Acero’s WWE RAW Review 7.10.23  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Last week, Seth Rollins nearly lost his title against a briefcase wielding Damien Priest only for Finn Balor to stop it.

This week, Finn Balor starts us off alone. He is still upset about Money in the Bank. The issues he has with Seth cannot be put to rest because of Damien Priest.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio come out quickly. Rhea says they have some unfinished business to discuss, but they can do it backstage. Not here.

Finn says his issues are with Damien. He cost Finn the title…

Rhea puts her hand over the mic. She tells Finn to calm down and they can talk about it in the back. She promises.

I should note that Rhea is wearing a “Senor Money in the Bank” shirt.

Finn leaves the ring and walks by Dom. Dom gets in the ring as Rhea says that what we just saw is their business. We need only concern ourselves with the fact that they still run RAW. She would love for someone to come out and question that fact. Tonight, her Latino Heat finishes his business against Seth.

Dom tries to speak but gets shut down.

Seth Rollin’s music hits and out he comes with a grin, but Dom YELLS for the music to be cut. He will not be disrespected. Not today!

Seth has a plate of food. Looks like some buffalo wings and some fries. Seth says no one came here to hear Dom run his mouth. WE all came here to party and eat buffalo wings.

Dom says he will shut Seth up tonight when he beats him. Seth laughs this off. Heartily. He has some bad news for Rhea and Dom. Tonight, Seth will be the only one whippin lil Dom Dom’s ass.

Seth drops the mic and eats some wings as his music hits.

Backstage, Rhea and Dom walk up to Damien Priest who says that went exactly how he said it would. Rhea tells him to squash the issue. Damien already spoke to him, and Finn chose not to listen, but for her, he’ll speak to Finn again. She has his word, but don’t scream at him.



Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

Riddle and Kaiser to start. Lockup. Waist lock from Riddle and a takedown. Kaiser tries to lock up from behind, but Riddle has arm control. Kaiser pushes Riddle to the corner then hits a side headlock takedown out of the corner. Riddle stands into it, hits the ropes, tries to push off, but Kaiser holds on. Ropes again, Riddle escapes the hold, tries for an arm bar, Kaiser corners Riddle. Huge right hand to the face. Short arm clothesline but Riddle gutwrenches and tosses Kaiser. Another one. Riddle works the arm. Tag to Drew. Kaiser quickly tags out. IN comes Vinci with something to prove. He hits a few rights, the ropes, tries for a hip toss but Drew is too strong. He drops Vinci with ease. Chop to Vinci. Tag to Riddle. Riddle gets Drew to help him with a floating bro onto Vinci. Tag to Kaiser. Riddle grabs the arm. He locks a triangle against the ropes! But here comes Vinci with a dropkick to Riddle’s head! Kaiser slides with a dropkick of his own, sending Riddle flying!

We are back from break and Kaiser gets a tag then covers Riddle for a quick count. Riddle and Kaiser trade rights. Riddle with some palm strikes, high kick, uppercut from Kaiser. Flatliner. High kick to Drew off the apron. Spinning right but Riddle hooks the arm, spins, over head kick! Drew is back up and he is hungry for a tag, but Kaiser grabs Riddle and sends him into the corner. Kaiser tosses Riddle into Vinci’s hands upside down and Vinci hits a suplex and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Vinci sets up for a piledriver. Tag to Kaiser, who goes up top. Riddle with a back body drop, Kaiser flies off onto a knee. Riddle wants a tag, Vinci grabs the boot, Riddle backflips out of his clutches. Tag to Drew! Clothesline, another, belly ot belly to Vinci! Another out of the corner. Neckbreaker to Kaiser. TO Vinci. POWERBOMB!!! Drew calls for a Claymore, but Kaiser is on the apron. Drew pulls him in, the ref checks on Kiaser, Gunther pulls Drew off the apron, Riddle flies by with a clothesline.

In the ring, Drew hits a Claymore! Riddle slides in. Ankle Lock to Kaiser. Drew covers Vinci! 1..2….3!!!!



Winners; Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

A fun opener with good action and some really good chemistry between the heels. Imperium are becoming sleeper hits for sure.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:58

After the match, Gunther berates Vinci at the bottom of the ramp then leaves with Kaiser, causing Vinci to stand there and consider his life.

Backstage, Rhea tries to play peace maker. She wants Priest to speak first. He says at MitB, he wanted Finn to win. He would have never cashed in on him. This was never his intentions. They could go back to where they were when they ran this place.

Finn says one condition, Finn gets Seth first. Are they cool? Finn says yes. He know Finn can beat Seth and be champion, but either way, it’s covered. (Priest holds up the briefcase).

Finn considers these words as Priest and Rhea and Dom walk away.

After a lengthy recap of The Bloodline on Smackown, we go backstage where the lovely lady with the mic is, and she’s here with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. After some word vomit, Dom and Rhea run up on them to say they are going to take all the titles, and it starts tonight when Dom Dom smashing Seth’s head in. Dom was working on cardio in prison, and he never gets tired.

Sami wonders what he means. KO says he probably ran around the yard a bit. Sami thought she meant something else. KO wants to know what. Sami whispers in his ear and Kevin nods, thinkin well shit.

Indus Sher video package.

Before Seth and Dom can get going, Dom tries to attack Seth at the bottom of the ramp. Seth ends up chasing him through the crowd then back towards the ring, but here come Priest and Finn to attack Seth in the timekeeper’s area. Priest tosses Seth over the barricade then hits him with some right hands. Priest with knees then sends Seth into the table. Huge right hand to the face of Seth but her comes…

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn!

They enter the ring to attack Finn and Dom. Priest gets in the ring, trying tohelp out, but here comes Seth with a chair! Seth hits Dom in the gut, then the back, and Dom runs ous out of the ring.

Ricochet’s music hits, and he wants to start off by giving Logan some props. They’ve run into each other on many occasions, but most recently, he tried to attack Ricochet after the MitB. He’s coo wit it, but what he’s not ok with is him talking shit on his podcast, calling Ricochet unprofessional. Ricochet offs now as a time to say what he’s gott a say.

Out comes Logan. They have a back and forth till Ricochet hits a Sliced Bread off the apron to the ground.

Tonight, Maxxine’s Graduation Ceremony.

But first….Becky Lynch!



Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark

Lockup to start! They circle the ring, side headlock from Zoey is broken but Zoey hits a shoulder tackle, dropping Becky down. Waistlock takedown and Becky locks up with a headlock. Zoey works the arm, Becky ducks under, reverses, side headlock, another reversal. They hit the ropes, Zoey flips over Becky and Becky hits her with a dropkick. Zoey hits the ropes, arm drag from Becky, another. Becky holds onto the arm bar. Zoey stands into the hold, Becky locks the head, rolls into a cradle, 1..2..NO!!! Becky trips her up, tries to cover, Zoey escapes, same to Becky but Becky escapes. She hits the ropes, Trish trips her up! Zoey corners Becky with some kicks as we go to break.

We return to Zoey getting caught up on the top rope and getting oey drops to the outside. Becky dropkicks low through th ropes. She runs the apron and flies off with a fist to the forehead. Becky sends Zoey int othe barricade. Again. Aother. Becky sends Zoey back in, tries for a pumphandle and tosses Zoey over head. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky to the top rope. She dives, rolls through, clothesline from Zoey, low kick to Becky. Zoey rushes the corner and gets sent to the apron. She hangs Lynch up and springboards off with a leg drop. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Zoey shoots for her finisher, but Becky reverses and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Becky tries for a Disarmer, but Zoey rolls her up for 1..2.NO!!! To the ropes. Zoey with a HUGE KICK to the face! Cover! 1..2……NO!!!! Zoey mounts with some punches. She lifts Becky on her shoulders. To th ropes, rollup. Zoey uses the ropes and gets a 1…2…NO!! Becky reverses for a pin and gets 1..2.NO!!!!! Ref stops because Trish hops on the apron!

Zoey tries for a Z360 but Becky counters. Zoey swings, Becky ducks, dropkicks Trish off the apron. Zoey rolls Becky up for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Zoey Stark

Huge win for Zoey off of a really good match. The ending was a bit disjointed, but the girls had that fire.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:27

Seth Rollins is backstage to thank Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Seth wants to know what their plan is. Sami says look at the titles, they are THEE THREE Champions. They are going to beat them because they can. Kevin has a plan: punch faces, smash heads, and break nosees.

Chad Gable and Otis are behind a podium, each wearing a red graduation gown. Tonight, they are here to celebrate the achievements of the first ever female graduate of Alpha Academy. Tonight, he presents this official diploma to his new prized pupil, Maxxine Dupri.

Here comes Maxxine wearing a shiny pink graduation gown. The floor is hers, says Chad.

Maxxine thanks Coach Gable. When she first met him, she thought he was just a disgusting little troll but she was wrong. He’s a great mentor, good teacher, and wonderful friend. Thanks to Chad’s training, she was able to beat that ugly witch Valhalla.

She then turns to Otis, calls him her twin fame, her muse, her rock. If it wasn’t for him catching her eye, none of this would have been possible.

Lastly, to us for accepting her an become a star. They are just getting started. Ah Thank Youuuuuu.

Gable back on the podium. They have a little tradition, so to make this official…

Otis makes a show disrobing and all I can think of is this….

It’s great. He puts on a Letterman, and so does Gable. Gable has a jacket for her as well. He wants her to take off that cap, and take off that gown and put on the last jacket she’s ever going to wear.

While they are putting the jacket on her, the music of The Viking Raiders hit and they come down the ramp.

We see Valhalla sneak in from behind and attack Maxxine. She grabs Maxxine’s jacket and takes it with her. The Vikings hold the jacket up high.



Shayna Baszler vs Emma

Shayna with some kicks, sending Emma to the corner. Emma with a surprise attempt at offense until Shayna snuffs her with a clothesline then mounts her and hits some rights and lefts.

Shayna stomps the elbow as per usual. Shayna with the clutch from behind. Emma taps.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:33

Ronda Rousey’s music hits, and she comes down ready to fight. Ronda with a straight right to Shayna! Hip toss. Shayna with the clutch! Ronda escapes! Shayna runs out the ring and they stare each other down.

Cody Rhodes is here. He asks Buffalo what they wanna talk about. He aks us viewing at home to forgive him because he is going to turn his back briefly because he wants to see everyone tonight. He sees them, hopefully they see him. Sometimes there is a wall between them, but for him it doesn’t feel that way. He feels they are in the ring with him and he knows this is a dangerous place, so thank you.

The reason it feels like that, and not performative, is because what he is telling us is real. We are not talking career goals, we’re talking life goals. He was asked about his momentum. He says a bit cagey. He cited us, the fans, and said every city is sold out, every crowd is louder and louder. Every metric, he is doin ok. Then he persisted. He calls his momentum in the ring a bit shakey, and why? Because of the mountain that stands in front of him; Brock Lesnar. Brock isn’t here tonight, but he will be next week.

Here is Cody’s discovery about Lesnar: everybody has a Brock Lesnar. Fear of heights, anxiety, student debt, terrible boss, we all have a Brock Lesnar – that thing that is impeding us from the most important step we can take. He is a walking billboard for Darwinism and Natural Selection. Cody wants to be the man that dreams things and says why not. So he wants a rubber match at Summerslam. Nothing would make him happier than next week if he came to the ring and shook his hand and new it wasn’t personal. Brock started this for no damned reason.

Why would he want a match with Brock? Why does he have to? It’s because what comes from that fight. That guy is next in line, and the prince doesn’t want to be the prince forever. He will be next in line.



No Disqualification Match

The Miz vs Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa rushes the ring and attacks miz before the match even starts. Once the bell rings, Ciampa contines the onslaught, sending Miz to the outside. He sits him in one of the announcer’s chair then hits a sick running knee to the head. Ciampa sends mIz into the eing, double underhooks on top of a chair, but Miz escapes, tries for Skull Crushing Finale, Ciampa escapes, hits the ropes, big kick from The Miz. He corners Ciampa and pulls at the nose. Ciampa punches the bread basket. Miz hits a knee, kicks in the corner. Miz runs with a clothesline. He drops Ciampa. Miz to the top rope, dives, and Ciampa hits him in the stomach with the chair! Miz traps his head in the chair and sends him int othe ringpost.

We are BACK and Ciampa is getting kicked over the announce table by Miz. Miz puts a table back under the ring, pissing off the crowd. Ciampa kicks him then sets up the top of the announce table and drops Miz on it. Ciampa get to the top ofp the table, tries the Fairy Tale Ending, Miz reverses, tries for SCF, Ciampa shoves him off flying onto the barricade. We get a TABLE chant and Ciampa reaches under the ring. He grabs the table to a big pop. Ciampa sends Miz into the ring. Miz kicks the ropes as Ciampa tries to enter. Another boot to the face. Ciampa stomps a trash can lid into The Miz in the corner. Running knee into the lid! Another! Ciampa sets the table up! He sends Miz to the. Corner! SUPERPLEX THROUGH THE TABLE! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

BRONSON REED PULLS CIAMPA OUT OF THE RING AND HITS A POUNCE! HUGE ELBOW DROP!

He sends Ciampa into the ring. Tsunami! Reed leaves the ring. Miz slinks over to Ciampa and covers with a smirk for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: The Miz

Not bad. I especially love how the table was the major star here, with the crowd salivating at the thought of all that broken wood. This mixes Reed into the fun and gives a little more meat on this bone, as well as continuing the disdain for The Miz.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:20



Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs Sonya Deville and Xhelsea Green

I miss about thirty seconds but come to with Sonya running with a kick to help with a rollup for Green on 1..2..NO!!! Green lifts Carter up, hits a right, She sends Carter into the buckle. Green to the top rope. She sits on Carter’s shoulders. Chance tries for the double team, but Sonya pulls her down off the apron. Carter shoots Green off. Katana climbs onto Carter’s shoulders and they both fall onto Green.

Katana rolls in off the tag. Green rolls her up, ref is distracted, Green with feet on the ropes! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Squish xs 2

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:14

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are backstage. Byron asks them how they feel about embarrassing Imperium. Drew says he feels good. Riddle is excited about his match next week against Gunther. Drew warns him, says to reschedule for a week later, because Drew will not be here. Ridle says he talked to his dog Pearce and got Kaiser and Vinci bared from ringside.



Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs Judgment Day

Priest and Seth to start. Seth makes short work, tags in Sami, Sami drops an axe, tags in KO. Sami trips Priest, running senton from KO. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Kev it’s the ropes, kick from Finn. Seth and Sami in to send the heels off the apron. Seth sends Finn into the paron just as Sami drags Dom along the barricade. Priest heads out to attack Sami, then Seth. KO is on the top rope! SWANTON!!!

We are back and priest shoots Sami of the apron then hits an elbow to KO in the corner. Tag to Finn who hits a stomp. Tag to Dom, and he flies over the top and lands on KO. Tag to Finn, who tags in Priest then they double team Owens. Cover for 1..2.NO! Priest kicks Owens away a bit, tag to Finn. Kick to KO. Tag to Seth! Tag to Dom! He knocks off Finn and Priest. Clotheslnie to Dom. Kick, double underhook, but here comes Priest. Priest is sent outside. Dom tries to roll up Seth. Superkick from Seth! Cover! 1..2.NO!!! Seth tries for a Buckle Bomb, Dom rakes the eyes. Tag to Priest. Priest with ahigh kick off the apron. He works the arm behind Seth then hits a huge lariat. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Superick to Priest! Seth sends Finn off the apron! Kick! PEDIGREE TO PRIEST! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! Finn interrupts! He waits on the apron for a tag. Priest reaches over and tags in Finn. Finn runs with a slingblade, but Seth hodls onto his head! Finn locks the head up, Seth lifts and hits a front supelx. Rolling elbow. Blind tag from Dom, Finn drops Seth with an elbow. Frog splash from Dom. Coer for 1..2..NO!!!! Sami rjuns in to stop just as Seth kicks out! Tag to Finn. Finn hits a slingblade! Shotgun Dr—NO!!! SUPERKICK FROM ROLLINS!!! Tag to Sami! Sami to the top roep! Crossbody! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! BLUE THUNDER B—-well more like a toss. Slingblade from Finn! Shotgun dropkick! Finn to the top! He tries to finish it but Sami moves. BLUE THUNDER BOMB! COVER! 1..2..NO!! Dom in to stop the pin! He beats down on Sami. Dom tries or a 619 but KO is there waiting for him! STUNNER! Preist in to send him flying. Sami sends Priest ot the otusdie.

EXPLODER TO FINN! Rhea hooks the ankle! Preist enters the ring. SOUTH OF HEAVEN! Finn to the top rope! COUP DE GRACE! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

A cool enough little main event that gave JD some clout they didn’t necessarily need. I’ not so sure the dissension is done, though, so we’ll see.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:29

End Show