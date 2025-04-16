wrestling / News
Moose Issues Open Challenge For TNA Unbreakable
Moose wants to face Las Vegas’ best high flyer at TNA Unbreakable. The X-Division Champion posted to Twitter on Tuesday and said he was issuing an open challenge for the PPV and that if the winner wins, they will get a future shot at his championship.
TNA Unbreakable takes place on Thursday night and airs on TNA+ following Impact. The updated lineup is:
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* TNA International Title Tournament First Round Match:: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Ace Austin
* TNA International Title Tournament First Round Match:: Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zachary Wentz
* TNA International Title Tournament Finals: AJ Francis vs. TBD vs. TBD
* Open Challenge: Moose vs. TBA
* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeths
* Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard vs. Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich
#UNBREAKABLE @ThisIsTNA giving who ever claims they are the best high flyer in Vegas a opportunity of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/OAwBhDtU7k
— MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) April 16, 2025
