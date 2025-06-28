Abyss Discusses His Transition to a WWE Producer Role

– During a recent interview with the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, WWE producer Chris Park (aka Abyss) discussed his transition from an in-ring talent to a producing role. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Abyss on how he became a producer: “The opportunity was presented to me kinda out of the blue. I was still wrestling, I was definitely on the back nine as they say, my career was definitely winding down. I was much more towards the end than towards the beginning. So when the opportunity presented itself, I had a decision to make — am I ready to step away from active competition in the ring to be behind the scenes producing.”

On why it was an easy decision: “For me, it was an easy decision at that point in time. I had no regrets, I had an incredible career. I’ll never be one of those grizzled veterans that’s unhappy with how the business unfolded. For me, it gave me everything. I had the opportunity to work with, you know, a bucket list — I could sit here for an hour and rattle off the names of guys that I was able to work with. It was a dream come true to go out there and create magic. But when the opportunity came, it was a pretty easy decision for me.”

On not competing in the ring anymore: “It was life-changing with the fact I wasn’t going to compete in the ring anymore, but now I’m competing behind the scenes and helping the younger talent and just the whole roster in general achieve their goals, achieve the company’s goals, and that’s just as rewarding to me as any match I ever had.”

Abyss is also now playable in WWE 2K25 as part of the new Dunk & Destruction DLC pack. The DLC pack is now available for the video game.