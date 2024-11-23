411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Andrade Challenges Shinsuke Nakamura, More

-That was just a fire way to close SmackDown and it had me jumping off my couch even if it was expected. Punk being brought in by Heyman makes all the sense in the world. It plays off the interaction they had months ago, and it’s a nice touch that nobody from Roman’s side went to Punk. This is all about Punk wanting revenge for Heyman. Punk and Roman standing face-to-face to close was electric as well.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as Chelsea Green advances in the Women’s US Title Tournament as she wins a 3 Way Match that also involved Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport. We see on the Tron that Jade has been planted through a car windshield, so Bianca leaves to tend to her. Chelsea then gets the deserved win and the crowd is very happy to see her advance. Chelsea being US Champion would be great, but I wanted her to be Queen of The Ring, and then MITB Winner.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Michin and Byron is kind of a dick as he mentions Michin has never been Champion in WWE. We are told Jade is out of next week’s Triple Threat, so it was to be Michin vs. Piper vs. a mystery opponent to see who advances. Michin seems like a safe bet to advance next week unless they have some debut saved for the mystery spot. Michin notes it’s her against The World and she is fine with that.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens spit verbal fire at each other. Owens rocking a tuxedo t-shirt is pretty awesome. Cody needs KO to know a beating is coming. KO notes when they do meet up, he is only doing his job. KO admits he loved Randy Orton, but he hates Cody. Cody thinks KO hates himself and when they do meet, there is not a line he won’t cross either.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Carmelo Hayes, who decided to provoke Cody and they will have a match next week on SmackDown. Carmelo: “Who needs enemies when you have a friend like Cody Rhodes?”

-To the video as LA Knight defended his US Title against Santos Escobar. Nakamura is watching from the entrance way and the man just oozes coolness no matter if he is EVIL or Happy Nakamura! Sweet finish to this match as Knight counters a Phantom Driver with the BFT. Nakamura attacks after the match and leaves Knight staring up at the lights once again.

-Byron is backstage with Andrade and he asks him about Nakamura attacking Knight and focusing on the US Title. Andrade tells Nakamura he has been gone a long time and needs to wait in line. If he has a problem with that, he will see him in the ring next week. Sounds like a match to me! Nakamura getting a win over Andrade would be a good step in making him a credible challenger for Knight’s US Title.

-To the video as Bayley teamed with Naomi against Candice and Tiffany. Bayley warning Naomi about teaming with Iyo is a nice touch. I enjoy that they can reference history now. It’s amazing how much it helps. The match doesn’t get a winner as things break down and we get Rhea Ripley showing up to a massive pop and swinging for the fences with a kendo stick. Raquel takes a bullet for Liv.

-Stanford wonders who will take Jade’s spot in War Games next week. Bayley seems like a solid guess to me.

-To the close as Solo wants Roman to surrender and have his Bloodline join his side. PAUL HEYMAN makes his return and gets a tremendous reaction. Heyman getting that big of a positive pop was wonderful. Heyman is a War Games expert and knows it can’t be 4 vs 5. He has a fifth for the OG Bloodline and it’s CM PUNK! Only fitting he gets to step inside War Games a year after making his return. THIS MATCH IS GOING TO RULE! Punk helps the OG Bloodline rule the ring tonight and we get a tease of Punk and Roman having issues as Roman asks Punk why he is here and I am pretty sure Punk said, “to save your ass.”

-Megan and Scott discuss the Men’s War Games Match. Again, I am expecting great things from this match. We will see if they can deliver. Megan wonders what Seth Rollins is thinking. INTRIGUE!

