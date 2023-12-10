– During a recent interview with Wrestling With Rip Rogers, former AEW producer Ace Steel discussed his favorite moments while working under the AEW and ROH umbrella. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ace Steel on producing CM Punk vs. MJF’s Dog Collar Match: “I was Punker’s producer, so I produced some good stuff, produced his dog collar match [against MJF]… I did have fun, I had a lot of fun. I got to expand my skills as far as that went for producing.”

On working with Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb: “When Mercedes had the ROH Women’s Title, there wasn’t a lot going on with it. She’s like, ‘I really wanna do something with this, Ace.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, well, let’s put our heads together.’ And I turned around one day and saw Serena walking out, and I go, ‘Why don’t we do something with Serena?’… So I had a lot of input with them that we would put in the mix to get their feud going last year.”

Ace Steel had initially joined AEW in March 2022 after being released by WWE in January of that year. He was released following the backstage incident he was involved in following AEW All Out 2022 in September. He was later brought back earlier this year after CM Punk returned to TV. He was let go once again after AEW fired Punk from the company “with cause” in September 2023.