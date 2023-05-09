Acero’s WWE RAW Review 5.8.23  

Whatup, Monday 411Maniacs? It’s time for another episode of WWE Raw! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and I’m filling in for Tony for the first 10 minutes or so as he’s gets home. It happens, folks. Anyway, it’s the fallout from WWE Backlash as we have two triple threat matches in the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, an appearance by Trish Stratus and probably a lot more. Should be an exciting show, so let’s just jump right in.

* We start off with a vignette hyping the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and the competitors: Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Damian Priest, The Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cody Rhodes.

* We’re LIVE in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s Raw and kicking off with Cody Rhodes headed to the ring. He’s looking like he’s in a good mood after beating Brock at Backlash. Cody gets a mic and soaks up the cheers for a few moments before getting on the mic. Cody asks Jacksonville what they wanna talk about. He says he appreciates the reception and says this was his home during the pandemic, they made a lot of wonderful memories together. He suggests they make another memory tonight.

But first he wants to talk about Backlash, the biggest and most-watched of all time. He says he didn’t experience the pomp and circumstance because he had to face The Beast, the most decorated athlete in sports entertainment in Brock Lesnar. He discovered what Brock is made of, because it was literally all over his fist. He discovered that Brock can be defeated, because he did it at Backlash. He says Brock took away his focus after WrestleMania, but now that he’s in the rearview it’s clear what is next for him and it sits right over there: the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody steps out of the ring and says let’s talk about Night of Champions. He asks for the tournament bracket to be thrown up. Multiple world champions, some of the biggest superstars on the planet, and since he just got out of the ultimate fight for survival, he will do the same until Samantha calls him the winner and new World Heavyweight Champion. Cody says he has the honor right now to say this: “Jacksonville, let the tournament begin!”

And here comes Seth Freakin’ Rollins! Seth and Cody stare off before Seth conducts the crowd and heads to the ring for the first match of the night. Seth strikes his pose and the crowd reacts. Up next is Seth vs. Nakamura vs. Priest.

Cathy Hottie is backstage with Damien Priest. He is asked if his loss is still weighing heavy. Priest says Bad Bunny did his thing, but after a brutal fight in PR, his name will stand tall, because it took an island to hold him down. He will take down Shinsuke and Seth by himself, then see if it’s him or Finn that takes the title home to The Judgment Day.



Seth Nakamura vs Shinsuke Priest vs Damien Rollins

Priest aint here to play. He tosses Seth then corners Shin and stomps him. A Clothesline to Seth, favoring his leg a bit. Here comes Shin for some kicks and a enziguri. High knee to the back from Seth sends him outside and we get Seth v Shinsuke. Sliding German to Seth! Shinsuke to the outside! Priest tries to kick, Shin side steps the leg, kicks the hammy, big kne to the head, then he hops to the apron and drops a knee to the back of the head!

We are BACK And Seth is on the apron. He shoulders Priest in the ring, then heads to the top rope. Crossbody to Shin and Damien! Seth sees both men are outside on opposite sides. Suicide dive to Priest, one for Shinsuke! Another for Pri—NO!! RIGHT HAND TO SETH! Back elbow in the corner to Seth. Shinsuke in to hit rights and lefts, kick to the corner, whip from Shin, reversed, Priest misses a splash, kick from Shinsuke. He lays Priest across the top rope and hits a knee to the chest. Big kick from the 2nd rope. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Forearm to the back, waist lock from Shin, Rollins in, rolls up Shin for 1..2.NO!! Tries for a Pedigree, but Priest sends him to the apron. Right to Shin from Priest. Seth flies….right into a Flatliner from Priest! Cover for 1`..2…NO!!! Rolling fist from Priest, high kick from both Priest and Shin, Seth hits Priest with one, Shin hits an enziguri to Seth! All three men down!

Priest tries to fight the other two, but we get a knee from Shin, a kick from Seth, Shin with a sleeper on Seth! Priest rolls outside! Knee from Shin, tries for a driver, Seth lands on his feet, spins with a lariat! Seth to the top rope! Priest is in! Crotches Seth! Still favoring his leg. He lfits Seth from the top rope, looking to end it, Priest’s leg gives out! He drops to one knee. Seth with a STOMP!!!!! COVER! 1…2…NO!!! Shinsuke there to stop the pin! Shin tells Seth to…..COOOOMMMMMMMMMOOONNNNNNNN!! hahaha. They meet in the middle with hard rights back and forth. Shinsuke with rights, another, misses a third, one from Seth, neckbreake—no he tries to punch the back of the head instead, but Shin ducks and hits his own fist to the back of the head. Inverted Exploder to Seth! Shin wiats in the corner, runs, but Priest is here with a huge clothesline! He sends Seth outside! He grabs Shinuske! Knee from Shin, kicks to the knee!

Shinsuke with a Knee bar! Priest is writhing in agony. SETH TO THE TOP ROPE! FROG SPLASH!!! PEDIGREE TO SHINSUKE!!! Cover! 1…2…..3!!!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Amazing opener. Not even surprised. I woulda had Priest take the fall, but I think that’s more personal preference than anything, because regardless of anything, we knew Seth would win. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:22

Backstage, Imperium sans Gunther is here to tell Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn that Gunther is coming. Sami and KO ask for some time alone. Five minutes, to be exact. Imperium does not deal in disrespect; they are Imperium. Sami says they’ll still be Imperium in five minutes, right? Imperium warns them that they are putting themselves in real danger. KO wonders if these are Gunther’s henchmens? What’s with people like Gunther and Roman having henchmen? Sami says this is different. They dealt with The Usos for months. They’ll deal with this…tonight.



Otis vs Mustafa Ali

Ali hops on the back of Otis, but it’s shortlived as Otis tosses him overhead. Otis misses a right, Ali kicks, Otis with a tackle sends Ali spinning. Otis presses Ali up top, Ali punches the head, drops to his feet. Whip to Ali, who is called a “free-agent.” Lol. K. Ali flips over Otis, ducks under a right, then turns right into a hell of a clothesline from Otis. Otis smashes him in the corner. Ali falls and Otis is ready to caccoon. He’s in the corner, about to roll, but Maxxine is on the other corner, telling him no. Gable says yes, crowd cheers. Maxxine says no, crowd boos. They do this for a bit, Ali is up, Otis runs towards him in the corner…

Otis hits the post! Ali to the top rope! Finisher! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Ooooooooh, the ol Angel/Devil thing. Interesting to see Gable get the cheers.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:02

The Miz cuts a promo backstage, calling himself the biggest celeb and workhorse. He hits his catchphrase and makes his entrance.



Cody Rhodes vs Finn Balor vs The Miz

Cody tries to end it shortly with some rollups, but Finn hits a clothesline. They all try and roll each other up, then Cody hits a clothesline to Miz, to Finn. Side Russian Leg Sweep to Miz. Hooks the head of Finn and drops him onto The Miz. Cover to The Miz. 1..2…NO!!! Cody hits the ropes and a suicide dive to Miz and Finn on the outside.

We back and Cody just hittin powerslams like he’s Orton. Finn grabs mIz, Cody hits the ropes, springboard off and a double cutter to both men! Cody favors his shoulder, showing pain. Finn is left alone in the ring. Cody locks up from behind for Cross Rhodes, but Balor reverses, Cody drops down, kicks Finn, Disaster Kick to Finn! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cody lifts Finn, locks the head, lifts up for a powerbomb, Finn slinks out, tries for a stomp, here comes Miz! Kick to Finn, kick to Cody! DDT TO BOTH!! Cover on Cody! 1..2…NO!!! A TINY BALLS chant doesn’t stop Miz from trying to finish, but Cody snapmares him out, Finn with a slinglade, clothesline from Cody, Finn rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Finn drops Cody with a 1916! COVER! 1..2..NO!!! Shotgun dropkick to Cody! Finn to the top rope! Tries to finish, Cody moves, Miz sends Finn into Cody, sending HIM outside! Skull Crushing Finale to Finn! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! Cody sends Miz outside. He turns to Finn. Another Cross Rhodes attempt, but Finn with a cradle! 1..2..NO!!! CROSS RHODES! MIZ IN!! He sends Cody out! Cody slinks back in at 1..2.NO!!!! He stops Miz! CROSS RHODES TO MIZ! ANOTHER!! A THIRD!!!! COVER! 1…..2…..NO!!!!

BROCK LESNAR IS HERE!!! He pulls Cody out of the ring! Brock is sporting a scarred forehead and a black eye!

Finn in the ring with a COUP DE GRACE! COVER! 1……2….3!!!!



Winner: Finn Balor

A little more fast paced than the opener, but no less fun. Brock interrupted was fun.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:25

Outside, Brock Lesnar F5s Cody onto the announce table. Brock grabs a mic:

Brock: “So, Cody…what do you want to talk about?”

Brock grabs a camera, tells him to look at this face. What does Cody want to talk about? He holds Cody’s head in his hand. Brock wants to talk about him. Brock. Cody Rhodes, look at Brock’s face. Cody wants to take credit for this? Look into his face.

Brock wants to talk about a fight. A FIGHT! BROCK WANTS A FIGHT! He stares directly at the camera, screaming this. He tells Cody that he and himself will fight at Night of Champions. Who is the coward now?

We return to Cody Rhodes walking with a total spazz who asks him how his ribs feel.

Commentary is at a loss for words. They then talk.



Rhea Ripley vs Dana Brooke

Dana tries to corner Rhea, but Rhea hits a headbutt. She mounts Dana and punches a few times. Rhea sends Dana down face first then hops on her back. She tries for a second, but Dana slinks out and elbows the back of the leg. Jawbreaker to Rhea, Dana hits the ropes, wheelbarrow, hits a bulldog.

Dana in the corner, hops to the 2nd rope, dives, and Rhea catches her. Riptide. No pin, though. She grabs the legs, locks in a Cloverleaf, and Dana taps.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Squashy squash squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:39

Rhea Ripley grabs Dana once again, and hits Rip Tide, then locks in the submission yet again.

Natalya is here to protect her fellow blonde bosom Betty. She doesn’t exactly rush to save Dana, and instead slides in the ring to stare down Rhea until she leaves.

Zoey Stark is backstage with Byron. She is amazing at what she does and has nothing but complete confidence in her ability.

Something distracts her, and it’s Nikki Cross. Zoey says this is while she will succeed, because there is nothing but weirdos here. How bout they go one-on-one tonight. Nikki is down to play.



Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Kaiser Ludwig and Giovanni Vinci

Sami and Kaiser to start. Side headlock to Sami. Push to the rope, Sami hops over, arm drag into an arm bar from Sami. To the ropes, whip, Tag from Vinci. Ludwig gets ent out of the ring. Vinci with a kick, uppercut, whip to the ropes, Sami hops over and hits a big clothesline. Sam into the 2nd rope, Kaiser shoves Sami off the top rope and into a clothesline! Vinci locks the head, tag to Kaiser. Right hands to Sami, then some stomps. Kaiser talks shit to KO, then slaps him as Vinci cheap shots Sami. Kaiser hang Sami upside down on the apron, tag in Vinci, dropkick to Sami’s face and a running kick as well from Vinci!

We are BACK and Vinci is cruisin for a bruising. KO hits a senton off the top to Kaiser, Kaiser is up, hits a right, tag to Vinci. Ludwig with a huge clothesline. Vinci covers. 1..2..NO!!! Vinci locks the head, tag from Kaiser. Right hand, whip to the corner, uppercut. High kick. To the ropes, but KO with a HUGE clothesline! Both men down! Tag to Gio! He rushes in and knocks Sami off the apron. A double team attempt goes bad as KO hits a back body drop to Vinci, then a Stunner to Kaiser! Rollup from Vinci! 1..2.NO!!

Superkick! Sami with a blind tag! Owens rushes the corner, gets sent up and over. Sami with a surprise Helluva Kick! Cover! 1…2…3!!

Winners: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

I would have really loved to see this without a commercial break, as the end was great but the middle was completely gutted.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:39

Backstage, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are walking around with a petition. They get one from Xia Lee then walk up to Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Indi Hartwell. The petition is for a rematch. Indi asks for some advice from…Dexter Lumis. He gives them the thumbdown. Chelsea calls him rude and tells him to smile. Indi says he is…



Nikki Cross vs Zoey Stark

Zoey with a slap to start. Nikki goes wild on her in the corner. Stark with a bunch of kicks. She hops to the apron. Sends Nikki into the corner. Stark off the apron onto the ropes and a flip onto Nikki. Clothesline to Nikki and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind. Zoey with a right, blocked, another block from Nikki, right to Stark, hits the ropes, right hand to Zoey. Whip from Nikki, reversed, Nikki hops over, hits the ropes, ducks under a right, another, dropkick to the knee. Antoher dropkick, this time to the face.

Nikki with a splash in the corner. Superkick from Zoey! Z360! Cover! 1….2…3!!!

Winner: Zoey Stark

A nice enough intro to Zoey, even if a bit underwhelming.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:27

Backstage, Bryon is with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He brings up Natalya, wondering if she feels extra pressure. Rhea says she welcomes pressure. It comes with running a division.

Xavier Woods and Akira Tozawa are laughing off camera. Dom tells them to shut up while Mami is talking. Woods offers a fight tonight. IN comes Rhea, causing Akira to walk away hilariously. Lol. Rhea says Dom accepts. Woods calls him dumb dumb. Haha.

Backstage, Trish Stratus is posting missing posters all over the back with Becky Lynch’s face on it.

Trish Stratus is in the ring while we get a recap of Trish turning. She talks to Kevin at the booth to show a fellow Irishman some love. She asks Corey Graves to tweet for her. She feels like they will find Becky soon and we can all say thank you. She’ll likely be found somewhere in a dark corner in Iowa, crying in the corner with her dumb daughter. No, really, she is dumb. She’s two and doesn’t know her colors. Becky will not be coming to RAW, because this is her show, her spotlight, and just to be clear, no one will steal her spotlight. She doesn’t care if you’re Becky, no one will steal it.

Becky Lynch’s music hits, and Trish acts frightened. Overacts, actually, and with reason, because this is a ruse. We are so dumb and gullible, just like Becky. Trish points out some loser in the crowd. Becky is not going to get her. She is never coming back. Trish has a story. One time, her daughter wanted a doll. Trish got it, brought it home, and her daughter wanted to name the doll Becky Lynch. Trish asked why, and her daughter said she’s pretty and…

Becky’s music hits, and Trish tells the truck the joke is done, cut the music.

Becky Lynch is in the ring, behind Trish, all smiles. Trish turns, Becky smiles again, right hand to Trish. Another. Uppercut! She hooks the leg! BECKSPLODER! Trish runs out of the ring, holding her back.

Becky gets a sick pop, crowd is in it, she’s got the mic. She says The Man has come around to kick Trish’s ass.

Backstage, Cody Rhodes is sitting with ice on his ribs. It’s a regular ol boys’ club as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are both with him, asking Pearce what is going to happen.



Xavier Woods vs Dominik Mysterio

Woods with a side headlock takedown. Leg scissors from Dom. Woods turns into it, bridges out, hooks the heel and Dom gets to the ropes. Dom kicks off the ropes, then slams Woods down by the head. He hits the ropes, Woods with a dropkick. Chop to Dom. Rights and lefts in the corner. Chop from Woods. Whip to Woods from Dom! Dropkick from Dom. Drop toe hold from Woods. He hits the ropes then slides across the back of the head ot the outsid. To the top. Crossbody to Dom. Woods shoves Dom into th corner then kicks, right hands beat dom down in the corner. Ref holds Woods back. Dom is up to send Woods over the top rope to the outside onto the steps. Rhea laughs at Woods as we go to break.

We are BACK and Woods rolls through for a clothesline. He grabs Dom, Dom sends Woods to the apron, Woods holds onto the ropes and hits a shoulder then dives in with a DDT. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Woods with an elbow, but Dom hits a spinning uppercut. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Dom stomps Woods a bit then heads to the apron. Woods trips Dom up and Dom lands hard on the apron. Dom to the apron, Woods lifts ihm up by the head, attacks the back, then hangs him up. Woods to the 2nd rope. He dives with a stomp to the back and covers for 1..2.NO!!!

Rhea distracts, Dom rolls Woods up, gets some trunks, and gets a 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Average match. Good on Woods for selling and losing for Dom. Everybody hates him, and that’s great.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:35

Finn and Seth are readying their upcoming match backstage.

Jinder Mahal and his new tag team are ready to bring unprecedented levels of pain. They’ve been waiting patiently for their moment to strike. From the shadows, they emerge to shake the foundation of Monday Night RAW.

Backstage, Shinsuke sits and sulks, disappointedly. In comes The Miz to say that if they had each others’ back, they wouldn’t have lost. Miz lost, too, says Shin. Miz is willing to forget if Shin gives Miz a chance. Think of the chants. Shinsuke says Miz is right, so next week, The Miz/Shinsuke one-on-one.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green need a few more signatures. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez say they’ll sign. The girls should have just asked. After they beat Damage CTRL, they’ll see the both of them next week. Green says they didn’t make this to face Liv and Raquel, this is to face Damage CTRL. They hackle and leave.

Cody Rhodes is speechless backstage. He has very little to say. Actually, he knows one thing: this is the second time that Brock has attacked him for no reason, and from behind. Brock’s long-reiging grip on the main event scene has been released, and maybe that’s why he’s upset? Because Cody has been the man around here? Brock cant handle it, so he’s here grabbing Cody by the throat, asking him to fight. Cody says let’s fight. He accepts.



Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Lockup and they tangle till Seth gets a hammer lock behind. Finn grabs te ropes to break it. Finn with a go behind, into a snapmare, Seth works the arm again, and again, Finn wraps himself up around the ropes. Back elbow sends Seth back. Right hand from Seth. Another, left and right, knee rom Finn, Seth to the apron, dives over for a Sunset Flip, but Balor hits a dropkick. Clothesline to Seth. Finn leaves the ring, SLINGBLADE FROM SETH ON THE OUTSIDE! Chop to Finn against the barricade. Seth rolls Finn into the ring. Shoulder to Finn. Finn with some kicks to the chest. Over and over. Finn to the outside. He tries to powerbomb Seth, and does so into the barricade, getting some payback.

We are BACK and Rollins splashes in the corner, backbreaker to Finn in the middle of the ring. Seth to the top rope. Seth dives, knees up! Arm bar from Finn! Seth to his feet. Slngblade from Finn! He rushes the corner, and Seth with a superkick!!! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Seth fell into that pin, still hurting from the arm bar. Finn with a right to the gut, Seth punches him in the face. They trade blows. They both end up outside and send ach other into the apron until Seth gets the upperhand. He rolls Finn into the ring, spins, huge rolling elbow, right from Finn, enziguri from Seth! Pele kick from Finn! BOTH MEN DOWN!

Each man seated against the corner, smiling at one another. Finn gives Seth the ol, “I can do this all day.” Seth says he can too. They clash in the middle of the ring. Double stomp from Finn! He heads to the top rope! Seth meets him there! Superplex! Tries for a Falcon Arrow, Balor counters, lifts Seth and drops him on his back! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Finn with some vicious stomps in the corner. Ref holds him back, Finn tosses the ref aside, then runs into the corner wit a dropkick to the neck! Finn rushes with a shotgun dropkick! Finn to the top rope! COUP DE-NO!!!! Seth rolls out of the way! Kick to Finn! PEDIGR—but his arm hurts! ONE ARMED PEDIGREE! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!!

Seth has the crowd cheering for him. Seth goes for a stomp, Finn moves! He turns on his back, Seth with a stomp to the face!! Finn turns! Seth in the corner. Runs! STOMP AGAIN! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Seth Rollins

A great main event. That foot to the face was great. Seth vs AJ? Vs Edge? I’m hyped.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 13:45

End Show