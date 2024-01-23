wrestling / News

AAA Announces TripleMania XXXII for August 17

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA TripleMania XXXII Image Credit: AAA

– AAA announced that TripleMania XXXII will be held on Saturday, August 17 at the Arena CDMX. Tickets are also now available for the event. You can see the announcement below:

