411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Ricochet Vows to Change, Charlotte On The Division Moving On Without Her

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.21.20

-So yeah, Sports Talk Radio in my area is going to be interesting tomorrow with The Steelers losing to Cinci. Somewhere out there Steve Cook is celebrating. Now to wrestling as the WWE is on the road to WrestleMania as Royal Rumble season is upon us. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and Truth is back as her co-host this week. CHARTRUTH! They talk about the ending to RAW where Sheamus hit Keith Lee with The Brogue Kick and Drew was not pleased as he vouched for Sheamus. We know this is leading to Sheamus vs Drew at some point.

-Charly wonders how The Fiend felt last night when he was set on fire. She calls it horrific, but brings up that Alexa popping up tonight on a swing was creepy. Charly feels that we haven’t seen the last of The Fiend. Truth says he doesn’t mess with that stuff and thinks Fiend might be her Daddy. If Vince Russo was still in charge that would be likely. Truth says Randy needs to look out as he wouldn’t have set someone on fire like that. No kidding!

-Our first guest is Ricochet and before he comes out we get a video package of his issues with Retribution. Ricochet has taken beating after beating and apparently it won’t end until he joins Retribution. Ricochet is now out sporting a sweet hat. Truth breaks Charly as he welcomes “Richard O’Shea.” Ricochet says at the end of the day he wants to say this is just another bump in the road, but honestly he is pissed. Truth tells him to take his time and get the words out. Charly asks if Ricochet is considering the offer and Truth says better than taking an ass whipping each week. Ricochet says that the more he thinks about it, the problem is that he has to sit and think about it. He has to think why he continues to fail and something has to change, but he doesn’t know what it is yet. “Richard O’Shea, I believe in you dawg.” Ricochet shows some good emotion as he nearly breaks into tears telling us that something has to change. Truth tells him it is better to look at the lights than to go to the dark. Charly asks if Ricochet could join and change Retribution from the inside. He knows he doesn’t want to be involved with them, but he also can’t continue to be the one that people step over to further their careers. This was some good stuff from Ricochet and best promo he has cut in the WWE.

-The Hurt Business (RAW Tag Champions Benjamin and Cedric) are out with their newly won Titles. Benjamin isn’t happy that their party was crashed earlier tonight by Truth. He claims that wasn’t him. “They run like me.” Truth feels they are in a time warp and then moves to congratulating them on winning Tag Gold. Charly gets things back on track and asks how they feel. Cedric says 2020 has been a shaky year, but he is living great right now. He told everyone he was going to be a champion and look at him now. Benjamin mentions that Ricochet was out just before them and he could be sitting here with them, but wanted to live in the light. Truth then gets lost as he confuses Cedric with Cedric The Entertainer and Benjamin corrects him which causes Truth to tell us he learned about Graham Bell in history class. Again, Truth = National Treasure. Cedric says he is now Prime Alexander and Benjamin puts him over as the future.

-Our final guest is Charlotte Flair and really are you shocked they got her on the show the first chance they had? Charly welcomes her back and within 24 hours of returning she is already a champion again. Truth tells her there is an older guy walking around with the same last name as him and Charlotte tells him to stop as she tries to keep from cracking. Charly asks what it was like sitting at home for 6 months and watching the division move on without her. Charlotte says she learned the division can move on without the Queen and she watched Asuka become the heartbeat of the division. Charly asks about being a partner of Asuka. Charlotte says that when she beat Asuka at WrestleMania that cemented her legacy and Asuka put her on the map that night. She says she doesn’t play well with others, but if she is going to be tag champs with someone it has to be a warrior and someone she respects. Charlotte is proud of the hard work from the tag division and they can’t take any team lightly. Charlotte says the pressure is to come back and make an impact. She did question if she still had it before the return last night and questioned if she was going to feel like The Queen. She had the pressure of coming back even better and admits she was nervous. She watched all the women grind the last 6 months and it felt like her first day all over again. She toots her own horn as being the last Divas Champion and winning The NXT, RAW, SD and Tag Championships.

-Charly calls her The Women and wraps things up for this week.

-A pretty decent show this week thanks to that Ricochet promo. The Hurt Business was fine and I like they tied Ricochet’s sorrow into their success. Charlotte was good and come off as humble while discussing what it was like to watch the division go on without her for the last six months and of course, Truth was great as always. Thanks for reading!