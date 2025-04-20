4th Rope Wrestling Heels Have Eyes: Four The Culture Results

4th Rope Wrestling held their event Heels Have Eyes: Four The Culture last night at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Leon Slater def. Trevor Lee and Mustafa Ali

* Moose def. Oni King

* Fourth Rope Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) def. TNT (Terrance & Terrell Hughes)

* Mike Santana def. Raj Dhesi

* Masha Slamovich & Alexis Littlefoot def. Hollywood Haley J & Vix Crow

* Las Vegas Street Fight: The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) def. Culture Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

* Tiara James def. Maya World

* 4th Rope Flyweight Championship 20 Man Battle Royale: Real1 def. Joe Alonzo, Mo Jabari, Sidney Akeem, Richard Holliday, John Wayne Murdoch, Mance Warner, Cha Cha Charlie, Rich Swann, AJ Francis, Tommy Dreamer, Kevin Blackwood, Bryan Keith, AJ Gray, Kenny King, Oddyssey, Isaiah Broner, ELIJAH, Kevin Knight and Nic Nemeth to win the 4th Rope Flyweight Championship

* Gabe Kidd def. Matt Riddle

* Steel Cage Match for the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship: Zilla Fatu (c) def. Josh Bishop