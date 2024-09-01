Victoria Announces She Has Signed A WWE Legends Contract

In a post to Twitter, Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, announced that she has signed a legends contract with WWE. The former WWE women’s champion revealed those deals are now called ‘nostalgic contracts’. She noted that she will “be in the videos” and “have my own action figures” thanks to the deal.

She wrote: “Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that @wwe reached out to me about this! It’s a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn’t mean I will be hopping back into the ring (but never say never!). It does mean I will be included in future things such as video games and maybe some new official merch! Big thank you to #WWE and all my fans and supporters, I hope you are excited about this as I am!”