pop (DUH). I laughed when Jinder came out as it was a good way of trolling the crowd, but it was easy to tell there was someone else coming out to pay this off. I assumed it would end up being The Rock as news broke he was in nearby Pasadena for The Rose Bowl. I was waiting for him to declare for The Royal Rumble, but instead, he teased a match with Roman Reigns (“should The Rock sit at the Head of the Table?”) Poor Cody, but it’s The Rock. I am cool with Rock/Roman at Mania, but Rock isn’t winning that one and I don’t want to wait another year for Roman to finally pass the Title to someone. Maybe Rock vs. Reigns happens at Elimination Chamber? Maybe Rock has a movie to film in Australia or New Zealand right after. Probably a movie set in a jungle. He’s made a lot of those.

-To the video as we get highlights of Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch. This was a fun match that sucked the crowd into it. Nia gets the shock win and perhaps she is next for Rhea either at The Rumble or at Elimination Chamber.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Nia and she says it felt amazing out there. She takes joy knowing she broke Becky’s face and that her daughter will be crying. Cathy asks about Nia having family at the show and she says “he will speak for himself.” She then asks where Jackie is, but says she doesn’t care. For those that do, Jackie was in Seattle for the NHL Winter Classic!

-DIY and Shayna/Zoey still to come!

-Tomorrow night: NXT New Year’s Evil! No Dragon Lee apparently as he is having visa issues.

-To the video as Ivy Nile successfully defends her Title against Ivy Nile. I was pumped to see Nile out there as she is one of my Level Up kids and it’s possible, I have reviewed more of her matches than anyone. With that said, Rhea is just way above Ivy at this point and Ivy had no chance of winning here. She got to show out a little bit though before Rhea picks up the win.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with DIY and they agree that their goal in 2024 is to be Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Hopefully, that happens and they hopefully Ciampa turns on Gargano. We got KO vs. Sami at Mania a few years ago, and I need Gargano vs. Ciampa at Mania at some point (even if it’s just a mid-card match). Give me what I want, HHH! DIY note they are hungry, and they want those titles. Maybe they can go out to dinner with The Rock in San Diego if they are that hungry. Let them beat Judgment Day and then put over The Creed Brothers before the inevitable Ciampa turn.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes wants to finish things with Nakamura tonight, but instead, Nakamura pops up on the Tron with another cool video with comic book illustrations and tells Cody it ends next week.

-Next week on RAW: Nakamura vs. Cody and CM Punk returns!

-Royal Rumble commercial! If Rock isn’t in the Rumble and is getting Roman, then Punk is the clear favorite to set up a match with Rollins.

-To the video as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark get a win over Nox and Nattie. There is actually a few teams in the Women’s Tag Division now. I appreciate the baby steps.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Shayna and Zoey. Shayna notes she is a three-time Tag Team Champion and nobody has held the title longer than her. She wants to clean up the division and found herself another badass to help her. Zoey says they are going to take the Titles and make sure it’s not treated like a joke.

-To the video as we get highlights from Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. They teased a Priest cash-in, but Drew stops that with a Claymore. Drew gets The Claymore on Rollins and I bought that he was winning the World Title. Seth lucks into his foot being on the ropes and then he fights back to get a win after hitting a Pedigree on the announce table and then a Stomp back in the ring.

-This Thursday at 8 PM on Peacock it’s a WWE 2024 Preview Special. I will check that show out and pending what happens, will recap it.

-This Wednesday it is Best of The Bump 2023!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!