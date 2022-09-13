wrestling / News
Abadon To Make Debut For Tokyo Joshi Pro This Week
Abadon is heading to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling this weekend. TJPW announced on Monday that the AEW star will be appearing at the September 16th show, and will be facing Moka Miyamoto at the event.
You can see the announcement tweet below, which is translated (per Google) as follows:
“September 16th (Friday) Shinjuku FACE 19:00
Moka Miyamoto vs Abaddon
AEW’s “Living Dead Girl” Abaddon @abadon_AEW will be coming to Japan!
I will participate in the TJPW Shinjuku tournament!
152cm, 62kg
2019 debut
Mysterious female wrestler with zombie make-up
His specialty is Cemetery Drive”
【もかの対戦相手はアバドン】
🔻9月16日(金)新宿FACE 19:00
宮本もかvsアバドン
AEWより“リビング・デッド・ガール”アバドン @abadon_AEW の来日決定！
TJPWの新宿大会に参戦します！
152cm、62kg
2019年デビュー
ゾンビメイクの怪奇派女子レスラー🧟♀️
得意技はセメタリー・ドライブ#tjpw #AEW pic.twitter.com/DJUVH54lfC
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) September 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Backstage Reaction to ECW and WCW Closing, Adding ECW Into Invasion Angle
- R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’