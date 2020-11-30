A-Kid Thinks British Rounds Work Well in Modern Wrestling, Wants to Face Kyle O’Reilly

NXT UK Heritage Cup winner A-Kid enjoyed competing in the tournament’s British rounds format, and thinks it fits well into the modern wrestling style. A-Kid spoke with Metro for a new interview discussing his win and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On facing Trent Seven in the finals: “He was one of my biggest opponents with I signed with NXT – he was the one I wanted to wrestle, probably the most, on the whole roster. Being with him in that final obviously helped a lot. I think we both enjoyed that match a lot, and when both wrestlers do that it’s really easy to just lay into fans and let them enjoy what you’re doing.”

On the British rounds system: “It is such a unique style, and I think it also translates well into the modern era. The fact you can watch three minutes of wrestling, then go back to your phone and chat with your friends – ‘How cool was that?’ – and then watch three minutes more. I think it’s so good for the moment we’re living in!”

On wanting to face Kyle O’Reilly: “I’ve been studying him so much. I’ve been watching his work since he was in the independents and all through NXT. I would love to have that match.”

On wanting to defend the Heritage Cup in the US: “I’d love to transcend European wrestling and defend it on American soil. I think it has been very well received, this style, and I think we have a lot to offer. I think it’s something very unexplored in today’s era, so it’s a different way of telling stories.”