Various News: AAA Commemorates Anniversary Of Perro Aguayo Jr.’s Passing, Rhino Working As Impact Producer

– Lucha Libre AAA took to social media to pay tribute to the late Perro Aguayo Jr. on the anniversary of his passing. The lucha star passed away eight years ago today during a match in Tijuana at the age of 35. AAA posted to their Twitter account, writing (thanks to Google for the translation):

“Eight years after his departure, we continue to miss the HIJO DEL PERRO AGUAYO. Member of the AAA Hall of Fame and leader of the Perros del Mal. ¿DÓNDE ESTÁN, PERROS?”

A 8 años de su partida, seguimos extrañando al HIJO DEL PERRO AGUAYO. Integrante del Salón de la Fama AAA y líder de los Perros del Mal. ¿DÓNDE ESTÁN, PERROS? pic.twitter.com/0Ot1uxPOmu — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 21, 2023

– Rhino has reportedly been working backstage at Impact Wrestling as well as in front of the camera. Fightful Select reports that the former co-Impact Tag Team Champion has been doing producing work at the company recently.