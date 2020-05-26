Acero’s WWE Raw Review 5.25.20  

What a fucking week! Hey everyone, hope this is finding you well! Today we remember those who sacrificed something for us without us ever asking them. This is for them.

We start RAW, and our NXT faves are surrounding the ring as a part of the audience.

We start RAW with Kevin Owens and his show. He gives props to the audience who is the future, and welcomes us all to the show. They and we are in a treat. He will be taking on Angel Garza tonight, but before that, he wants to discuss the triple threat match between Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Natalya – you know, the girl that lost last week.

Kevin Owen’s guest is Asuka, and out comes our champion.

She is still very excited about Becky, and they shill her t-shirt then head to last week where Nia did as Nia does. Before Asuka can speak too much about it all, Charlotte interrupts to come out. She drops a feather, which Owens offers.

She says that the RAW Women’s Title should have been handed to her. Asuka has never beaten Charlotte, and she needs to manage her expectations.

Out comes Natalya, and Kevin – ever the smarty pants – removes his banners to assure they are not damaged by Natalya.

She comes in smirking, then looks to Owens and says he took care of the signs for her. Nattie says he has nothing to worry about. She wants to apologize to him and his crew. Lol Ok. She apologizes, and she doesn’t know why she did what she did. She’s been frustrated.

Charlotte laughs at her and says sucking up to KO will not help win the match. Owens calls it a nice gesture.

Charlotte calls Nattie irrelevant.

They are interrupted by Nia Jax, and Asuka removes her robe and title just in case. I like that.

Nia taps the mic, asks everyone to stop. We all know she will be the next champion, and we know what she will do tonight, so get ready.

Owens leaves the ring. Nia says good idea. She wants Asuka to remember what she did to Kairi. She is going to bulldoze over Asuka. Owens says to please not hit Nia in the face.

Asuka attacks the shoulder instead. Charlotte attacks Natalya. Nia runs out of the ring as the blondes tussle.

Backstage, Kayla talks to the happiest version of Apollo Crews ever.

I should mention that the NXT peeps are bhind tall plexiglass to assure proper social distancing.

Super special announcing for our opening bout.



Match 1: United States Championship Match

Andrade vs Apollo Crews

Apollo tries to corner Andrade, but he’s not ready and the ref holds him back. Lockup and Apollo with a go behind takedown. He corners Andrade. Ref holds him back. Angel Garza is walking backstage. Lockup and Apollo shoves Andrade ot the corner. Running kick and some rights. Whip to Andrade, hard elbow knocks Andrade on his ass. Cover attempt but Andrade is too quick. Apollo with a stalling suplex. He hits it and a cover gets 1…NO! Andrade with a surprise back elbow, slowing the match down. Andrade goes for the hammerlock, but a back body drop sends Andrade flying. Apollo presses Andrade, and Zelina hops on the apron with her Louis Vs. Whip and Andrade stops. Apollo kicks him, and Andrade runs into Zelina.

We go picture in picture and refs are running out to check on Zelina. She is favoring her throat.

We come back from our Dairy Queen shill and Andrade trips Apollo up on the apron. He beats the guy down then hits a hard chop. Andrade tosses Apollo into the barricade hard. Homie is big mad. Back in the ring, Apollo hits a right, Andrade tries to block, so Apollo hits a clothesline. Apollo sends Andrade into the corner. Whip to Andrade. Apollo with a splash. Andrade hops to the 2nd buckle, Apollo with a high kick to the face. Apollo goes up top. Andrade shoots the leg. Apollo falls, tries to hold himself up. Stomp from Andrade! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!

Backstage, Garza is asked a question during a stellar match. He tries to tie it to sex. But it’s not to Charly, so kinda doesn’t make sense.

In the ring, Andrade hurricanrana sends Apollo into the corner. Running knees from Andrade. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Andrade kicks the hammy a few times. Apollo is up. He presses Andrade. Standing moonsault from Apollo. Standing Shooting Star Press! Pin for 1…2..3!!!!



Winner: Apollo Crews

I hate, hate, hate when they interrupt a match for an interview, especially when said interview can a) be done at another time and b) doesn’t fall in line with the character’s ties to other (Andrade/Garza and Garza/Caruso). They didn’t let up, and with reason. The win came out of nowhere, as well. Good for Apollo.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time:

Zelina is shocked and angered.

Charley runs down the ramp to interview Apollo, asking what it means to win his first title. Apollo says when he first started this journey, everyone said he couldn’t do it. They laughed at him. He never gave up. 11 years. He can finally say he’s won his first title. He knows when his body gave out on him, he knows what we were thinking. He never gave up. He never quit. Now he can stand here and say to the whole world that he is the new US Champion.

Backstage, Andrade tosses stuff around.

Why are there always pipes?

Backstage, Seth has a mask of Rey’s for no reason. It’s not even the one he was wearing when he poked his eye out.

After a Popeye’s commercial, Seth wants to celebrate tonight He’s better than he has ever been thanks to one man: Rey Mysterio.

Rey presented himself in a time of need. He was chosen to be sacrificed and fulfilled his duty valiantly. He can’t imagine the pain he went through, or how his son Dominic feels about all of this. If this act was Rey’s final act as a WWE Superstar, then it was a courageous one, because it allowed us to move forward into the future.

From the side, Murphy and Theory don either side of Seth. He reintroduces Theory, says that both of these men understand what it’s like to be underappreciated. Under his guidance, their ceilings are limitless.

Murphy says that he has faced obstacles but needed guidance – a mentor, and a leader – he needed The Monday Night Messiah to lead hi into the future, and for that, Murphy thanks him.

Theory says when he got here, he thought he had friends, but they abandoned him, and The Messiah found him. He thanks Seth.

Seth tells both of them that they are very welcome, but this is just the beginning. Later this evening, they get to show Rey first hand the goodness that he has brought to RAW when they make examples out of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black and show them what happens when you stand in the way of The Monday Night Messiah.

Backstage, Charlotte is welcomed by Charley. Charley wonders if she wins tonight, and becomes a double champ at Backlash, what would it mean?

Charlotte says she is the most consistent and prolific women’s champion in history. She says the number of titles doesn’t matter – it’s just math. She says no one compares.

In comes the dancing Asuka. She tells Charlotte that red is not her color.

The Iiconics make their way to the ring.

Peyton wants to apologize to Billie. Billie wants to apologize to Peyton. She got so caught up that she slapped Peyton, and it makes her sick to her stomach that she hurt Peyton. They’ve come so far together. Peyton appreciates her apology. They grew up together, signed their contracts together, won their tag team titles together.

They bring up the fact that they never got to defend their titles and it was, instead, given to the office’s favorite blonde.

Out comes Tony’s favorite blonde, who says they’ve had every opportunity in the world, and they blew it. Nikki tries to talk, but they cut her off, says she just gets to stand there and look grateful. Nikki tells the two that every step Alexa has taken, she has taken as well. She left Scotland with nothing and got to the WWE and had nobody. It was ok for them two, they had each other. Nikki had to scratch and claw for everything. Lexi gave her time, respect, there for her. They would always laugh at her and her cute lil accent. What’s funny is that they want to talk about friendship, but her and Alexa are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Why? Because Alexa helps her focus and she thinks Nikki taught her something about friendship, too, and she can’t think of anything more Iiconic than that.

Iiconics attack! Billie gets Nikki in the corner, Peyton drops Alexa. Spinning heel kick from Peyton to the face of Nikki. We get a double team on Nikki, then the Aussie’s grab the titles and hold them high in the air.

What more would Alexa and Nikki have to prove as champions, even after this?

Backstage, MVP is scrolling. Lana comes up to him, tells him they need to talk, and MVP says, “Oh no…we don’t” and walks away.

We return to the Shad Gaspard graphic, then to MVP in the middle of the ring.

He welcomes us back to the world famous VIP Lounge, and welcomes the trainees. MVP is covering their tabs.

MVP says this is the only nightclub that can boast the superstar power of Drew McIntyre. He welcomes Drew.

Drew comes in and pulls a Nattie. He tosses some furniture and asks for Lashley.

I bet Steve the Stagehand Guy is gettin really freaking annoyed at all these prop tosses…

MVP says tonight, he will not be touching Drew. No Contract, No Contact, says MVP. MVP wants Drew to remember the last time he invited Drew to the MVP Lounge, when he offered, selflessly, his managerial services. MVP tried to be a friend, and got Claymore’d. He had two thoughts after that. 1) Drew is definitely going to become champion. 2) When he loses the title, I will personally play a role in that outcome. Nice.

It took Lashley 13 years, and after that time, Lashley has a shot because of MVP. Drew says it took him 19 years. Drew wants to remind MVP of what he said.

Drew doesn’t need anyone thinking for him or talking for him, and he doesn’t want someone like MVP kissing his ass. One thing Lashley said last week that is 100% true. The only way he will eevr take the title is by prying it from his cold, dead hands.

MVP says that can be arranged.

Here comes Lashley. MVP introduces him as the future WWE Champion. Drew with the Claymore to MVP.

Drew removes his shirt. He dares Lashley to get in the ring. MVP struggles to stand, but still holds Lashley back.

Backstage, Nattie gets some interview time with Charley.

Apparently, Nattie gets a phone call from “TJ” and apologizes for apologizing. She says she doesn’t need this right now and needs to focus. She goes back to the interview. Charley tells her they are out of time.

Nattie looks up at the sky so you know how annoyed she is.

Kevin Owens makes his entrance for the next match, and out comes Garza to trip him with a flick of a finger to the calf.



Match 2: Kevin Owens vs Angel Garza

Dropkick from Garza to the leg! Garza grabs the leg and places it against the ropes. Owens tries to fight back. Garza back to the left leg. He pulls it back behind Owens. Owens gets the ropes. Ref break. Angel with a headlock. Uppercut from Owens. Chop to Owens. Angel grabs he leg and pulls it against the ropes. Back hand from Owens, A kick to the knee. Angel drags Owens to the center of the ring. He steps on the thigh and pulls the leg back, working on the ankle. DDT from Owens! He uses the ropes to stand. Angel isn’t so quick to rise. Owens with a right. Senton to Angel. Owens runs for a cannonball, but his leg gives out. Superkick from Garza knocks Owens down. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Angel locks up from behind. He sits Owens up on the corner. Angel gets knocked off! Owens dives with a senton to Angel! Someone says there’s a Mandy Rose nip slip and distracts me!

WING CLIPPER FROM ANGEL! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Angel Garza

Surprise win for Angel that, hopefully, leads to something a big bigger, or a match at Backlash.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:48

Angel with a swinging kick from behind while Owens is trying to stand!

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders play golf. Or something like that.

I’ve just been notified that I have to cover this.

Someone tries to stop The Viking Raiders from eating a turkey leg.

There is a…golf instructor? I guess? He wants to remind everyone of the rules.

Hilarity ensues.

He teaches them nothing.

We randomly go from what seems like an actual fairway to a mini-golf place without explanation.

There is dancing, golfing, alligators.

They suddenly arrive at a mini-golf arena? The Viking Raiders music plays, so that means they won?

The Viking Raiders are informed of the fact that the lower score wins, making The Street Profits up 2-1.

Ivar stares down a gator while holding a turkey leg, and looks to wrestle it.

I have nothing positive to say about any of this.

Backstage, Lana has ice for MVP.

MVP wonders if she thinks this is a joke? Everything is a joke to Lana. What she needs to understand is that Drew was sending a message. Lashley has his first title shot at Backlash, so what they need to do is send a message back to Drew right now, and he knows exactly how to do that.

Lana has a facial expression, but it’s hard to tell exactly what it is because her highlight is mixed with suntan lotion.



Match 3: Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy vs Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo

Theory and Humberto to start. Lockup from behind. Theory with a back elbow. Humberto fires back with a right. Theory hits another elbow. Tag to Murphy. Stomps and Murphy comes in with some of his own. Humberto is able to send Murhpy outside. Theory, too. Tag to Black who looks to fly, but back flips and sits instead. Humberto flies off the top rope to the outside guys. He tosses Theory into the ring. Black on the attack. He fights in the corner, takes down the leg, and hits a clothesline. Ropes, clothesline! Cover for 1..NO! Black works the arm from behind. Tag to Humberto, who drops a…something from the 2nd ropes. Theory blocks a move and hits a right hand. Boot form the corner by Humberto. He knocks Murphy off. Theory catches Humberto in the torture rack, sends him into the corner, then hits a belly to back supelx and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Tag from Murphy. He comes in to kick Humberto, stomp the foot, kick again, misses, Humberto misses a spinning kick, but gets a 2nd one to the chin. Tag to Theory. Tag to Black. Black sends Murphy into Theory elbow first. Kicks to Murphy. Theory runs with a kick and hits Murphy! Leg sweep! Black hits the ropes and kicks Theory in the face. Springboard moonsault to both men. High kick to Murphy sends him outside. Rollup by Theory for 1..2..N!O!! High knee from Black, back elbow,, strike to the back of the knee, another kick sends Theory down hard. Tag to Humberto who flies off, rolls through, kicks Murphy off the apron, Austin gets him in a fireman’s. ATL and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory

Seth carrying a mask of Rey’s is cheesy. His dudes holding Humberto’s face near the steps had a solid effect, though. Black’s presence near the end there was spectacular, but the match was more a means to an end, with that end being Humberto’s sad baby face about to get pierced through the eye.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:30

Seth comes in to raise their hands, then directs them to attack. They send Black into the barricade then Seth gets on the mic and tells his peeps to grab Humberto. He needs to learn. Seth tells him that he needs to understand. He yells at Black not to move. He has a chair in his hand, in the middle of the ring. Seth understands what they’re trying to do. They want to fight for Rey, but he was sacrificed for the greater good. They both need to back off. Seth tells Black to kick the chair out of the ring or Humberto loses an eye. Seth doesn’t want to sacrifice the two of them the way he was forced to do so with Rey.

Backstage, Edge is chillin in a Mountain Dew shirt.

He says Orton laid the bait and he bit. Now, he finds himself doubting his ability. He’s transparent. Can he hang? Edge was retired for 3,012 days. In that time, Orton competed in 1,126 matches. Each more boring than the last! Ok, he didn’t say that.

Edge says he has to prove himself to himself. He wants to thank Orton. He has been contemplating things he hasn’t, or that he has buried. The same night, he watched Part One of “The Last Ride,” and he watched himself pontificate on when it’s time to hang up the boots. He was still retired. Now, here he is.

He speaks directly to Taker, says he gets it.

Edge tells Orton tht if he wants to doubt his wrestling ability, he has went toe-to-toe, hold for hold with so many legends. Taker, Angle, Mysterio, etc. He taught guys how to get to the next level. He was good at it. He was a five-tour workhorse for this company. If Orton is paying attention, he’ll notice that everything he said was in the past tense. He doesn’t know if he can do any one of those things anymore. But at Backlash, he is going to dig to the very depths of his soul to try. That’s all a man can do.

Backstage, The Street Profits are talking to The Viking Raiders, who say that they let The Street Profits win. The Viking Raiders get to choose the next challenge. Anything except Gator Wrestling. Erik asks if they bowl.

MVP walks up to them, saying another case of extraordinary talent that will go down the drain, because they’d rather golf than act like champions. MVP says they don’t respect clowns.

The Street Profits wonder how his face is. Better ice up. MVP doesn’t need ice. The Claymore Kick is extremely devastating, but do you see who he rolls with? Ok, how bout The Street Profits vs Lashley and MVP tonight.



Match 4: Charlotte vs Nia Jax vs Natalya

Charlotte clocks Nattie, and Nia shouldes Charlotte into the corner. Charlotte kicks out of the corner. Nia hits a body slam to Charlotte as Nattie struggles. Nia grabs Nattie and drops her onto Charlotte. Seriously, she loses her grip and drops her. Nia misses a leg drop. Charlote kicks her away. She yells for Nattie to help her send Nia into the buckle. They whip Nia into the corner face first. Charlotte with a kick to Nattie. Charlotte with a side headlock as Charlotte yells for NXT to cheer for her. Leg scissors as Nattie says, “You don’t even follow me on Instagram.” Ok….

Charlotte with a leg scissors. Nattie kips up and out. Both girls on their feet. They clap for one another. Side headlock from Nattie. Charlotte pulls her hair back, sends her into the ropes. Shoulder tackle. Nia climbs the apron. Charlotte knocks her off with a right hand. Rollup from nattie for 1. Charlotte with a kick. Whip to the corner reverses, Charlotte up and over onto the apron. Nia trips her up then clotheslines her down hard. Nia removes the top of the announce table. She tosses TVs and the like aside. Charlotte sends her face first into the table. Nattie tries for a baseball slide, but Nia lifts her head and smacks her into the apron. Nia pulls Nattie out of the ring. Charlotte smacks her with the top of the table then hits her in the midsection. They both grab the top and Nia tries to shove it into Charlotte, finally doing so. Nia heads to the apron via steps. Charlotte is up there already. They exchange blows. Charlotte with a back elbow. Chop. Chop. Another. Another. Another. Kick attempt but Nia gets her on her shoulders, kind of. Eventually. Nattie is there to hit some rights. Charlotte slides down. They powerbomb Nia into the announce table. She’s out.

We are back, and Charlotte has a lock up from behind. Nattie switches. Charlotte hits an elbow. Charlotte ducks a run, and we get a crossbody in the middle of the ring from both girls. Nia is up. She’s back in the ring. Charlotte works the arm. Nattie with an arm bar! Nia turns it into a cover, no, she lifts Nattie instead. Powerbomb to Nattie. Charlotte is in to hit a kick and covers Nattie for 1..2…NO!!! Charlotte works Nia’s arm, drags her to the corner. Charlotte to the top rope. She goes for the moonsautl. Lands it like only Charlotte can. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Charlotte drives the knee into the back of Nia then Nattie flies off the top rope for a crossbody! Nia is up. Nattie covers. 1..2..NO!!!! Nia with a clothesline. One for Charlotte, too. Whip to the corner and Nattie squashes Charlotte. Nia follows through. She grabs both Charlotte and Nia and tries to get them both on her shoulders. Nattie fights her off. Back elbow to Charlotte. Charlotte pulls the hair. Charlotte dodges a splash. Forearm. She puts Nia’s leg on the rope. Knee drop to the back of the knee. Charlotte kicks the leg over and over, twists the leg, sets up for the Figure Four. FIGURE EIGHT to Nia!!! Nattie runs in and hits a dropkick to Charlotte. Nattie sets up for the Sharpshooter and gets it locked in on Charlotte! Charlotte crawls towards the ropes, but Nattie drags her to the center. Charlotte stares at Asuka. Nia comes in, lifts Nattie, Nattie drops, splash to Nattie, and she drops. Nia grabs Nattie’s hair, gets a fireman.s’ BIG BOOT from Charlotte. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nattie stops the pin. Nattie sends Charlotte – NO! Charlotte sends Nattie to the outside. Charlotte grabs Nia by the leg, gets kicked away, Charlotte kicks Nia in the face. She heads to the top rope. Drops as Nattie gets on the apron. Right hand to Nattie. Nia smacks Charlotte on the ass, then hits a right hand. She headbutts Charlotte. Right hands! Nia with another headbutt. She splits the legs of Charlotte on the top rope. Charlotte fights back. Nia to the 2nd rope. She locks Charlotte’s head. In comes Nattie. She wants the powerbomb. We get the move, and all three tumble as Asuka cheers for Nattie.

Cover from Nattie to Nia. 1….2..NO!!! She covers Charlotte. 1..2…NO!!! Nattie grabs Charlotte, sends her to the outside. Nattie calls for the Sharpshooter to Nia. Nia kicks her away. Flair in to roll up Nattie. 1..2..NO!!!

FIGURE EIGHT TO NATTIE! NIA WITH A LEG DROP TO CHARLOTTE! Nia with the fireman’s. Samoan Drop and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Nia Jax

I’m not always a fan of the two in/one out Triple Threat match formula, but considering the one out was Nia Jax, it worked incredibly well for this match. Charlotte and Nattie both played their parts and hid a bulk of Nia’s problematic wrestling. Not a lot to complain about here, even if the winner isn’t favorable. Oh, and Charlotte, stop with the moonsault. Now we pray for Asuka.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 15:20

Backstage, Drew has an official statement. He didn’t plan to Claymore MVP, but he was asking for it. Kayla brings up The Street Profits match tonight. Drew says he was not aware of this. Perhaps he’ll stick around for a little. He forgot something in the locker room and likely won’t find it till Lashley’s match is over.

Remember that 24/7 title they tried to make work?

Truth tweeted about it.

Gronk gets his own promo time, calling Truth “R-Lies.”

We see MVP and Lashley backstage, and they answer the why as to why they want a match. MVP points to Lashley and says “That’s why.”

Ric Flair is here. Why? Who fucking knows.

We’re back, and Flair is on the tv screen, but not in the ring. Gotta stay Covid free. He says the WWE reached out to him, and asked him what will be the outcome of The Greatest Wrestling Match ever? Flair said to himself, ever since he hung up his tights, the greatest performer today is Randy Orton. He’s going to beat Edge at Backlash. Wooooo!

Liv has more Tinder questions to answer for the inquiring audience.

She says her biggest block in life has been her self-worth. She can’t recall ever being good enough, but remembers at 6 when she asked what this thing called life was. Then, she finally found what she was missing when she found the WWE and got her first piece of gear with her name on it. She may not know all the answers, because life keeps changing all the questions, but what she does know is she is alive and she will fulfill who she is destined to be. She is living her best life.

Lol. Rey Mysterio will have a Retirement Ceremony next week.



Match 5: The Street Profits vs MVP and Bobby Lashley

Ford and Lashley to start. Ford is too quick for Lashley. Side headlock from Ford. Rope work and Lashley trucks him down with a tackle. Lashley hits the ropes, dives over, under, under again, goes for a leg sweep, Ford locks the head, but Lashely lifts him and gets him in the corner. Shoulders and Lashley with a Flatliner. Lashley covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Lashley tags in MVP who hits shoulders in the corner. Ford fights out of the corner. Kicks to Ford. Tag to Lashley. Lashley hits the ropes and hits a hard shoulder in the corner. Tag to Dawkins. Double dropkick to Lashley. Ford tries for a flip over the top rope, but Lashley moves. Ford hops up on the apron like Black Lesnar, but MVP distracts, and Lashley shoves him off the apron. Lashley gets Ford on his shoulders. He runs and sends Ford into the ringpost hard, face first as we go to break and I realize I forgot to start the damned timer.

We are back, and Lashley is working Ford. He sends Ford to the outside with a toss, then tags in MVP. MVP hops down off the apron and sends Ford into the steps. Back in the ring, MVP covers for 1..2..NO!!! Another cover for 1..2..NO!!! MVP works the arm from behind, and pulls on the chin. Right elbopw to the face of Ford. MVP with a kick, but Ford side steps and ad MVP hist the corner with his thigh. Ford with a eight hand to the face of MVP. He drops MVP! Tag to Dawkins. Right. Another. Spinning elbow. Single leg flapjack. Whip to the corner. Dawkins flies, spinning splash and a bulldog sends MVP down hard. Cheapshot to Lashley. Ford rushes and sends Lashley into the plexi. Tag to Ford. Montez with a spinebuster. Ford flies with a frog splash! Lashley on the outside sends Dawkins into the post. Pin inside for 1..2..N!O!!

Lashley runs in and locks in the Full Nelson! Ref starts the count. He gets to 5 and Lashley won’t release the hold, so he calls for a DQ.

Winners: The Street Profits via DQ

Lashley of tonight is nearly night and day compared to Lashley of a few months ago. MVP has been a huge help both in match and out of the ring. A storyline match more than anything that got done what it needed to get done.

Total Rating: **1/2

Drew comes out, removes his shirt, then runs into the ring. Glasgow Kiss! Lashley bounces off the ropes and shoots the legs! Drew is up! He sends Lashley outside! Drew sends him into the barricade, then into the apron, back to the barricade again. Drew gets him into the post. Drew sends Lashley into the ring. He shoots the legs. Punches from Drew as the ref calls for help. Two rookies come in, and Drew headbutts them away. Lashley with a spear to Drew!!!! He mounts and punches Drew over and over. Ref calls for more help, and out come the NXT dudes we were told earlier were social distancing.

Drew makes short work of them. So does Lashley. They go at it as more guys pour in to stop the two behemoths.

We end RAW with both men being held back.

End Show