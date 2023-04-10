AAA TripleMania XXXI Match Up In the Air After Failed Wrestling Exam, Sexual Assault Allegations

Chessman is set to face Adrian Marcelo at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey on Sunday, but the match is reportedly up in the air due to a failed wrestling exam and sexual assault allegations. As previously reported, the match is scheduled for Sunday’s show which will air on FITE TV. However, Lucha Blog reports that the match is uncertain after the city’s lucha libre commission held a wrestling licensing exam on Wednesday so that Morales could get his license. Marcelo reportedly quit during drills and walked off after the first hour of a test that was scheduled for three hours.

Without that test, Marcelo will be unable to compete at the show. The report notes that Marcelo appeared later that night on a TV show that to promote TripleMania and said he would be at TripleMania, but did not say he would be competing. Potentially complicating the matter further is the fact that according to the report, a woman named Carolina Lerma posted to Facebook and Instagram accusing Marclo of sexually assaulting her in February of 2022 in a car. Lerma said that she was trying to turn down an advance by Marcelo and that he exposed and touched himself, then tried to force himself on her. She got away from him and had not previously spoken about the issue. She posted a photo of herself with Marcelo and a WhatsApp audio message that is purported to be from Marcelo as evidence that they know each other.

No charges appear to have been filed regarding the incident, though Marca reports that prosecutors in Nuevo Leon have launched an investigation into the matter. Marcelo has not explicitly addressed the allegations as of yet.

Marcelo works for Multimedios, which the Lucha Blog report notes are the ones likely to make the call on whether he works the show.