Ace Austin Signs New Deal With TNA Wrestling, Explains His Decision

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Ace Austin announced that he has signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling, which the company also confirmed. PWInsider notes that Austin’s last deal expired in February.

He said: ““I am definitely looking to stay with TNA. Because being with TNA allows you freedom that doesn’t exist anywhere else. If I stay with TNA my options are still open in the whole world. I mean there is no working relationship that TNA is not open to having,” he said. “I love that, that has been one of the huge selling points for me since I first started, was the freedom. I am actively working on being a part of some acting and stunt projects this year. It’s a realm, that I really want to get a taste of. The only place I can really do that effectively is TNA. Not even just that, it’s unfinished business. I am a three-time X-Division champion, a two-time tag team champion. There’s still one missing and it means a lot to me, to complete that collection. When there is still opportunity on the table, you have to reach the peak before you can look towards the next peak, and I am still climbing.”

TNA said in a statement: “TNA Wrestling re-signed multi-time champion Ace Austin, the company confirmed today, as first reported by Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Instinct Culture.

The 27-year-old Austin, a Pennsylvania native, has been wrestling professionally since 2015 after graduating from the “Wild Samoan Pro-Wrestling Training Center.” He made his TNA Wrestling debut in early 2019 and has had championship runs in singles and tag team action.

Ace Austin is a 3-time X Division Champion and 2-time World Tag Team Champion with Chris Bey, known as ABC. He also has been award-winning in the annual end-of-the-year awards, presented by TNA and voted by fans:

* X Division Star of the Year (2020);

* Match of the Year (2020) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann at Slammiversary; and

* Male Tag Team of the Year (2023) with Chris Bey.”