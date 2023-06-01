– During a recent interview with Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher discussed his match with Hulk Hogan in Japan in 1982. The match apparently went so well, that Hulk Hogan told Abdullah he would try and talk to Vince McMahon about bringing him into WWE (then WWF) later on. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I wrestled Hogan in Japan, we tore the place down. He got color for me, Bam, bam, he’s bleeding. I was just doing my stuff like that. We sold everything out in Japan and Hogan said … ‘I’m going to talk to Vince McMahon. I’m going to bring you in but you’re not going to wrestle nobody but me and I’ll make you so much money it’s unbelievable.”

According to Abdullah, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon spoke with other wrestlers about Abdullah’s matches and using weapons and bleeding during the match, which is apparently why McMahon opted to never sign Abdullah to a contract. Abdullah the Butcher was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2011.