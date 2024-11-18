AAA Orígenes Saltillo 11.17.2024 Results: Psycho Circus vs. Los Viperz, More

AAA hosted a set of tapings on Sunday from Lienzo Charro Profesor Enrique Gonzalez in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of AAA’s social media, Mas Lucha & Cagematch:

* King Rap, Pinguino Jr. & The Rocker defeated Burrito, Fly Boy & Rey Dorado.

* Los Diablos Jr. (Infierno, Krator Jr. & Latino) defeated Bebote Valdez, Mini Hator & Simbolo.

* Niño Hamburguesa & Mr. Iguana defeated Andromeda & Belcegor.

* Triple Threat Tag Match: Las BraMexas (Julissa Mexa & Valentynna Reis) vs. Las Toxicas (Flammer & La Hiedra) vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys Ended in a no contest.

* Latin Lover announced that Alberto El Patron would defend the AAA Mega Title against Cibernetico on the 12/7 tapings in Mexico City.

* La Fratenidad (Dinamico, Drago & Laredo Kid) defeated Tokyo Bad Boys (SB Kento, Nobu San & Takuma).

* Los Jinetes del Aire (El Hijo del Vikingo & Octagon Jr.) defeated Alberto El Patron & El Mesías by DQ. After the match, Cibernetico attacked Alberto El Patron ahead of their title match on 12/7.

* AAA Trios Championship Match: Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Panic Clown) defeated Los Viperz (Abismo Negro Jr., El Fiscal & Psicosis II) (c) to win the titles. Los Viperz attacked El Fiscal after the match, kicking him out of the faction completely.