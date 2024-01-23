wrestling / News
AAA Announces TripleMania XXXII for August 17
January 23, 2024 | Posted by
– AAA announced that TripleMania XXXII will be held on Saturday, August 17 at the Arena CDMX. Tickets are also now available for the event. You can see the announcement below:
💥 ¡Atención fanáticos de la #luchalibre! 💥
🦾 El evento luchístico más importante del verano llega a la #CDMX, #TriplemaníaXXXII de @luchalibreaaa estará este próximo 17 de agosto en la #ArenaCDMX a las 8 pm.
🎫 BOLETOS YA A LA VENTA en ➡ https://t.co/RmX8TYJ13W pic.twitter.com/RzUGmDcl2I
— Arena CDMX (@ArenaCdMexico) January 23, 2024
