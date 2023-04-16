411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville and The Usos Talk Tag Team Title Matches

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 04.15.23

-My battle with this stomach bug is thankfully coming to an end as I finally ate something after 44 hours and I held it all down. Still spending some time sleeping on the couch, but nearly back to normal. Now to the fall-out from SmackDown and I have no clue what happened as I was sleeping. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. We go quickly to the video where Liv Morgan and Raquel have their Championship Celebration. Chelsea and Sonya interrupt and they fight is on between the two teams.

-Sonya and Chelsea are backstage and Chelsea makes fun of Meghan’s clothes. She refers to Meghan as a normie like Raquel and Liv. They have Megan leave and make fun of her on the way out.

-Next week it’s Liv and Raquel defending their Tag Titles against Sonya and Chelsea. Jackie and Camp discuss the Title Match next week and then bring up that Trish will explain her actions on RAW this Monday. Again, I am all for Evil Trish!

-Xavier Woods and The Usos and Solo still to come!

-To the video as LA Knight and Xavier Woods had a solidly fun match and Woods gets the win by cheating (after Knight got caught trying to cheat).

-Next week Xavier Woods challenges GUNTHER for the IC Title and that’s not going to end well for Xavier.

-Xavier Woods is backstage and is asked about having his first shot at The IC Title next week. Woods puts over GUNTHER as the most dominant IC Champion in years. He talks about how GUNTHER doesn’t think Woods respects the industry. Woods talks about busting his ass and missing birthdays. He has made every opportunity for himself. He also mentions he has only given WWE half of attention as he has been focused on school, Up Up Down Down, etc. He doesn’t respect GUNTHER (yeah, sure, poke the massive bear) and shouts “I don’t need luck. I’m a man.”

-Camp calls Woods the hardest working man in WWE for a very long time. It’s nice to see Woods getting his flowers before next week. Jackie is pumped for the match and says it will be a huge test for GUNTHER. I mean, dude just beat two former world champions in the same match, so I don’t know if he is sweating Woods. Imperium vs. New Day would be pretty sweet though. Get well Big E!

-To the video as Damian Priest knocks off Santos Escobar. LWO gets involved and Rey heads down for the safe. Prison Dom gets saved from eating a 6-1-9.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Judgment Day vs. LWO and how it has expanded off of Rey vs. Prison Dom.

-The Usos and Solo up next!

-To the video as Shinsuke Nakamura returned and ran through Madcap Moss in short order. Later we see Scarlet playing with tarot cards and it seems Nakamura is next for Kross. I can dig that as it gives Kross something to do for the first time since the McIntyre feud.

-Camp mentions that Kross and Nakamura have trained together in the past.

-In two weeks The Usos get their rematch for the Tag Titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

-To the video as we see Solo put Riddle on the shelf last December.

-To the video as Solo and Riddle faced off and KO/Sami and The Usos all get involved as you would expect. Riddle worries about The Usos too much and gets caught with The Samoan Spike which gives Solo the win. Riddle then gets the announce table dumped on him. Again, the 6 Man in Puerto Rico between these teams should be fun.

-Solo and The Usos are backstage. The Usos hype the rematch coming up in two weeks and Solo just stares before walking off.

-Camp and Jackie discuss all things Bloodline (not involving Roman Reigns). Camp brings up that this will be the first time The Usos have been challengers in nearly two years.

-Also in two weeks it’s The WWE Draft and it’s the same weekend as The NFL Draft.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!