411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rhea Ripley Is Ready for The Rumble, Omos Warns Everyone

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.17.22

-Welcome to your weekly dose of RAW Talk. Up here in SW Pennsylvania we were hit with a good bit of snow and ice. My kids had fun playing in it while I was at work. All good though as my fun was yesterday with my 49ers dispatching the Cowboys from the NFL playoffs. Waited 27 years for these two teams to play again and it was worth the wait. Now to catch up with the fall-out from RAW. Let’s get to it!

-We start with the chaos that ended RAW as Shelton and Cedric tried to Lashley and that didn’t go well for them. The Usos popped up as well to take out Seth Rollins.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Our headlines this week focus on Austin Theory getting a win over Finn Balor, Rhea and Nikki continuing their issues, and The Graduation Ceremony for Alpha Academy.

-Speaking of which we join The Graduation Ceremony in progress as Riddle is interrupts wearing a camp and gown. Alpha Academy will grant a rematch if RK-Bro can pass an academic challenge. Otis goes after Riddle which lets Orton drop Gable with the RKO. Never thought I would see Orton sporting a cap and gown on RAW, but here we are. Jackie is shocked, shocked I say that a ceremony in the WWE was interrupted.

-Riddle is backstage with Kevin Patrick and he jokes that he has only ever been to one graduation ceremony, and he did well. His idea was to go undercover like 21 Jump Street while Orton told him to just go read a book. Riddle is going to study a wide range of things.

-Camp thinks Riddle should study Business Ethics.

-NXT 2.0 tomorrow night!

-We are back with discussion of Becky Lynch and Doudrop as they have a Title Match at Rumble. As expected we got the tag match with them as partners. Doudrop pins Liv and then squashes Becky after the match for good measure.

-They bring in Peter Rosenberg and he is more worried about Becky than he has been in some time. He throws out the idea that Doudrop could show up in The Royal Rumble. Rosenberg says that as a fan he wants to see Doudrop in the Rumble to see who can get her over the top rope and calls her the most exciting new Superstar in the WWE.

-Moving on to Rhea and Nikki A.S.H. A match between the two was interrupted by The Tag Champions: Queen Zelina and Carmella. They get on Rhea’s case which lets Nikki attack her from behind. The heel turn has been much needed for Nikki and I am intrigued.

-Rheas is backstage and they get a close up of her shoulders which is bruised and scratched. Ouch! Rhea tells us she has given Nikki, chance after chance and she can only take so much. Rhea lists her accomplishments, and she is going to obliterate and brutalize everyone in her way in The Rumble.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Royal Rumble commercial!

-The 24/7 craziness this week took place during Omos’ destruction of Reggie in their one on one match. Camp thinks this could be a chance for Omos to have a dominant run in The Rumble like Diesel, Kane, and Roman Reigns have done in the past.

-Omos is backstage and he laughs at some of the questions. Anyone that steps in the ring with him will be a squashed little bug.

-Back to where we started with Lashley vs Rollins in the Main Event with The Usos, Shelton/Cedric all getting involved. They bring Rosenberg (wearing Bret Hart shirt) and he talks about the run Lashley has been on the last year. Camp agrees and thinks the dominance of Roman has made people forget how great Lashley has been. I am pumped for this HOSS FIGHT! Just let them loose and trade bombs on each other until only one is standing.

-Next they discuss Roman/Seth at The Rumble and Camp notes that Rollins has a tremendous record from Roman in Title Matches. He believes that is playing on Roman’s mind as he knows the history between the two and Rollins won’t let him forget it. Rosenberg thinks the only thing that can beat Roman Reigns is Roman Reigns. He brings up The Cowboys shooting themselves in the foot yesterday. Kind of annoyed the talk has all been how The Cowboys beat themselves and not how the 49ers beat the Cowboys.

-Next week on RAW we get a weigh in between Lashley and Lesnar. Sure, why not? Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Moving along to The Rumble. Thanks for reading!