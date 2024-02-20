Acero’s WWE RAW Review 2.19.24  

Did ya miss me?! Aww shucks!

We are in Anaheim, and it’s lit. Jey showed up early, and Judgment Day, too.

We get a preview of Drew and Cody, and it looks like we are starting with that.



Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes

LOCKUP! Drew with a back elbow. He backs Cody into the corner, big boot from Drew. He mounts Cody and hits some right hands. Chop from Drew! Cody fights back. Drew with a stomp to the chest. Drew grabs the head, body slam attempt, Cody drops behind and sends Drew outside. Cody tries for a dive and Drew with a right hand. Cody grabs the boot. Dragon Screw. Cody with a figure four. Drew reverses it! Cody gets to the ropes. He rolls outside.

We are BACK and Cody hits some rights. Back breaker from Drew. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Drew leaves the ring and drags Cody towards the ringpost then smashes his head with a boot and the post. Right hand to the jaw. Drew to the steps, he takes in the boos. Drew enters the ring and hits a right hand. Another right. Drew gras the wrist, chop to Cody. Cody shoes out of the corner, eats the chop ,wants another one, right hand, forearm, kick to the knee from Drew. He mounts and hits some hard hammers to the back of the neck. Drew lifts Cody by the chin. Big chop. Another. Cody kicks out of the corner. Bulldog from Cody. Cody grabs Drew, Drew with a right. Cody floats over, hits a powerslam, Disaster Kick! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! CODY CUTTER! Cover! 1..2…….N!O!! Tries for Cross Rhodes. Drew with a knee. Cody with a clothesline to the outside.

Back from a break and Drew tries for a Future Shock. Cody counters, hits an elbow to the dome, but Drew comes back with a spinebuster! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Drew deadlifts Cody into a powerbomb and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Drew calls for the Claymore, but Cody with a kick! Cody kicks again! Tries for a Pedigree, Drew counters for Future Shock, but Cody kicks again, PEDIGREE!! Big Headbutt from Drew! Drew double underhooks! Future Shock DDT! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Drew pulls himself up, climbs the corner, Cody to the top rope. He locks up with Drew, big superplex! Cody hits the ropes, bounces off with a Cody Cutter off the TOP! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Cody waits, grabs Drew, but her comes

Jimmy Uso!

Cody with a right hand to Jimmy on the apron. Cody locks up Drew for Cross Rhodes, but Solo Sikoa is on the apron! Samoan Spike to Cody! Drew with a Claymore! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Drew McIntyre

A hell of an opener here, and a big storytelling device with Drew taking the win off the help of The Bloodline.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 19:22

Video package for Uso vs Gunther.

We are back and Pearce is telling Cody Rhodes in the back that Solo and Jimmy will be fined. He asks if Cody is good, and Cody says he is good and he is fine.

In comes Seth Rollins to a pop. He tells stares at Cody, Cody nods in acceptance, and Seth leaves.

This is for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.



Last Chance Battle Royal for Elimination Chamber Spot

WE got Nattie, Chelsea, Shayna, Zoey, a returning Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina, Ivy, some NXT people, Michin, Valhalla, and prob one or two others I’m forgetting.

The final four are Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Michin.

Zoey and Shayna team up, Michin with a release german to Zoey, nearly gets her out the ring but Shayna locks her up from behind then they both send her out of the ring. Rquel lifts both, trying to get rid of them but Shayna stops her. Big clothesline to both. She gets Zoey to the shoulders, drops her on the top rope, dumps her buyt Shayna is there to stop her again. She tries for a knee, Shayna is dumped by Raquel! Shayna trips Raquel up, Zoey tries to finish, Rquel shoves her, Shayna catches her.

Raquel with a big kick sends Zoey flying! She thinks he has won, but the bell doesn’t ring. We see Chelsea Green sneak into the ring, try to eliminate Raquel, and gets tossed out anyway to give Raquel the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Meh

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 13:58

Jey Uso gets a walking promo about his upcoming IC title match.

We get a sitdown interview with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley who are not in the same room. Cole asks Rhea if she has butterflies.

She says she’s worked for this, she wanted this. The last time she competed in Australia, she was on the indies, and that was seven years ago. She wasn’t yet comfortable in her own skin. She nearly wanted to quit. She had to sit down and remind herself exactly who the hell she was. She isn’t like everyone, she proved her doubters wrong, she reminded herself that she is Rhea Bloody Ripley.

Nia calls this cute, says Nia is twice her size, and has triple Rhea’s talent. She is happy this is happening in Rhea’s homeland, because she’ll be closer to home to cry.

Rhea tells her to talk all she wants, attack from behind all she wants, but in Perth, face to face with Rhea, and everyone is screaming for Mami, Nia will crumble. All her momentum will fade away into nothing. She is just not good enough.

Rhea removes her mic and leaves as Nia scowls at the screen.

A Dateline like segment airs called, “Truthline,” where Truth is interviewed by Jackie in the rain outside of the Honda Center.



The Miz, R-Truth, and D.I.Y. vs The Judgment Day

JD and Miz to start. Miz kicks the knee, dorps JD down and kicks the chest in a few times. Right hand to Finn on the apron. Priest and Dom come in, then everyone else, and we get all eight men in the ring. The faces clear the ring quickly and Truth gets a SUCK IT in with his team members.

We come back to see the rankings of WWE2k24 of the members of this match. Interesting.

It’s Ciampa and Finn in the ring. Gargano comes in for some double team action. Gargano is the legal man it seems. Priest gets a blind tag. He hits a right hand to the face. Priest with a short arm clothesline. Priest with a whip, chest first into the post. Tag to Finn who flies over the top rope with a stomp. Finn with a chinlock. Tag to Truth! Big pop. Shoulder tackle to JD,. Another. Protobomb! YOU CANT SEE MEEEEEE!!!! Five Knuckle Shuffle to JD. He gets JD to the shoulders. Priest with a blind tag again. Truth with a right hand. He turns into a headbutt from JD. Truth falls out of the ring. Priest sends him face first into the post.

Back again, and Finn and Truth are in the ring. Truth get s a quick tag to Ciampa who comes in and attacks evertyone. Big right to Finn, another, in comes JD and he gets one, Ciampa with a splashi nthe corner to Finn, to JD. Another for Finn, and for JD. They try to cllothesine him, but he fires back and hits both. In comes Priest but Ciampa hits a knee to send him right out. Ciampa rolls JD onto the 2nd rope and hits Willow’s Bell. Hits the ropes and spins over the top rope onto Priest! Dom runs off the steps into a knee! Ciampa rolls back in, small package from Finn. Finn locks the head, Ciampa with a reverse DDT! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! JD there to stop it! Slingshot spear from Gargano! Superkick from Dom! Miz with a kick! Slingbalde by Finn! Crossbody by Finn and Ciampa in the middle of the ring! Tag to Truth. Tag to Priest. They meet in the middle. Truth is going buckwild! Whip, reversed, Truth with a spinning move in the middle! He hits the splits, the corner, big splash, Priest with a GOOZLE!! Choke-no!! Kick to the stomach! Scissors kick to Priest! Right hand to Dom! Priest up in the corner. He misses a splash. Flatliner from Truth! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!! Judgment Day enter the ring, but Miz and DIYT stop them and fly to the outside, leaving Truth and Priest in the ring. Heel kick to Priest. Truth watches Priest leave the ring. He runs in, GOOZLE!!!

Truth with a rollup! 1..2…NO!!!! Truth with a fireman’s, Priest dorps down, boxes the ears. GOOZLE!! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

That was fun enough for an eight-man, and even though we love Truth, Priest doesn’t need to be losing against him.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 15:39

Sami Zayn is backstage, says he gets fixated on things, and he doesn’t want to do that with Drew. He cant do it. It’s Mania season. He knows there is a path. He doesn’t know what, but it will present itself. He WILL be a champion.

Becky Lynch is in the ring to tell the crowd they’ve been amazing. She’s gotten to do some amazing things, there isn’t a lot of new things for her anymore. Except the hat she has on. That’s new. Do we like the hat? The hat stays. In five days, for the first time in her career, she will step foot inside the Elimination Chamber. Rhea and her have been dancing around each other having uncomfortably long staredowns, all prolonging the inevitable. Mami and The Man will collide. When they do, itwill be the fight of their lives. They both live for this. They love this, but how they’ve been living has ben different. Rhea has been front and center for the last year. She has been propped up by her band of merry men and then there is her. Becky is the biggest threat to her title, hiding in plain sight, fighting any and everyone who wants their go. She can confidently say that at this moment, she’s the best she’s ever been. On the flip side, so has everybody else. So in 5 days, she’ll be in the EC with five of the most promising stars. She has beaten most of them, but never inside the confines of a cage built with steel and glass. She has worked too hard —-

Liv Morgan is out to interrupt, say she just wanted to say that she’s a big fan of the hat. What she is not a big fan of is having to sit in the back and listen to Becky claim her shot at Mania. She wants to prove that she’s the best? How very Becky of her. Liv doesn’t care who the best is. This is about her revenge, her redemption, her life. She’s got a little story: Rhea and her were great, Rhea turned on her, and she found success with Raquel, until Rhea came out, interfered, and cost them the titles. One week later, Rhea came out and cost Liv 6 months of her career while she was at her best. So while she has Becky face to face, she wants to remind her that she was the last person to defeat Rhea. IF after hearing all of this..

Raquel Rodriguez comes out and says they both make great points, but their focusing on Rhea. After Chamber, it could be Nia Jax. One thing for sure, there is only one woman big and strong enough to take on either one, and that’s her.

Here comes Naomi to Glow this up. She didn’t come back just to come back, she came back with a whole new purpose. She has made a name for herself in and out the ring, so its way bigger than that for her. She belongs at the top, and she knows that now more than ever.

Here comes Tiffany Stratton to tell us it’s Tiffy Time. While Naomi was out trying to make another name for herself, she left an empty space, and the only space she is concerned about is being the center of this universe. Besides, nobody cares about the past. Looking at all of them, that’s all she sees. Been there, done that, the future is her.

BIANCA BELAIR! is out looking all kinds of fine. She tells Tiff she is unaware of what running her mouth might get her. She has been at the top for a long time. At EC, they’ll finmd out that Tiffany will never be like her or better than her. There is one thing she has done that none of them have done, and that’s win the chamber match. This year, at Mania, she will continue her streak. Respectfully, if she has to, she’ll pin all of them to get to Mania.

Tiffany tells Bianca that she is so last year. No, like literally, she ;eaked last year.

Bianca: “Girl…uh uh.” Haha

Liv tries to get in on this but Tiffany cheap shots her, then they go at it. Becky and Bianca tangle it up. Raquel and Naomi fight in the corner. Here comes Nia Jax to smash everyone. Tiffany and Liv are fighting outside and Nia comes to attack them. She shoots Liv into the post back first then tosses Tiffany into the apron. Nia hops back up on the apron and enters the ring to pounce Bianca. Leg drop to Raquel. Becky is standing behind her, rushes her, but Nia drops her with ease then hits a hip attack in the corner and another leg drop, this time to Liv. A final leg drop to Becky.

Gunther cuts a promo backstage. He says tonight is the single biggest night in Jey’s career. He reintroduces himself. Tonight, when the bell rings, he’ll make Jey understand that he doesn’t belong in the main event.

Shinsuke Nakamura has some choice words for Sami. If he wants to be a contender, and wants a spotlight, he’ll give Sami one. If he thinks e’s an underdog, Shinsuke will make sure he stays that way.



Chad Gable vs Ivar

Gable corners Ivar, sits him up top, hih kick sends Ivar to the outside. Gable ot the top rope, he flies of onto Ivar! Gable rushes and gets sent over the barricade to the timekeeprss area. Throat thrust, he stands on the barricade, but Ivar trips him up then powerbombs him onto the edge of the barricade.

We are back and Gable clips the knee. He locks up with Ivar from behind, Ivar esacpces, Gable with a sunset flip! Pin gets a 1..2.NO!!! Ankle Lock! Gable collides and both men end up outside. Ivar shoves him back first into the apron. Ivar with a crossbody attempt but Gable rolls out of the way, and Ivar collides with the apron. Gable locks up rom behind, tries for a German, cant quite get him up. Spinning leg lariat from Ivar drops Gable. He sends Gable into the ring and heads to the top rope. Ivar flies , sits on the echest of Gable! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!! Damn. Ivar back to the top, he fleis with a Doomsault, Gable rolls out of the way,

Gable locks up from behind. GERMAN TO IVAR!!! Gable up in th corner! The straps are dropped! MOONSAULT! Cover! 1.2…..NO!!!! ANKLE LOCK! Ivar taps!

Winner: Chad Gable

Solid work here from both men. A great less than ten match, but we have GOT to move on now.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:20

Drew McIntyre is asked if his win over Cody was tainted due to Bloodline’s interference. He says no. He wanted to attack Jimmy and Solo on sight, but he thinks big picture. He’s doing this for the title, for RAW, for the fans. He defeated Cody, he’ll defeat LA, then win Elimination Chamber and go to Mania. He is the true workhorse of WWE.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther vs Jey Uso

Gunther shoves Jey, so Jey smacks him in the face. Big boto drops Jey. Gunther with a chop. Another chop. Gunther lays Jay across the ropes and chops the stomach then puts his boot to the chin and pushes JEy upside down onto the apron and outside. Gunther follows nad chops again. Back suplex to Jey onto the barricade. Another back suplex onto the apron.

We come back to Gunther trying to piledrive Jey on the outside! Jey is able to escape and hit a back body drop to Gunther! Jey turns and Gutnher misse a right. Samoan Drop onto the announce table!!!

They are back in the ring. Jey hits an uppercut, kick to the stoach, he drops down, uppercut. Jey calls for a hip attack, but Gunthrer hits a huge dropkick then a powerbomb! Cover! 1.2….NO!!!! DUPERKICK Attempt, Gunther catches the boot. Clothesline. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Gunthe with a Boston Crab! Jey gets to the ropes. Gunther with an uppercut, hits the ropes, Jey holds them, and Gunther falls ot the floor. Jey with a suicide dive!

We come back to a chop fest! JEY WITH A SPEAR! COVER! 1..2….NO!!!! Gunther with a huge splash off the top rope after tossing Jey around like nothing! Cover gets 1.2…NO!!! Gunther stands Jey up, hit sa chop. Another chop. Jey hits a right of his own. They go back and forth. Another spear! Gunther rolls to the apron, but here is Jey to SPEAR HIM ON THE APRON!!! JEY WITH ANOTHER SPEAR on the outside!!! Jey sends Gunther into the ring. He follows, ducks under a right, hits another spear! Jey to the top rope! USO SPLASH! COER! 1..2……

The ring bell rings! Someone in a hoodie is ringing the bell over and over and over again! It’s JIMMY USO!!!

He removes his hoodie and hops over the barricade. Security sends Jimmy to the back. Gunther attacks the back!

Kick from Jey! He drops Gunther! JEy dives through the ropes and hits a suicide dive onto his brother!! Jimmy flies! Gunther with the knees uP! He hooks the legs! 1….2…3!!!

Winner: Jey Uso

Damn that boy Gunther is great.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 18:52

Jimmy Uso attacks Jey after the bell! He screams at Jey no matter how big you get, he is always the big brother. Always.

Jimmy stands tall, smiling, as his brother is laid out. Jimmy to the top rope. He flies with a splash.

Jimmy hits another one for fun.

End Show