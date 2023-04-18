Aaron Henare Won’t Be Part Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, Open To All In

United Empire member Aaron Henare says he’s not likely to be at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. Henare recently spoke with the Shining Wizards Podcast and noted that he won’t be part of the June 25th PPV, but would like to be part of All In or NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH All Together.

“With all of those, especially all the events around the world, it’s a wrestlers market right now,” Henare said (per Fightful). “All the fans have been locked down with the same people in every different area for the last three years. There is a demand for wrestlers reaching out and going everywhere.”

He continued, “Although, there is one thing more important to me in June than Forbidden Door, I’ve actually requested to not be in Japan or American for that one, I’ll be going back to New Zealand for something quite special. I won’t spoil it yet,” he said. “It probably doesn’t mean much to anyone outside of New Zealand. The WWE fans who are following Roman (Reigns) and the Usos right now will probably understand it. It’s important. It’s going to make life hell in Japan, but it’s important. If they need me for Forbidden Door, I’m going to be asking for a big fat guarantee to leave New Zealand. All Out and All Together, I’d definitely love to be part of those.”