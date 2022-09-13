wrestling / News

Abadon To Make Debut For Tokyo Joshi Pro This Week

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Abadon AEW

Abadon is heading to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling this weekend. TJPW announced on Monday that the AEW star will be appearing at the September 16th show, and will be facing Moka Miyamoto at the event.

You can see the announcement tweet below, which is translated (per Google) as follows:

“September 16th (Friday) Shinjuku FACE 19:00
Moka Miyamoto vs Abaddon

AEW’s “Living Dead Girl” Abaddon @abadon_AEW will be coming to Japan!

I will participate in the TJPW Shinjuku tournament!

152cm, 62kg
2019 debut

Mysterious female wrestler with zombie make-up

His specialty is Cemetery Drive”

