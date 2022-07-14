Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.13.22  

It’s the most

Wonderful time

Of the weeeeeeek!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!

WE start the show with the best wrestler in the woooorrrrrlllldddd!!!!



Match 1: TNT Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs Wardlow

We get an epic staredown from either side of the ring as Wardlow takes in the cheers. OC flexes then asks for a test of strength. Orange puts his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow stops him, then RIPS THE FUCKING POCKETS OFF!!! Wardlow drops the straps and flexes! Orange puts his straps back up!! hahaha. Wardlow sets up for a powebomb, Orange slips out, hits the ropes, rana, but Wardlow cartwheels out of it! ORANGE KIPS UP!!!! Orange is shocked! SHOCKED I SAY! Orange claims he has something in his eye, and Trent tries to remove the buckle. The ref goes to stop him and Chuck tosses in a FUCKING CHAINSAW!!! HAHAHA!

Orange tries fo the Orange Punch! Wardlow catches the fist! Soft kick! Another! Another! He revs up! KICK!!! Orange drops down and Wardlow falls to the outside! Orange dives, grabs Wardlow and tries to shove him into the post but Wardlow stops it! Orange goads him around the ring, wants him to rush Orange, but Wardlow instead grabs

DANHAUSEN!!!!! HES UNDER THE RING!!! Hahahaha DANHAUSEN is about to curse Wardlow, but doesn’t!!! Orange with an ORANGE PUNCH!!!!! They enter the ring, another Orange Punch, but Wardlow catches him! Belly to belly!!!! Orange rolls to the outside!

We are BACK and Orange is shoving Wardlows face into the buckle a billion times! He hops to the top rope, dives off for a crossbody, but Wardlow catches him! To the shoulders! Orange slips down! CHOPBLOCK!!! Wardlow favors the knee. Another chopblock! He shoves Wardlwo into the corner, shoves again into the opposite corner, Orange tries to lift Wardlow for Beach Break, but Wardlow sets up to powerbomb! Orange hooks the left leg! Wardlow pulls him up! POWER—NO!!!! DDT!!!! ANOTHER TORNADO DDT!!!! Cover for 1……NO!!!!!! Orange is up! Wardlo turns! He misses an Orange Punch! Wardlow with an F-10!!! Cover! 1….2……..NO!!!!! Wardlow is pissed. He grabs Orange by the head, sets up for the powerbomb, calls for the end. POWERBO— NO!! Right hands from Orange!! He falls back, Wardlow holds on, Orange tries to break the grip, but Wardlow lifts with one arm! HURRICANRANA!!!! SUIICIDE DIVE!!!! Orange sends Wardlow into the ringpost. Again! He shoves Wardlow into the ring. To the top rope! Orange flies! WARDLOW CATCHES AGAIN!!!! STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE!!!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!!! BEACH BREAK!!!!!! 1…..2……….NO!!!!!!!

Orange removes the elbow pad! He wants Orange Punch! Wardlow is on one knee. Prage flies. POWERBOMB! Pin! 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Wardlow

Orange continues to utilize his gimmick in amazing and creative fashion. I freakin love this man.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 11:36

Wardlow lifts orange and shows him some respect by not powerbombing him. Chuck and Trent check on his friend.

We get a recap of Pac at RevPro.

Afterwards, the sultry sound of Matt Menard’s voice is heard, and out comes…Chris Jericho! He is suited in Maroon over black and ready to talk.

Jericho is alone with a microphone. He says he stands here in front of us as Chris Jericho the Living Legend and Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston’s superior. He wants to address a lot of things. First, he didn’t make Eddie a liar, but he is confused. He challenged Jericho to a barbed wire everywhere match because every drop of blood that Kingstons shed was for his friends. Let’s talk about this. Everything Eddie does when it comes to friendship turns to mold. It’s the worst curse being a friend of Eddie Kingston. Let’s go through the list.

Ortiz, Jericho shaved his head. Santana, JAS took him out at Blood and Guts. Bryan Danielson, Jericho took him out. He did that! We don’t know when he’s coming back. Then there’s Ruby. Eddie’s Ruby. What did that get her? A mangled hand and crushed career because she’s Eddie’s Ruby. You need to take better care of your chicks, Eddie. We get it, Eddie is a mark for Terry Funk. Jericho felt pleasure in all the pain he has offered. He is just as sadistic as Eddie, but Eddie underestimates him because he looks good. Next week, he wont be able to face Jericho, because he will be facing The Painmaker next week. Undefeated in AEW. Jericho calls this the final fight in this Jericho/Kingston saga. Once he beats Eddie, he can go back to drinking and smoking and mental health issues, and whatever other excuses he has to cover the fact that he will never be at Jericho’s level ever. If he wants blood, he’s got it. He says Eddie isn’t a liar, he’s a loser.

We are back and Eddie is on the screen! He tells Jericho to bring The painmaker! Look what he did to Ruby, to Ortiz. Jericho is going to pay with every ounce of his blood. He’s going to hurt Jericho and enjoy it! See ya.



Match 2: Konosuke Takeshita vs Jon Moxley

Regal is on commentary.

Jon asks for knuckle lock. Opts out. Circles the ring. Lockup in the middle! Jon works the left arm behind with a hammerlock, Kono gets a side headlock, Jon reverses and gets his own, they hit the ropes, Kono shoots Jon off, they meet in the middle, neither one gives, they trade shoulder tackles back and forth a few times, until Jon slaps Kono in the face then chops his chest and gets a headlock takedown. Leg lariat from Kono! Chop to Jon! Jon eats it! He want one of his own. He hits one, Kono with another, Jon hits his own, they go back and forth a few times. Forearm from Kono, misses a clothesline off the run, but Moxley hits him with a clothesline! Jon locks the head, tries for a piledriver, HITS IT! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Jon with a chin lock. Kono grabs the bottom rope. Jon drags him to the apron. Wants another piledriver, but Kono locks up on the bottom rope. He is up, hits a forearm, another. Jon hits his own, they go back and forth again. Jon kicks, Kono catches, swings, GERMAN ON THE APRON!!!! Both men outside, Kono goes for a knee, Moxley tries to send him to the steps, Elbow strike instead from Kono. He rolls him inside the ring, follows, but Jon is there to kick him in the face.

We come back, and apparently during the break, one of Jon’s kicks busts Konosuke’s head open. Blood is pouring down his forehead. Jon stomps him in the face. Kono with a forearm, another, right, left, a HARD ONE to the head. Whip from Jon, misses a clothesline, another one, Kono flies off the ropes with a clothesline! Right hand from Kono! Into the corner! Whip to the opposite corner. Kono screaks and hits a running boot into the corner, he rushes again, but Jon is following h im and hits an elbow strike! Suplex attempt, Kono floats behind, BRAINBUSTAAAA!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Kono to the top rope! HE FLIES WITH A FROG SPLASH! KNEES ARE UP!!! Jon covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Sleeper from behind! He switches to a cross arm breaker! HE LOCKS IT IN! Kono turns into it, back off the mat! Rolls towards it again, turns it and gets the rope break! Jon slaps hard. He wants one back. Kono hits one! Elbow strike! Kono hops up with a rana!!! Jon to the outside! Kono hits te ropes! HE FLIES OVER THE TOP ROPE WITH A FRONT FLIP! He sends Jon into the ing, heads to the top rope, flies with a frog splash!!! Cover!! 1…2….NO!!!! Both men on their knees. Fight forever chant. They go back and forth with forearms, but Jon gets the better of it until Kono hits a hard one! Clothesline and both men still stand! They both hit one, Kono swings, Jon drops down and under then behind for a sleeper, but Kono hits a Blue Thunder Bomb!! Kono has the legs over Jon, cover is counted for 1..2..NO!!!! Block of a boot! PARADIGM SHIFT!!! Elbows from Jon! He lifts Kono. ANOTHER PARA—NO!!!! Kono flips out, rolling elbow!!!!! GERMAN!!!! 1….2……NO!!!!!

ANOTHER GERMAN ATTEMPT! Moxley turns into it, hits a bunch of headbutts! DEATH RIDER! Elbows again! BULLDOG CHOKE!!! KONOSUKE TAPS!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Holy cow that as sick. I admit, I was a little annoyed at the back and forth in the beginning as it came off a bit choreographed, but they left that all behind when they started kicking each other’s asses. Sick ass match.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 13:13

Christian Cage is here, and he’s not alone! He brought his dinosaur!

Cage finds something extremely annoying about The Varsity Blondes. It’s not even the mullet. Just like Jungle Boy, Pillman HAD a father. But Pillman’s father was a legend in THIS business. Pillman was average at best. Cage is a multi time heavyweight champion. He respects Pillman, and he thinks that Pillman would be appalled knowing the final thing he gave this business was Pillman.

As for Griff, here’s a pic of him on social media. Cage knows what bothers him, now. The look, physique, aura, does Griff Garrison look like Jungle Boy?

Lucha walks down the ramp ready to kill.



Match 3: Luchasaurus vs Griff Garrison

Lucha lifts Griff, hits a German. They take it to the outside. Lucha with a big boot INTO THE HEAD INTO THE POST! He sends Griff into the ring. Griff tries to fight back, but we get a GOOZLE!!! CHOKESLAM!!!! Christian Cage calls for one more

. Lucha with a second chokeslam. Lucha turns Griff over and locks in The Tarpit. Tapout.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Squishy squish squish

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:29

Pillman tries to get into Lucha’s face, but Cage distracts, and Lucha hits a headbutt. He lays Pillman onto the table, and chokeslams Griff ONTO him! THE TABLE DIDN’T BREAK!!! SO HE DOES IT AGAIN!!! Hahahahaa.

JAS is backstage with Tony Schiabone. They will be in a shark tank hanging over the ring. Parker wonders how high the cage is. Menard wants Ortiz and Claudio in a cage.

Garcia gets his own promo to challenge for the Pure Title at Death before Dishonor.

We come back to learn All Out will be September 4, in Chicago.

Backstage, Tony is with Hangman. Silver and Reynolds joined them and want to issue a challenge those spooky perverts House of Black.

Jim Ross is here for the second hour!



Match 4: Jake Hager vs Claudio Castagnoli

CLAUDIO WITH AN UPPERCUT!!!! He tries for the Nuetralizer right away, but Hager escapes. Claudio shoots the legs, tries for the swing. Hager to the apron, Claudio with a big boot! He heads to the outside and Hager hits a clothesline! Hager sends Claudio back into the ring and follows. He rushes ith a Hager Bomb. Boot up from Claudio, Hager grabs the ankle, Claudio sends Hager int othe roeps. 619!!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Claudio uppercuts in the corner. Whip is reversed, Hager hits a splash. Clothesline in the corner. Again. Claudio blocks, hits a right hand, uppercut in the corner. Chop, uppercut, Hager sends him back into the corner and hits clotheslines over and over. Hager misses a corner shot, Claudio with a running uppercut, another, dropkick to the knee! Bulldog from Claudio! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Claudio to the apron. Hager is slow to rise. Claudio with a shoulder. He grabs the head. He sends Hager into t he corner head first. Again, again, again! He gets 9, then decides to club the chest of Hager. Claudio to the top rope, Hager hits the ropes and crotches him. Hager with a powerslam. Hager tosses Claudio across the ring! HAGER BOMB FROM OL PRINCESS PANTS!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!!

We are back and Hager runs into a big boot out of the corner. Hager covers for 1…2..NO!!! Hager is up, grabs the arm and hits a short arm clothesline. He keeps hold of the arm, goes for another one, but Claudio with a springboard spinning uppercut! Both men up on their knees. Rights are traded. Uppercuts from Claudio! Whip to the corner, uppercut!! Another whip, another uppercut!!! He hits the ropes! Dropkick. Hager rolls out of the ring and walks away in pain. CESARO LEAVES THE RING, RUNS WITH AN UPPERCUT TO HAGER!!!! Claudio sends Hager back into the ring. Claudio to the top rope! He flies!!! CROSSBODY!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! CLAUDIO SHOOTS THE LEGS!!! THE BIG SWING!!!!! SHARPSHOOTER!!!!! Hager reaches for the ropes, Claudio pulls him centeer. Hager calls for help!!

Here come Menard and parker!! They istract, Claudio swipes at them. Hager with a URANAGE!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Hager picks the ankle. Claudio rolls into it, kicks up a few times, shoves Hager away. Locks up from behind and falls back with a suplex!

Claudio locks the leg, he wants the sharpshooter yet again! Parker on the apron, Claudio with a HUGE right! Hager misses a clothesline, lift up, UPPERCUT!!!!! Riccola bomb! Cover! 1….2……3!!!!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Seeing this 12 times in the WWE did NOT sour what we got here. The energy is just different. Perfectly serviceable match, and the right man won.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:46

Hook is backstage to talk about his undefeated record. Actually, he doesn’t say a word.

Backstage, Britt is with Jamie and Reba. Storm and Thunder Rosa are there to chat. Hayter says they know exactly what to use when they come to a Thunder storm. Rebel comes in with a SANDBAG! Lol. Britt offers it to Toni and says, “You try carrying her for months.” Deeeyum.



Match 5: Serena Deeb vs Anna Jay

LOCKUP!!! Deeb with a side headlock, goes into a hammerlock, spin, picks the ankle, then sits on the back and rolls Anna forward on her head for a pin. 1..NO!!! Head scissors from Jay, Deeb breaks it, side headlock, to the ropes, shoulder tackle from Deeb. Hip toss attempt, Deeb reverses, Jay arm drags! Flatliner from Anna! She hits the ropes! Blockbuster! Kick to the corner. Anna rushes, misses a splash, Deeb slides under and rolls Anna up, then turns it into a submission. Anna rolls forward into a pin for 1.2..NO!!! Up and under, looks for Queen Slayer, but Deeb uses the ropes to break the hold, hanging Jay up on them. Deeb rolls back in and spins with a neckbreaker. Deeb covers for 1..2…..NO!!!!

We are back and Anna Jay hits a back elbow, another. She ducks under a right hand and clocks Deeb down. Deeb in the corner, back elbow from Jay. She pulls Deeb out, hits a Northern Lights with a release! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! QUEEN SLAYER! Deeb drops to her knees, holds the arms, flips her out, covers for 1…2..NO!!!! Tries for a hip toss again, but Deeb tries for a backslide, no she spins like five times, then goes for a piledriver, but Anna with a back body drop! Eeb covers for 1.2…N!O!!! They roll, Deeb locks the arms, sitting on the head of Jay. She pulls the arms back behind Jay! Jay is able to roll into a pin, but Deeb pushes her off at 2. Both girls up, Deeb kicks. Whip, reversed, kick from Jay to the back of the head! Whip to the corner. Misses a splash, hammer throw from Deeb. Dragon Screw! Deeb grabs the leg, Anna transitions into the Queen Slayer!!!

Deeb nearly taps! She turns Anna holds on! They’re standing! Deeb arm drags, gains wrist control, SERENITY LOCK!!!! ANNA JAY TAPS!

Winner: Anna Jay

Nice little time-filled match for the hometown girl. If it was any other place, I may be inclined to complain about the eight minute run time. Anna is growing.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:22

Deeb will not release the hold, so here’s Mercedes to enter the ring and send Deeb out of it.

Tony is backstage with Jade and her baddies.

Jade says no one is worried about no pigeons. Kiera doubles down.

Stokely grabs the mic and says he knows people are mad, but trust him. Kris and Athena, they’ll be watching.

Kiera tells Leila that she’ll never be a baddie, and that’s on period.

While Excalibur is doing the run down, Jay Lethal comes out to take a headset and cut a promo.

Tay sees Jay in the corridor, and makes fun of her. Anna says at least she didn’t slam Ruby’s hand in a car door. Tay says if she did, maybe she’d be on tv more. She likes her, but Anna needs to make better choices for her career.



Match 6: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs The Young Bucks

Lee and Matt to start, Lee tries for a headlock, Lee tries for some big punches, but Matt dodges them all, Lee hops up for a Lariat. Tag to Nick. Tag to Swerve. Swerve shoots the legs and goes for the stomp quickly, but Nick moves, locks fingers, walks the ropes, arm drag, but Swerve cartwheels out. They both bounce off the ropes, Swerve sends Nick to the apron. Nick moonsaults to his feet outside, and Swerve flips to the outside, they both meet face to face, try for some dropkicks, shove each other, head to the ring. Arm drag from Nick. He works the left arm, tag from Starks!!!! He’s in and Swerve is out. Ricky locks the hands of Matt, Nick locks the hands of Swerve. They meet in the midle of the top rope! They slap each other and crotch each other! Lol.

Matt enters legally, rushes the corner, Starks hits an elbow, Matt locks up for a northern Lights, holds on, another Northern Lights. A third, Swerve in, hits another to both men! Tag from Lee. He enters and stares down Matt. Matt tries for a Northern Lights, in comes Hobbs. Matt locks up with both of thm! Lol. Hobbs and Lee suplex him down. They then go face to face. Matt and Starks attack Lee from behind. Swerve attacks Hobbs. Lee whips Starks and Nick and tosses both of them over his head. Tag to Swerve. Tag to Matt. Matt in with a dropkick to Lee, sending him to the floor. He’s about to superkick Swerve, but Ricky tags himself in. He tosses Swerve’s back onto the knee of Hobbs. Dropkick from Ricky!

We are back and Swerve handles both Bucks with ease! He tags in Lee. Lee rushes Starks with a tackle, elbows off Hobbs. Lee corners Matt, then Nick. Splash for each of them, one for Starks, Nick runs and Lee side steps, Matt does the same, Lee tosses Starsk INTO Matt and Nick. Crowd loves it. Bucks on the outside. Lee hits the ropes, but Starks and Hobbs pull out the leg! Kickt o Lee! Nick flies over the top, flips, and Lee catches him! Powerbomb to Nick ONTO MATT!!! Lee rolls into the ring. Nick is there, and Lee lifts him, Nick lands on the shoulders, Lee shoots him off. Tag from Hobbs. Hobbs attacks on the apron, enters the ring. They go face to face. They trade tackles in the middle of the ring, Lee misses a clothesline, and Hobbs hits a HUGE crossbody!

Lee grabs Hobbs on the apron. He locks the head, lifts Lee up from the top rope. Hobbs with some headbutts, sending Lee to the mat. Hobbs to the top rope! He flies! FROGSPLASH FROM LEEE!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Tag from Nick! Hobbs in, locks the head, tag from Starks, Hobbs whips Nick, Ricky rushes the corner, boot from Nick. Boot to Hobbs. Nick on the shoulders, Starks holds the fingers, walks the ropes like a boss, then hits a cutter off the shoulders of Hobbs!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!

Swerve is in! He drops Matt with abackbreaker, then a clothesline! Swerve locks up from behind, matt backs into the corner, Nick enters, leg lariat, but Swerve avoids, only for Nick to hit one! Superkick from Matt to Lee! Another from Nick! Lee to one knee! He stands! Ricky is in! TRIPLE SUPERKICK!!!!!! Ricky wants to pose!!! He asks The Bucks to pose with him! He does! SUPERKICK!!!!! Hobbs runs in. REF BUMP!!!! Superkick to Hobbs!!! He falls on Knox!!! Knox is down!!!

Nick grabs the titles and tosses one in to the ring. RICKY WITH A SUPERKICK TO MATT JACKSON!!! Ricky has the title!!!! Swerve with a boot!!! He has the title now! Swerve sees Lee, down on one knee. He screams to Lee, turns, LOW BLOW FROM MATT!!!! Matt clocks Lee with the title, Hobbs with the title, one for Swerve! Nick wakes up the ref! Matt covers! 1..2…NO!!!! BTE TRIGGER!!! Cover for 1…2……STARKS BREAKS UP THE PIN!!!! Nick sends him out. Bucks try for Meltzer Driver, Lee and Swerve ni. Hi-Low!!! Nick to the outside!!! SWERVE STOMP OFF THE TOP BUCKLE!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!!! In comes Hobb to stop it all!!! LEE SPINEBUSTERs NICK ONTO LEE! Then MATT!! Tag to Starks. Matt is the legal man. Starks dodges a stomp, rolls up Swerve, locks the hips, lifts Swerve, Swerve lands on his fet, SPEAR FROM RICKY!!! COVER!!! 1….2….NO!!!!! Nick is there to stop it! Lee is standing up. HIS SHOE IS OFF!!!! Lee clocks Matt with the Jordan! Clocks Nick with the JORdan!!!! Lee locks the hips of Hobbs. TOSSES HIM OVER THE TOP ROPE!!!! Lee turns. Ricky in the ring. He grabs the head, right hand sends Lee to the apron. Starks holds him up, headbutt from Lee!!! Swerve on the top rope! He bounces OFF OF LEE WITH A MOONSAULT!!!!

Starks in the ring. Hits the ropes. TRIES FOR A SPEAR! POUNNNCCCEEEEEE FROM LEEEEEEE!!! He hits the ropes! LEE DIVES OVER THE TOP ROPE!!!!

SwerveSTOMPS RICKY!!!!! COVER!!!! THE SHOE POSTULATE REMAINS TRUE!!! 1…2…..3!!!!



Winners: Swerve in our Glory

Wow! They fucking did it! Amazing. A little indyriffic, for sure, but a damned good way to end the show.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 18:13

End Show