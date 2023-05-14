411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: AJ Styles Talks Seth Rollins, LA Knight Finds A Tag Partner, More

-Real quick you can find my latest retro review here, as I took a look back at WCW Slamboree 1996. Next up will be Beware of Dog I and II! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately hype the World Title Tournament Final as it will be AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins. BANGER! Also we learned it will be Roman and Solo challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Tag Titles at Night of Champions.

-Jackie and Camp start proper with talk of Rollins vs. Styles. I am good with either man walking out as the first champion but I assume it’s going to Rollins.

-Next they discuss The Tag Title Situation and how Roman has dedicated the match to Afa and Sika, who he considers the greatest tag team of all time. Shots fired! Roman just keeps finding new ways to be douche and it’s going to turn The Usos face.

-To the back where The Street Profits are asked about Roman/Solo getting a title shot, but LA Knight interrupts. Sweet! Knight wonders why the Profits are now talking about other teams getting title shots instead of getting one of their own. The Profits ask if Knight has some business with them and Knight tells them he can beat them with any partner and brings in Boogs. Yep! Ford: “Man, what the….”

-Jackie tells us it is official that it will be Boogs and LA Knight against The Street Profits next week. Camp is shocked by it and really it would fit right in with WCW Slamboree 1996 when they brought back Lethal Lottery.

-We are just blowing through our guests this week as Zelina Vega is backstage. Zelina says the LWO were talking about her big night in Puerto Rico and The Usos took it the wrong way. Just some translation miscommunication. Next week it’s LWO vs. The Usos!

-Jackie and Camp discuss how the pressure for The Usos is mounting every week.

-AJ Styles still to come!

-Night of Champions commercial! It’s on my 42nd Birtday. Also, the birthday of Eric Bischoff and the debut of Scott Hall on Nitro which kicked off the nWo angle.

-To the video as Liv and Raquel successfully defended their Tag Titles against Bayley and Dakota. More issues between Damage CTRL as they split is coming at some point down the line. They note the NXT Tag Champions were watching backstage. Camp brings up the idea of the two set of Champions facing off against each other.

-To the video as Roman runs down The Usos for their failing as the gaslighting continues. He demands an apology and Jimmy laughs while Jey has flashbacks due to his PTSD. Roman pie-faces Jimmy and he goes to get in Roman’s fae, but Jey blocks and apologizes. Heyman then informs us that the Tag Titles come back to The Bloodline but the new champions will be Solo and Roman Reigns. Man, he is doing The Usos dirty and the crowd is pissed. Roman then goes full dick mode as he dedicates the match to “The Greatest Tag Team of All Time, The Wild Samoans.” INTRIGUE!

-Camp notes he wanted Paul to see it was going to be him and Solo going after the tag titles. At this point I would not put it past them to give Roman the Tag Titles. Camp with a nice pull as he notes Roman may end up being Ultimo Roman! I see what you did there buddy!

-Next week Roman and Solo come face to face with Sami and Kevin Owens. Jackie: “It feels like it has been 10 years,” as they discuss the long running Bloodline/Sami/KO story.

-AJ Styles is next!

-To the video as we get highlights of AJ Style’s win over Edge and Rey in a fantastic Triple Threat Match.

-To the video as we get highlights of Lashley’s win over Sheamus and Theory. Having The US Champion take the pin is a weird choice, but a loss to Lashley doesn’t really hurt anyone. Weird effect as they cut to black and white since Lashley was busted open.

-To the video as Lashley and Styles face off in The Main Event and AJ gets a rare win over Lashley to punch his ticket to Night of Champions. Eith guy winning would have been fine as you can buy both men being a World Champion. The OC celebrate with AJ next to the World Title.

-AJ Styles is backstage and says it as hard enough beating two Hall of Famers and then a future Hall of Famer in Lashley. He calls Lashley a stud, but he found a kink in the armor and took advantage. He notes Rollins is also a difficult opponent, but that’s the way he likes it and he will earn being World Champion.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Styles vs. Rollins and what it means as the winner will make history. Rollins has been in this situation before and lost to Balor to crown the first Universal Champion. I still think it’s Rollins, but perhaps they throw in a swerve with the plan always being that AJ and The OC or maybe just AJ were going back to RAW.

-Next week on RAW, Grayson Waller hosts The Waller Effect and his first guest is AJ Styles. These two guys have history so it should be interesting.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!