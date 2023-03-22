wrestling / News

Various News: AAA Commemorates Anniversary Of Perro Aguayo Jr.’s Passing, Rhino Working As Impact Producer

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Perro Aguayo Jr Image Credit: AAA

– Lucha Libre AAA took to social media to pay tribute to the late Perro Aguayo Jr. on the anniversary of his passing. The lucha star passed away eight years ago today during a match in Tijuana at the age of 35. AAA posted to their Twitter account, writing (thanks to Google for the translation):

“Eight years after his departure, we continue to miss the HIJO DEL PERRO AGUAYO.

Member of the AAA Hall of Fame and leader of the Perros del Mal.

¿DÓNDE ESTÁN, PERROS?”

– Rhino has reportedly been working backstage at Impact Wrestling as well as in front of the camera. Fightful Select reports that the former co-Impact Tag Team Champion has been doing producing work at the company recently.

