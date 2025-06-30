Abyss Humbled By Praise From Current WWE Superstars

Chris Park, known to fans as Abyss, discussed his role as a top producer in WWE during a recent interview with Fightful. The TNA Hall of Famer said he is humbled to receive praise from the current generation of superstars he works with. Here are some of the highlights:

On the praise: “It touches my heart. It’s an incredible honor and incredibly humbling,” he said. “To work with talents like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles. The whole crew, men and women, just brilliant and passionate.”

On being part of the production team: “I joke sometimes about us being the SEAL Team 6 of producers. We watch each other’s backs, and we’re going in the same direction. It’s humbling and an honor to be part of that team.”