Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.1.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

I had it all planned out; a well-intended goodbye to 2023 letter to all y’all with a thoughtful and meaningful thank you to wrap up the year. Then the tamales hit and I went comatose for like two days. So, instead of a goodbye to last year, how about a hello to this one! For 10+ years, I’ve been a part of this site, and for most of those years, I’ve been the go-to guy for Monday and Wednesday Nights. Since the lowly days of NXT Season 3, I’ve been a mainstay, and I can honestly say that through the darkest of times (and man did WWE have some dark, dark times), till now, the one thing that kept me from leaving the fandom altogether was and is you readers. Thank each and every single one of you. I hope 2024 is as bad ass as we all deserve it to be.

Except for you, Randy Ragsdale.

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Cole and Barrett are in the middle of the ring to welcome us to the first RAW of 2024. They run down the card then the music of Becky Lynch hits. Her match with Nia will kick us off tonight.

We get a video package for Becky v Nia, covering the five year span from nose break to now.



Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch

Becky comes out the gate fast with a punch. Nia laughs it off. Becky tries to rush her again, but Nia stops her with a body slam. A splash in the corner from Nia then an elbow drop in the center of the ring. Becky with a jawbreaker, dodges an other splash in the corner, rducks under a right, hits her own. Another, another. Becky goes in! uppercut! Spin kick She hits the ropes, Nia misses a right, catches Becky with abear hug! Becky slinks over her back and tries for A Sunset Flip. Nia moves! Natural Selection from Becky! Cover! 1…NO!! Becky with a running elbow in the corner, tries for a Becksploder, but Nia hits an elbow to stop her. Becky grabs the head off the top rope and tries for a modified Blockbuster. Dropkick sends nia into the corner, Nia sends her over the apron. Becky with a right, to the top rope, dropkick! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!

We are back! Nia with a powerbomb off the top rope just as we return. Nia falls towards the apron, right on her hole, and I fear the eventual reference to the moment, but it’s short lived. Baseall slide from Becky, Nia stops it. Nia wants a right hand, swings, and hits the post! She headbutts Becky then tries for a cannonball, but Becky moves and Nia flips into the barricade. The ref has started the count. He gets to 7 when Becky slides in, then Nia slides in at 9. Becky climbs to the top rope then dives off with a leg drop to the tit! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! DISARMER!!!! Nia turns this into a pin for 1`.2…NO!!!! Becky rolls into another arm bar! Nia turns, lifts Becky with the hold, Becky with rights. Sitout powerbomb to Becky! Cover! 1….2….NO!!! Nia drags Becky to the corner. She climbs, but Becky is up! She hits some shoulders to Nia a few times then sits on the buckle, looking for The Manhandle Slam from the 2nd rope! Nia counters with a SAMOAN DROP OFF THE 2ND ROPE!!! COVER!!! 1…2……NO!!!! The crowd is LOVING this. Nia tries for another finish, but Becky is up again and shoves her ass down to the apron. Becky lifts Nia, drags her through the ropes. Kick, rights, a flurry from Becky! Over and over! Becky to the 2nd rope!

LEG DR—–NO!!!!! HUGE RIGHT HAND FROM NIA JAX! That looked GOOOOOOD. Nia to the top rope! ANIALATOR! COVER! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Nia Jax

While I DO love the energy from Becky Lynch, there were still some of the same flaws in Nia matches present. Stalled moves, clunky offense, moves that should look deadly made to look weak due to overprotection (especially the finish), and a win that didn’t really do much for me, but perhaps there’s more to come. Still, I’d rather Nia softly sit on the chest of Becky than actually crush her sternum.

Total Rating: **3/4

Match Time: 11:52

We get a replay of Shinsuke’s Nightmare Before Christmas.

Cody Rhodes is here tonight on RAW.

Cody Rhodes is in wrestling gear and welcomes us to RAW. Cody claims that he is stuck. He says he’s stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura. WE all know Shin is a force to be reckoned with, but with his rendition of Nightmare Before Christmas, he’d expect it to be more sophisticated. He isn’t stuck with Shin talking about his family, that comes with the territory. He’s stuck on Shin because this should be over. He will give Shinsuke the opportunity to finish it tonight. Bring the mist, the words, whatever he feels will stop Cody. This ends, and it ends right now.

Shinsuke Nakamura appears on screen saying Cody’s name three times. He says he never thought it would be so easy to get into his head and become the author of his final chapter. He whispered the plot into his ear and pushed his character to the brink. He has blinded Cody so he cannot see the ending. Cody’s story doesn’t end tonight. He wants to give The American Nightmare one more week to dream. Next week, he becomes what Cody could never be. He will finish Cody’s story, then he will close his book.

Shinsuke mists the camera and his music hits as Cody stands in the middle of the ring “perplexed,” as Cole says.



Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso vs Imperium

Kofi and Vinci to start. Vinci hits some knees. Whips Kofi to the ropes, Kofi mises a hit an Vinci with a surprise crossbody. Tag to Kaiser who comes in to hit a chop in the corner. He smirks as Kofi is hurting in the corner. Some stomps to Kofi. Whip to Kofi, Kofi flies off the 2nd rope with a dropkick. Kaiser to the outside, Kofi hits the ropes but Vinci pulls his leg. Kaiser sends Kofi into the post. Tag to Vinci. Big double team dropkicks to Kofi.

We are back and Vinci is in control of Kofi. He shoves Kofi to the ropes, Kofi with a right, a headbutt. Kick to Kofi, whip to the corner is reversed. Vinci hops off the 2nd rope and Kofi hits him with a dropkick!

Vinci is not getting up. Ref is checking on him. Medical team seems to be stirring. A doctor enters the ring just as Kofi makes the tag, and the ref calls for the bell.

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso via Ref Stoppage

Looks like Vinci got rocked. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:04

Ref holds Jey’s hand up. Jey looks pissed but he could be playing it up as medical checks on Vinci. We stay focused on Kofi and Jey as Cole and Wade talk about the health of the wrstlers.

Kofi and Jey are announced as the winners. Medical is shown walking Vinci backstage in the background as Kofi and Jey stand.

We get a replay of the dropkick that rocked Vinci.

The Miz is here to wish us Happy New Year and welcomes us to MIZTV! His guest tonight is…The Judgment Day.

Their music hits, but it’s cut off by the music of….R-Truth!

Truth is here, and he is all smiles. Truth enters the ring and grabs the mic. He asks SD what’s up. He Miz calls him the most likeably member of Judgment Day then asks where everyone else is.

Truth looks around, says he swears, they was all behind him just now. Miz asks if Truth is seeing invisible people again? Truth asks if Little Jimmy is here, but Miz says no and tells Truth to have a seat, but Truth says he’s ben waiting all years to say this: “All rise for The Judgment Day.”

People actually rise. Lol.

Miz asks Truth what his role is in JD. Truth says he has many roles. It’s kind of complicated. Today he’s doing PR work, last week he was doing admin work. There is always work to be done. He’s trying to make JD likeable to everybody.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio come out without music saying this has to end tonight. No member of JD would ever be caught dead on Miz TV.

Dom tries to talk and that doesn’t work out too well. Truth looks sooooo shocked, and it’s great.

Truth asks SD if they see what he’ saying. Dom getting booed in his own hometown. He doesn’t mean to cut Dom off, but JD isn’t even in Judgment Day, so he can begone. Truth then does a funny as kick away thing.

Miz brings up JD’s loss, saying the stip was clear. So what is JD doing out here?

Dom tries to talk again, and again he gets booed, and Truth just looks so concerned. Dom speaks in Spanish, so the crowd boos in Spanish.

Miz says 2023 wasn’t that great for him, but he has kept going, doing what he always does, performing and creating memories. Funny, the only memory he has of Dom is him getting spanked by his daddy.

619 chant.

He was dragged around by his mommy, and more recently getting his ass beat around the country by CM Punk.

Dom says he is done talking, but the crowd continues to go in on him. Dom says the streak will continue with him and JD vs Miz and Truth right now.

Miz says 2024 is full of comebacks because THE REUNITED AWESOME TRUTH is down for a fight!

Truth says wait, wait, He’s in Judgment Day…is he tagging with Dom? He’s not tagging with JD. Miz clears it up. Truth says he gets it, it’s one of them strange bedfellows tag team test. He’ll follow Dom’s lead. *wink*

He’ll tag with Miz. On behalf of The Judgment Day, he accepts.



Awesome Truth vs Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Match is already going down when we come back. Truth is on the wrong side of the apron, so Miz’s initial tag doesn’t count. Judgment Day with a double team to The Miz but he ends up hitting a rana to JD. Miz tags in Truth. Truth hits a leg drop to JD. Kick out the corner from JD. Whip to Truth, back elbow. Right hand to JD. He lifts up, Jd floats, shoves Truth to the ropes, Truth comes back with a spinning elbow. He bounces out the corner and hits a splash. Cover for 1….2..NO!!! Truth tries to tag in Dom. Lol. JD hits him with a clothesline. JD attacks the head, hangs Truth up and chokes him with the ropes. Tag to Dom. Dom hits the ropes, 619!!!

We are back and Miz is handling both JD and Dom. He hits a crossbody off the springboard and covers JD for 1..2..NO!!!! Dom pulls himself up at the corner and Truth is beside him doing the same. Lol. They argue over Truth being in Judgment Day. Miz covers in the ring for 1.2..NO!! Dom stops it. Miz sends Dom to the outside. JD wit a headbutt. JD tags in Truth, but doesn’t realie it’s Truth. JD sees it, wonders what Truth is doing. Lol. JD holds Miz up, says if he’s in Judgment Day, then attack Miz. Do it.

Truth spins his hand, getting ready to attack, says he is sorry and he loves Miz. Lol. He strikes for a right, but Miz ducks and Truth hits JD. Miz shoots Dom off the apron. Skull Crushing Finale to JD! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: R-Truth and The Miz

Nothing in terms of wrestling quality, but Truth is a gem.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:23

After a recap of Green and Piper losing their titles, we go to a shoddily produced “In a club” thing where Chelsea Green and Piper Niven enter a “club” to challenge the new champs. Said new champs toss drinks into their evil counterparts then dance for 7 seconds.



WWE RAW Women’s World Championship Match

Ivy Nile vs Rhea Ripley

LOCKUP! Rhea slams Ivy down face first. Ivy lifts Rhea with a fireman’s! Rhea is shocked, slips down and kicks the back of the leg then kicks her again. Rhea lifts Ivy by the head. Whip to the corner Ivy hops over the back, he kicks, Ivy catches . Kick to Rhea.Ivy to the top rope. Crossbody off the top rope. Cover for 1..NO! Rhea misses a right, kick from Rhea knocks Ivy on her ass. Ivy is able to send Rhea to the outside as we go to break.

We are back to hear t he crowd chanting Mami for Rhea, who heads outside to grab Ivy, only for Ivy to switch and hit a German on the outside!

We are back in the ring and Ivy with leg kicks! Ivy with a rana. Dropkick sends Rhea to the corner. She pops out, Ivy with a leg lariat across the chest! Cover! 1.2…NO!!!! She locks the head of Rhea up, Rhea escapes, Ivy hits the ropes, tornado DDT! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Ivy lifts Rhea, goes for a gutwrench, Rhea elbows the back of the head. She tries for a back suplex, Ivy lands on her hip, Rhea rushes the corner, misses a splash, headbutt from Rhea. Rhea to the top rope. DROPKICK TO IVY!! COVER!!! 1…2…..NO!!! Rhea grabs Ivy by the head then sets up for Rip Tide, Ivy floats over, high kick to the ear!! GUTWRENCH SLAM! COVER! 1…2….NO!!! Ivy shoots the leg, fireman’s Rhea floats of, kick, stomp to the toe, then she bashes the face into her knee. Big clothesline from Rhea. Rhea grabs Ivy by the hips, lifts up and slams her face first down hard. Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Rhea grabs Ivy by the hair. Rhea sends her into the corner shoulder first. Shoulders into the stomach. She sits Ivy up top. Right hand to the head. Rhea climbs. Locks the head. Ivy tries o fight back. She sits down, Rhea wit a right, blocked! Another block. Ivy tries for a Sunset Flip powerbomb but Rhea swings right. Ivy catches the right, pulls Rhea into the buckle! GERMAN OFF THE ROPES!!! COVER!! 1…2……NO!!!!! Ivy with kicks across the chest, right hands, a kick to the back of the head.

Ivy to the top rope. Cros—noooooo Rhea with a headbutt!!!! HUGE KNEE! RIP TIDE! COVER! 1…2..3!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

This was everything they wanted Maxxine v Rhea to be. An up and coming rookie who put everything out there to make a statement and just came up short. The win was never in doubt, but it was the job of both women to make Ivy look good even in defeat, and they did that shit. Good for them.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:01

We are back to the official return of a former WWE Champion!

It’s…..

JINDER MAHAL!!

Out comes the modern day Jobberrajah.

He is upset that we are disappointed. Thousands have competed, fifty champions, and his name is at the top of that list. The only thing disappointing is what has become of the once great nation of America. Disgusting. This is unity? Do we feel united? We people have never been this divided. Politics, news, social media, all the same. Ignorance. Misinformation. Jinder tells the spattering of USA chants to shut their mouths. This country is a joke. He will unify us, though. He is our unifier. If you don’t believe him, shut up and listen.

Jinder waxes poetic in his native tongue. Apparently, it was our National Anthem in Punjabi, and nobody cheered. A new low, even for San Diego. We boo him because he looks different? Because he speaks different? Unlike Shiek and others that have exposed America, he is different. He speaks with intelligence and class. He will speak again in Punjabi, but he will tells us what the entire world is thinking about USA….

IF YA SMELLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!

The Rock is here! Cole has an orgasm in my ears as he makes his way down the ramp to verbally murder Jinder.

The Rock tells Jinder that he is in troubbblleee tonight. But before that, The Rock wants to be clear – Jinder is right about one thing. He is not The Iron Shiek, because The Rock knew him, loved him, we all loved him, and if he were here right now, he’d ask who this no good dirty son of a bitch Jabroni bastard was.

Of course The Rock is here, The People’s Champion, says Jinder. The champion to all us jingoistic people. Like he said, if he was The Rock, he’d be ashamed to represent these people. He’s proud to be American, and he’s damned proud to say…..FINALLY THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO SAN DIEGO! Jinder wants to talk bout the truth? They don’t boo Jinder because of how he looks, how he talks, the language he speaks, they boo him be—

Hold on, what’ that Shiek? Yeah, he’ll tell him, he’ll tell Jinder right now.

They boo him because he’s the biggest asshole walking God’s green earth.

Jinder burns a hole through The Rock’s eyes. Rock says there’s that look, they’re all familiar with Resting Bitch Face, but this is Raging Asshole Face. The Rock guesses Jinder is angry all the time because no one likes him and he’s not funny. If he was one of The Rock’s movies, he’d probably be Baywatch.

Jinder: “Thankfully, I never seen Baywatch.”

The Rock: “No one else did, either.”

Jinder has the gall to call America a joke? It ain’t a joke to The Rock or to these people. Also aint a joke to every American watching. The Rock calls him The Day One Douchebag. The Rock does the whole crowd control thing having one half say something, and the other half finish it off.

The Rock alludes to a lack of testicles to the tune of The National Anthem.

Just as The Rock threatens to whoop his candy ass, Jinder attacks Rock, sending him into the corner and hitting a few rights. He rips his jacket off and here comes The Rock. Some rights, spinebuster! THE PEOPLE’S ELBOW!!! The Rock takes his belt off and whoops Jinder one time.

The Rock tells San Diego he loves them, Happy New Year, oh and one more thing…

The Rock is going out tonight, he’s going to go get him something to eat. Should he sit in a booth, at the bar, or….at the head of the table…

BITCH!!!!!

I could have done without any of the Jinder stuff, but that final line got me.



Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs Tegan Nox and Natalya

Nattie and Zoey to start. Nattie shoots Zoey out of the corner, dropping her on her ass. Tag to Tegan who kicks Zoey once then tags Nattie back in. Basler with a blind tag, runs in and hits a knee to the face. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

We are back and Nox hits a spinning uppercut to Shayna. Headutt. Tegan drops Shayna then hits the corner with a butt splash. She heads to the top rope and front flips into a pin for 1.2..NO!!! Shayna kicks out. Nox goes for a kick, Baszler ducks, kicks the bck HARD. Cover but here comes Nattie. Zoey in and kicks nattie out of the ring.

Tag from Shayna. Shayna hits a Germaan, Tegan rolls and Zoey hits the Z360.Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Aside from the commercial break essentially gutting the match, it was also just not good.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:32



WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Seth comes out the gate with right hands into the corner. Drew sends Seth outside of the ring. Seth runs up the steps and flies off of the mwith a fist. Drew sends him into the announce table then grabs his legs and tries for an Alabama Slam! Seth holds onto the ropes and kicks Drew away then skins the cat and kicks Drew away. Seth hits the ropes, tries for a suicide dive but Drew catches him! Belly to belly!

WE ARE BACK and Drew is in charge for now. Seth stands up from the mat, tries for some rights, gets in a few, hits the ropes, but Drew catches him and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker! Drew with a fireman’s. He walks up the corner, Seth slinks down but Drew holds the leg, Seth shakes it off and looks for a buckle bomb, but his back gives out!!! Drew shoots him up for a powerbomb, but Seth with a rana sends Drew flying. Shoulder first into the post goes Drew. Rollins sees Drew on the outside and flies over the toprope on to him outside! Seth rolls Drew into the ring. He locks the head, tries for a suplex, Drew holds on, then lifts. Knee from Seth, Drew misses a right, tilt a whirl again but Seth turns it into a DDT! Seth to the top rope! He flies! FROG SPLASH! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!! Seth wit a springboard moonsault, lands on his feet, Drew ends up on the apron. Right hand. Drew to the top rope. Seth climbs, locks the head, SUPERPLEX TO DREW!!!! Rollthrough!!!! But Drew with a Michinoku Driver!!!!! COVER!! 1..2…NO!!!!

WE ARE BACK and the guys are on the top rope again! Drew has Seth set up for White Noise…and HE HITS IT!!! Cover! `..2…NO!!! They go back and forth with some offense, ending with Seth hittin a superkick to the chin. Seth waits for Drew, goes for the stomp, Drew rdodges it. FUTURE SHOCK! Kip up! Drew calls for it! But Seth catches him midair and hits a sitout powerbomb! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! Seth to the top rope! FALCON ARR-NO!!!! CLAYMO—NO!!! Kick fro mROllins! PEDIGREE!!!! COVER!!!! 1…..2……NO!!!!

Damien Priest is here!!!! He has Dom with him! Dom hs a ref!

Seth tries to leave the ring, but Priest clocks him with the briefcase!!! Priest goes to tell the ref, but BAM! CLAYMORE TO PRIEST!!! Drew sends Dom into steps! He runs into the ring!

CLAYMORE TO SETH!!! COVER!!! 1…….2……..NO!! Rollins boot is on the rope!!!!

Drew is pissed. He whips Seth into the bottom rope then goes out to clear th table. He grabs Seth and drags him to the table! Seth with a surprise PEDGIREE ON THE TABLE~!!!

INTO THE RING! STOMP TO DREW!! COVER! 1….2….3!!!!



Winner: Seth Rollins

If you expected anything less than a bad ass main event from these two, then boo on you. Great match, even with the Priest stuff that we knew was coming. It’s a shame that the main event is as good as it is now, because eI just don’t see how Priest fits in any time soon.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 18:04

End Show