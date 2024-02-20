411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Raquel Rodriguez Talks Return, Elimination Chamber, More

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. Again, it sucks that Camp was let go.

-Headlines: GUNTHER Retains! Bloodline Play Spoiler! Final Say: Rhea/Nia!

-To the video as we have a BANGER on an 8 Man Tag Match between Judgment Day and Awesome Truth/DIY. This match was a blast with the crowd rocking along with them. Judgment Day get the win and I am sure we are far from finished with Truth vs. Judgment Day.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Judgment Day and Priest immediately cuts her off. They discuss Jackie’s Tik-Tok Game before getting to the meat of the matter. Balor says they will SMASH Peter and Tyler on Saturday and then nobody is getting an exclusive because he hates interviews.

-Megan and Sam discuss Judgment Day vs. Dunne/Bate at Elimination Chamber. The match should be great, but I don’t think they are changing the titles yet. It wouldn’t shock me if JD lost thanks to some shenanigans from Truth, but I think JD retains.

-Next, they discuss Rhea vs. Nia. They have done a great job of making Nia look like a threat, but there is no chance Rhea is losing and especially with the show in Australia.

-Raquel Rodriguez and Chad Gable still to come!

-Rhea/Nia: Elimination Chamber commercial!

-To the video as the final spot in the Women’s Chamber Match was filled with a Last Chance Battle Royal. Raquel made her return and dominated the match. Good run from Michin! Chelsea Green was fantastic as always and the crowd was ready to explode if she won but Raquel gets the win. The crowd was cool with that as well.

-To the video as the six women who will be in The Chamber got to say some words and then EVERYONE HIT EVERYONE as they brawled in the ring. Nia shows up and squashes everyone to again drive home that she is a massive threat to Rhea. I appreciate the idea, but she is toast this Saturday.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Raquel who talks about her frustration with sitting at home and waiting for her return. She is taking all her momentum to Australia and will get the win and wait on whoever is Champion at WrestleMania.

-I am rolling with the favorite as I am taking Becky to win on Saturday, so we finally get Becky vs. Rhea at WrestleMania.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre gets a rare win over Cody Rhodes thanks to some help from Solo and Jimmy Uso. Great bump from Cody off The Claymore. Drew continues to roll and if he hasn’t signed a new contract with WWE, it seems both sides think one is getting done soon with the way Drew has been rolling towards Mania.

-Megan and Sam discuss The Men’s Elimination Chamber field, and I am going with Drew. He deserves it and should run over Seth at Mania to become the new Big Bad (if Roman loses to Cody). The field in this match also shows that the WWE is on fire right now as all six of these men are stars and over as can be with the crowd.

-Chad Gable is up next!

-NXT Stand and Deliver commercial! April 6 in Philly! Whole lot of wrestling that weekend and I am here for it.

-To the video as Chad Gable gets a win over Ivar as they continue their issues. It’s nice to see they are booking the midcard in feuds and the fans are getting into those feuds as well. That deadlift German on Ivar was all kinds of impressive looking.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Chad Gable and she notes Chad made Ivar tap tonight. Chad says momentum is key amd he wanted to get his momentum going while shutting down The Viking Raiders. He is putting the focus back on Chad Gable and his ball is rolling on the fast track to WrestleMania.

-To the video as GUNTHER went to battle with Jey Uso in our Main Event. They made you believe Jey could win the IC Title, but I kind of assumed The Bloodline would cost Jey here since it was established earlier in the evening that they were in the building. Sure enough, Jimmy costs Jey another Title as GUNTHER retains. Jimmy then does the beatdown of Jey as we are full steam ahead with the long rumored match between them at WrestleMania. It makes sense and doesn’t need a title on the line.

-For some reason I think Sami is getting the shot at GUNTHER at Mania. If that happens there is a good chance, they can steal the show like Drew/GUNTHER/Sheamus did last year (or Rhea/Charlotte).

-Sam and Megan run down the card for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. The lineup looks strong on paper and it should be a good show. I am kind of pumped about getting up at 5 AM to watch. It’s like when I would get up early to watch The Open Championship in golf every July.

-Plug for The Bump as Rhea Ripley will be the guest this week. Makes sense!

-Megan wraps things uo and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!