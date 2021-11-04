Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.3.21  

DADDY’S HOME!!!! I’m back, y’all! And we’re comin in hot! Check out the report in ONE HOUR for a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!

AEW starts right away with the enrtrance of Kenny Omega. He faces Alan Angels NOW!



Match 1: Kenny Omega vs Alan Angels

Shotgun dropkick out of the corner!!! He corners Omega, ref stops him, and Omega takes advantage, shoving him away then chopping Angels down. Another chop to Angels. He chokes up Alan on th ropes as Knox starts the count. Chop from Omega A right hand and an axe handle. Boot to the face from Omega. Rope work and Angel hits a leg lariat! Cover for 1….NO!!! Omega with a thumb to the eye. Omega locks up from behind, flips Angels over, Angels lands on his feet, hits a punch, another, Omega tries a snapdragon, Angels escapes, so Omega comes out of the corner with a reverse fameasser. Huge kick to the ribs. Omega hits the ropes and shoves Alan down hard by the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Omega drops Angels hard on his ass, then calls for a finish. He points the trigger finger, hits the ropes, runs with a V-Trigger attempt, but Angels side steps nad rolls up for 1..2..NO!!!! Omega swings Angels to the apron. High kick off the apron, he side steps again, and Omega ends up on the outside. Angels with a sick suicide dive.

Omega backs Angels into the barricade on the outside. Angels gets sent into the ring, spins to kick Omega, then heads to the 2nd rope and hits a moonsault to the outside!!! He rolls Omega into the ring, heads to the top, flies with a crossbody! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Angels to the top rope again! He hits a frog splash, but Omega has the knees up!!! Omega pulls Alan up and hits a buckle bomb! Off the ropes, SPINEBUSTER!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Omega with punches to the back of the freakin head! Damn. Nice. Omega locks the head with his legs, underhook, another, tries for a snap, Alan escpaes, hits a right, another, a third to the face, Alan with a kick to the back of the knee. Hard right, another, Omega sits Angels to the top, looks for the One-Winged, but alan slinks down and rolls Omega up! 1..2…NO!!! V-TRIGGER!!! Cover! 1…..2…..NO!!!! Omega with a

Omega on the mic, congratulates Alan, says he has the power, but also has the power to taketh away. He asks for a chair.

He looks to hit a One-Winged Angel onto a chair, but here’s Hangman!!!! He stops Omega, sends him flying out of the ring, and looks at the title. Hangman looks at it lovingly. He grabs the title and tells Omega he thinks he forgot something. He’ll lay it down, but hold on tight to it, because Omega’s got ten days.

Malakai Black wants to cut a promo telling Cody that him being barred from ringside will not change the outcome of the entire match. He says that when they assassinated Ceasar, it wasn’t just Marcus that betrayed him.

CM PUNK is here!!!

He is not in the best mood right now, and would like to talk to us seriously. He says there are two people not here today, and one has a legit reason – that’s the name he wants to hear chanted. Jon Moxley.

Punk tells us that last night, he was traveling with Larry, and he knows what it’s like to just go and go and go and eventually get to the point where you have to take yourelf off the hamster wheel, and he’s been criticized for it. He doesn’t want anyone to criticize Moxley, because he is proud of him.

He wants to tell anyone watching that if you’re in a place where you think you need help, reach out. Text or call someone. There’s nothing harder that you can do, but it also takes major courage. There’s been time when he wished he asked for help, and he didn’t, because he thought he was being a tough guy – which brings him to the second guy…

Eddie Kingston.

Hes not here, so he can’t ask him to his face, so he must do this. Kingston interrupted him last week. He doesn’t know what kind of fake beef from years ago, but there is no such thing. He tells Eddie, if he has the balls, because Punk has the time, he’ll be in St. Louis ready to accept Kingston’s apology for interrupting him. He will leave us with this – Moxley opened a spot in the tournament, and he was going to fill that, but now we don’t get CM Punk vs OC or DB, boo Eddie, because he thinks he’s someone, and Friday, he will find out who he thinks he is.

Miro cuts a promo about his God, wondering if he looks down in fear when he looks up in anger. He tells God that he needs to prove himself to Miro. His road home is clear now, and it will be paved with skulls of those who stand in front of him. He will be champion, he will be loved.

Backstage, The Elite is with Marvez, saying they’re tough guys. Christian shows up and Matt tells him that there is three of them and one of him. Think twice.

Here’s Lucha to grab a shoulder. Matt and Nick and Page fake a walk away, then turn around and attack. Cutler hides behind Marvez, and that was awkward for a bit. They fight to stage side, and Matt and Nick get advantage with a low blow. They send Lucha into the barricade as Cutler sprays them. JUNGLE BOY FLIES OUT OF NOWHERE OFF THE STAGE ONTO EVERYONE!!! Matt is up, throat thrust to JB. Matt climbs some boxes up to the stage but Christian is there to spear him! Christian looks to hit an Unprettier onto some steel grill, but Nick is there to Superkick his chin. Cole crawls out of the tunnel, and it’s because Lucha fucked him up! Jungle Boy flies with a hurricanrana, sending Matt down the rmap. Lucha has Nick, looking to chokeslam him! He does….ONTO ADAM COLE!!!!

Snaretrap to Cole!

Christian is here with two chairs! He sets one up under Adam Cole.

CONCHAIRTO to Cole!

Not sure how I ffeel about them doing that, considering it seems like such a dick move, and Christian, JB, and Lucha are not the dicks in this story…

TBS Women’s Championship video package.



Match 2: AAA Tag Team Championship Match

FTR vs Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol

Del Sol and Wheeler to start. They go buck wild on each other until Del Sol sends FTR reeling outside. Tag to Aerostar who comes in and flips a bunch fo times for no reason. Dax flips him off. He corners Aero and beats him down in the corner. Chop to the chest. Double team from FTR, but Aero with a spinning crossbody, tag to Del Sol, He gest setn into the air and hits a dropkick to FTR. They head to the outside. They take turns flying over the top rope, and we get a Lucha chant. They send FTR into the ring. Both Luchas to the top rope, Aero tries for a double hurricanrana, but FTR catches him and sends him into the corner hard. Cover from Cash for 1…2…NO!!!

We return to Aerostar just flyin every fucking where. He tags in Sol, who hits a crossbody and acover for 1..2.NO!!! Kicks to the thighs, Wheeler misses a right hand, in comes Dax, he gets more kicks. Back body drop attempt, but Sol lands on his feet then drops down to the splits for no reason. Dropkick off the apron from Sol, FTR gets pinned for 1..2.NO!! Tag to Aero, whip to Cas into the corner, whip up high oer the top rope, Cash sends Del Sol onto Dax, and he rolls him up – even though he’s not the legal man – just as Aero flies off the corner and rolls up Cash for 1..2..N!O!!!! Aero ends up sending Dax out of the ring while Sol kicks the thigh. Backslide attempt, but Cash tuns this around, goes for a suplex, Dle Sol grabs the head, runs up Dax on the apron and flies back with a cutter. Aero off the middle rope with a splash and a cover for 1…2.N!O!! Del Sol flies, ut Dax sends him into the barricade then hits a brainbuster!

Kick from Aero, he’s on the apron now, Cash misses, Cash gets him to the shoulders, roll up for 1..2..NO!!! Cash reverses the rollup, holds the ropes, 1…2..3!!!

Winners: FTR

While it’s nice to see Aero and Del Sol get some love, they went super lucha and did something I strongly dislike from that particular skillset – basically doing things for no reason, such as coming in and flipping over and over, the double rollup not in sync, and even that lucha chant bothered me, although I’m sure that was just second nature. Good enough match, but a lack of crispness kind of hurt it.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:26

Shida is about to get interviewed, but Nyla comes in to bully her.

We are BACK, and The Inner Circle are in the ring. Jericho says they get to choose which members they face in the street fight.

Out comes Lambert, saying he wants to leave this shit stained city as quickly as possible, so he wants to get this over with.

Jericho calls them an ugly collection of dumb idiots right here. Lambert has the open contract in his hand, hands it to Aubrey, she runs to give it to Jericho as the crowd chants SHUT THE FUCK UP. He tells Jericho to pull up a table for four, grab a high chair for Sammy, and allow him to introduce the the menu for Full Gear. He introduces people I don’t care about.

Dos Santos looks like a Randy Orton action figure ordered on Wish.com.

Hager chooses Dos Santos. Hager tells Dos Santos that he looks like Popeye. He says at Full Gear, he’ll drop him faster than Dos Santos’ last fight.

Santana calls out The Pitbull. He hopes it’s not because of the pointy teeth he wears. What happens when there are no rules or regulations in a fight? Want something to bite? Bite this.

The chick grabs the mic, telling Jericho to write her name down, because on November 13, her schedule is wide open. She sys there isn’t an IG filter out there to hide the beating she’ll give them. She then says none of hem hav the balls to take her own. She can handle all five by herself.

Jericho questions her wanting to take on all five of them by herself. That joke writes itself, doesn’t it. Maybe she can put it on her onlyfans page…

Ortiz and Sammy call her a bitch, then Jericho announces Dan Lambert as another choice.

That went on a bit long, and the jokes didn’t all land.



Match 3: Jamie Hayter vs Anna Jay

LOCKUP!!! Hayter gets Jay against the ropes, but Anna escapes, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle to Jamie. Head lock takedown by Anna. Leg scissors from Jamie and a kip up into a side headlock from Jay. Elbows break the hold. .Side headlock from Jamie. They end up on the outside, and Jay reverses a whip, sending Jamie into the barricade. Jay sends Hayter into the ring and eats a boot as soon as she enters the ring.

We are back after the break and Anna is sending Jamie into the corner face first. Spinning leg lariat, and Jay hits a DDT in the center of the ring. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Cravat from behind looking for The Queen Slayer, but Jamie flips her out of it. She locks it in yet again! Rebel on the apron, Britt grabs the leg while the ref is distracted.

Hayter with a punch to the back of the head. Clothesline to Jay. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Not much to base a rating off.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:50

Britt and Co attack Jay, but here comes Tay Conti! She punches everyone! Huge kick to Britt, knocking her on her ass! Tay mounts Britt and attacks, but heres Jamie and Rebel to stop her. They stomp Tay out and Britt grabs her title. She wants to stomp Tay into the title, but here comes Thunder Rosa! She enters the ring and knocks Hayter off her feet with a dropkick.

Jade is backstage, wearing a top made out of Big Bird. She says it doesn’t matter who wins the Velvet match. She plans on making this all short and sweet and renaming that belt, That Bitch Show.

Weak.

MJF is here in all his Burberry glory.

MJF cuts the music, tells a little story, says he and Darby know for a fact that without them, this company doesn’t work. They’re pillars. They’re top guys, have been for a while, the other two guys are great, but they aren’t Darby and MJF. They have IT. They’ve had it before Dynamite ever existed. They know who they are and what they will become, and that’s legendary. So why do they boo MJF and cheer Darby? At first, it used to upset him. He’d lose sleep over it. He’s not deaf, he hears us. We chant Darby loudly. Then it hits them. Of course we hate him. He is a symbol of everything we wish we could be, but Darby is one of us – a misfit, an outcast, an incel who can barely string together four words. He isn’t too cool for school, he’s not good enough to be a normal, functioning member of society. We love him because he is just like us – we will never fit in and we will never win.

Sure, right now Darby may be cool and brooding, but once he steps into the ring, he lets emotions get the best of him. From a proficient pro wrestler to a glorified stuntman. At Full Gear, Darby will lose because he is weak mentally. He will be too concerned with battering with him, when he should be concerned with beating him. At Full Gear, Darby will lose because he is better than Darby, and Darby knows it.

One more thing; if Darby manages to change his ways within ten days, he still isn’t as good as a wrestler of MJF, and it’s hard to overlook, because any time someone is as good as he is on the mic, they cant cut it in the ring. He breaks the mold. He is so much better inside the ring that he could beat Darby with a headlock takeover.

Darby in the stands, with a mic, says he is everything MJF called him. He wont attack him with his skateboard – they will have a wrestling match, because he’s going to let his anger out right now.

Darby makes his way to the ring as MJF says too bad and walks up the ramp. Darby stops in the stands, but here’s Sting coming out of the tunnel with some local wrestlers wearing MJF masks. Sting ha his bat, he sends MJF back down towards the ring.

Shawn Spears runs out with a chair, and here is Wardlow to help attack the MJF weirdos. They brawl at the top of the ramp as Darby makes his way down to the floor seats. MJF hops the barricade to fight Darby! They go at it in the crowd! MJF sends Darby into some seats then drags Darby towards the ring. He wwhips hard, Darby reverses, and MJF hits the barricade back first. Darby sends MJF into the barricade, then walks away quickly. He gets some space, gets a running start, and cltoheslines MJF THE FUCK OUT OF HELL!!!! Damn. Over the barricade to the mat! He sends MJF into the ring. COFFIN Dr—NO!!! MJF escapes! He rolls outside and hops over the barricade, into the crowd. Darby stares him down.



Match 4: Cody Rhodes vs Andrade El Idolo

They meet in the middle of the ring and pause to soak it all in. Andrade with a huge slap. Cody returns the facor, uppercut from below. He corners Andrade and mounts for some punches, getting the ten. Cody whips Andrade out of the corner, reversed, Cody rolls up and ver, but Andrade does the same with a smirk! Nice. Kick to Cody’s face, Cody falls to the floor and pulls Andrade’s leg out from under him. He slides into the ring, locks up from behind, sits Andrade onto the top rope, looks to rake the back, but Andrade elbows cody down, turns, and flies. DROPKICK TO THE FLYING ANDRADE! Cody stomps the hand, jumps up onto the ropes, top rope, looks for a cutter, but Andrade shoves him down hard!

We are back, and Cody is hitting some elbows to Andrade’s face, they hit the ropes, Cody right behind him, hits a right, elbow, body slam to Andrade, Cody double underhooks and Andrade escapes, hits a rolling elbow, and covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Andrade says it’s his time. Andrade stomps Cody in the corner. He bounces off the corner, rushes, but Cody is up with a clothesline!! Cody locks the head, Andrade reverses, hits a suplex, keeps hold, hits a second, goes for a third!!! EDDIE CHANT!!! Cody stops the third one, but Andrade hits it anyway, sending Cody into the corner. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Andrade is pissed. Andrade to the top rope. Split legged moonsautl, Andrade lands on his feet, waist lock from Cody, back elbow, Cody with a right hand, left punches to the face over and over and over, he shake, rattles, and rolls and drops an elbow to the crown of the head of Andrade. Cody hits the ropes, Andrade with a big boot! He hits the ropes, Cody sweeps the leg, spins for a Figure Four, Andrade kicks him away, and HE WOOOS!!!!! Andrade with a Figure Four!!!! Nice. Arn tells Cody to turn it over! Cody tries. He reaches. He turns it! Andrade looks to tap! Cody nearly faints! Andrade reaches the ropes. The hold breaks. Andrade rolls to the outside. Cody stands tall in the ring. Jose is on the apron, but here is Arn to pull him off and unch Jose in the face! CODY WITH A SUICIDE DIVE!

FTR WAS UNDER THE RING! THEY HIT CODY IN THE FACE WITH THE BELT!!!! Andrade rolls Cody into the ring.Andrade with his finisher! He covers! 1…2….3!!!



Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Interesting turn of events, but Cody….drop it, bro. lol.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:48

Commentary claims there has been money exchanged between The Pinnacle and Andrade. FTR hold Cody up, and Andrade hits a big boot to the face. FTR then ttacks.

Arn enters the ring, he sees Tully, shoves him from behind, and they go face to face. Arn readies for a fight. Tully removes his jacket.

Here come The Lucha Bros!!! They attack FTR!!! Superkick to Cash, double to Dax. Rey hits the ropes, swings and misses to Cash, Penta locks up Dax, but cash pulls him out.

We come back to Silver in the middle of the ring. He says he’s been trying to give Adam Cole advice over the weeks, but he hasn’t taken Silver’s advice, so this Friday, it’s him vs Cole.

Daniel Bryan is here to join us for commentary during the main event.



Match 5: Miro vs Orange Cassidy

Orange has his ribs taped up. He scurries away from Miro, Miro rushes the corner, Orange hits some quick kicks, runs across the apron, then to the bottom of the ramp all so he can do his hands in pocket thing. Miro leaves the ring, Orange slides back in, hits the ropes, suicide dive, but Miro stops him and hits a HUGE OVERHEAD BELLY TO BELLY!

Miro with a clothesline to Orange into the corner, hard. He calls for cheers and jeers. He whips Orange, the tape is off his ribs, orange with a punch, he screams, attacks with a bunch of right hands. Orange shoves out of the corner, sends Miro into it, shogun dropkick to Miro. Kip up, hits the ropes, spinning DDT to Miro! Cover for 1..2…N!O!!! Orange calls for the Orange Punch. He goes for it, Miro rolls to the outside. Miro takes a seat on a tble outside. Orange t othe top rope. HE DIVES OFF THE TOP ROPE WITH AN ELBOW ONTO MIRO!!!

Matt Hardy is in the crowd, screaming at Orange, so Orange gives him a thumbs up! Orange rolls int othe ring. The ref hits the count of 7!!! Miro is up at 9. He slides into the ring just as the ref is about to count him out! Orange turns, Miro pulls himself up, Orange rushes, Miro turns, Orange Pun—-NO!!!! Miro catches him !!! Flaot over! Orange with BeachBeak!!! COVER! 1…..2…….NO!!!!! HOE-LEEE SHITTTTT.

Orange in the corner. He runs! Orange Pu—NO!!!!! back body drop from Miro!!! Pump kick to the side of the face! GAME OVER!!!!!! Leg scissors! Orange taps!!

Winner: MIro

Man, I love Orange Cassidy…

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 7:27

Bryan leaves th booth and heads in the ring to stare down Miro.

Bryan offers a handshake and Miro walks away from it.

End Show