Acero’s WWE RAW Review 7.31.23  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

We start with Logan Paul coming down while the replays play of the events leading up to tonight. He calls the crowd brain dead and says he isn’t there for him, he’s there for Ricochet. Last week, he attempted to introduce Ricochet to his audience, who is nothing like this Texas crowd. All he wanted to do was showcase Ricochet’s amazing athleticism and build some hype around SUmmerslam. But he was sneak attacked, victimized, and abused, and while he was down, Ricochet made a spectacle out of the whole thing. So this Saturday, forget about a fight, because he will beat Ricochet in the most viral match in history.

Here comes Ricochet! He asks Logan what’s goin on? Last week, he was in Logan’s livestream, but this week he’s in Logan’s head. They’ve seen this all before, Logan spinning the story. Logan is not the good guy here. He gets the hometown pop. He did say one correct thing, though – their match will be all time. But before that happens, he wants to tell Logan there is a part of him he respects.

Logan says they think alike. This started at the Rumble, when Logan made them go viral.

Logan extends a hand, Ricochet shakes it, and Logan says after the match, the ring announcer will announce him the winner, and that announcer – Ricochet’s fiancé – Ricochet’s girl saying….”And the winner is…Logan Paul.”

Ricochet shoots the legs and attacks with a mount. Logan is up, hits a takeown. Ricochet with a kick, another kick, Logan tries for a clothesline but Ricochet springs back, back up, runs up the body of Logan, Enziguri, to the apron, springboard, and Logan hits him with a sloppy right hand.

Ricochet is out.

That was sloppy but harmless. Match should be fun.

Recap of Drew and Gunther doin things last week.

We are live and Gunther is backstage with his cronies. He is disappointed in Kaiser. He expects more from him. Tonight, Kaiser will have a chance to redeem himself against Matt Riddle. After that, come Summerslam, he will end Drew McIntyre once and for all.



Ludwig Kaiser vs Matt Riddle

Riddle with the go behind. Takedown. Another takedown. Riddle cinches the hold. Ludwig backs Riddle into the corner, who breaks the hold, and Kaiser hits an illegal elbow. Side headlock, Riddle hits the ropes, Kaiser holds on. Takedown. Leg scissors and both men are up. Riddle tries with the side headlock takeover. Leg scissors. Riddle turns and slips his head out, tries for a kick, but Kaiser ducks and rolls him up. Gutwrench slam from Riddle. Holds on. Another one with a toss. Kaiser to the corner. Riddle with a chop in the corner. Laiser hits one, Riddle hits harder. Uppercut but Riddle hits him with a right at the same time and Kiser drops to the floor. Riddle hooks the leg, Fisherman’s and a bridge for 1..2..NO!!!! Fireman’s. Riddle gets posted! Kaiser with a leaping dropkick to Riddle, sending him outside. Kaiser’s nose is bleeding, it looks like. He leaves the ring and hits a running European uppercut. Gunther gives him some advice, then he heads back in. Riddle traps Kaiser in his legs and takes him over the ropes to the outside. Big kick off the apron. Floating Bro to Kaiser! Riddle back into the ring!

We are back and both men are in the ring. Riddle with some kicks, then an elbow in the corner, another one, exploder out the corner. Riddle with a Broton, running kick. Riddle locks the hips and dead lifts into a German! Bridge for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle with a running kick. Another Broton. Riddle tries for a third, but Kaiser gets the knees. Kick, elbow to the neck, big clothesline to Riddle. Fireman’s, Riddle slips off and shoves, kick to the back of the head. Ripcord into a Fireman’s from Kaiser and a Kaiser Roll (death valley driver with a roll through)! Big kick! Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Kaiser misses a clothesline, Riddle hits him with a knee, then a hook of the leg and a Fisherman’s. He transitions for a powerslam, but Vinci is opn the apron! Riddle escapes, POWERBOMB TO KAISER! Running knee to Kaiser! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Riddle tries for Bo Derek, but Kaiser rolls through, kick, knee from Riddle, Uppercut from Kaiser, he hits the ropes, running knee from Riddle! Moonsault! Kaiser moves!

Running Enziguri! Gunther calls for the end. Kaiser grabs him, locks him up, hits a vicious DDT, and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

That. Was. Great! And we had a surprise end there with Kaiser getting a relatively clean win, and looking damned good in the process.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 11:05

Recap of two weeks ago when The Alpha Academy lost in a Vikings Rules Match

Tonight, we will have Maxxine’s very first Singles Match.

Logan Paul is in the back dancing. He calls Ricochet a full grown fetus…

A video package for Brock and Cody set to David Kushner’s “Daylight,” which is kind of a weird choice.



Maxxine Dupri vs Valhalla

Valhalla goes for the knees. Maxxine is able to get up and hit an arm drag, and another. Valhalla whips her and the back of her head hits the bottom rope. Cover from Valhalla for 1..2..NO!!! Valhalla drags Maxxine by the hair to the center of the ring. She gets a modified Tazzmission. Arm drag breaks the hold. Another. Duck under and a hig kick to the side of the head. Hooks the head, the leg, Fisherman’s from Maxxine! He hits a big splash in the corner. Otis on the apron, tells her it’s time! Maxxine jigs her way to the corner and works her way towards Valhalla. Elbow drop! Gable tells her to go up top! She points to the sky! Valhallais up. CROSSBODY! Cover but Erik hops on the apron. Otis attacks! Here comes Ivar! Gable with a moonsault!!! Valhalla attacks from behind! She corners Maxxine. Shoulder! She sits Maxxine on the top rope. Valhalla to the top rope. She howls to the moon, but Maxxine drops down!!

Maxxine has Valhalla on her shoulders! OCEAN CYCLONE SUPLEX (way cooler name than move)! Ref counts it! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Maxxine Dupri

Well…there’s a lot to critique here, but for debut singles match, the effort was very apparent. In other words, at least she tried and there is nowhere to go but up.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:16

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura is elbowing his hand. In comes Tomasso Ciampa to tell him that he is ready to fix this issue. He is ready to fight the entire world. He will beat Shin tonight, then win the Summerslam Battle Royal. Shin tells him the same.

The Judgment Day are in the ring. Damien Priest starts us off by asking us to rise. Rhea Ripley gets some heat when she’s on the mic. Then a Mami chant. She wonders who will stop them. Priest wants to run through a short list of heroes: Kevin Owens. Gone. Sami Zayn. Nope. Seth Rollins. Impossible after the epic beating last week. Liv Morgan. Nobody can stop them. If Sami and Seth decide to show up, He and Dom will make sure they don’t leave the arena whole.

Finn Balor says Seth comes out weekly, acting all insane. It’s an act. He is not insane. Insanity is waking up daily for the last seven years and seein the scars that Seth caused. The career Seth ruined and spoiled. Come Summerslam, he cant erase scars, but he will inflict some. He hopes Saturday causes Seth real insanity.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, saying all of JD will have the goodies. He takes a beat, tries to talk again, but to no avail.

Rhea says he’ll bring some pride to the Mysterio name. For anyone who wants to get in their way, run like Raquel Rodriguez, otherwise they’ll be in rehab just like Liv and Kevin Owens.

Here comes RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ! and she means bidness. She heads straight for the ring, slides in, Rhea is waiting, and they meet in the middle. Raquel tosses her in the corner, hits a right, a few more, Rhea fighs back, but Raquel sends her flying by the hair. Clothesline sends Rhea to the outside. Raquel follows, sends Rhea into the barricade back first. Raquel sends Rhea into the post. Another toss into the barricade. Rhea finally attacks the knee and agents come out to stop the onslaught.

Video package for Ronda and Shayna.

We are back, and The Alpha Academy are celebrating.

Here comes Imperium to clown them. Gunther tells Chad Gable he’s not worth their time. Ludwig says Gable couldn’t last five minutes. Gunther thinks this is a good idea, put the clock on the wall. Gable says he’ll last five hours if he wants to. If Gunther wants Gable, leave his crew in the back, and he’ll do the same.



Tommaso Ciampa vs Shinsuke Nakamura

They start slow until Shin goads Ciampa into action. Shin corners him and puts a boot to the chin. Right hand, chop, backbreaker to Shin. Ciampa with a running kick. Boot to the head, again, another, another, Chop to Shin. Another. Whip to the corner, reversed, Ciampa hops up, Shin catches him and hits a knee. Kick to the back. Shinsuke on the apron, grabs the head, chop from Ciampa, so Shin kicks him in the chest. Another kick, another, Ciampa is seated until the final kick sends him down outside. Shin grabs him and sends him back in the ring, then blows a kiss to Graves. Ciampa hits a knee to Shin on the apron! He drapes Shinsuke over the barricade and hits a running knee.

My feed goes out for a bit and we are back to Ciampa sitting Shinsuke on the top rope. A bi chop to Shin is followed by Ciampa hopping up and getting punche for it. Shinsuke flies roll through, big kick to the back of the head from Shin. He lays Ciampa on the ropes and runs with a knee. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Shin hits the ropes, big knee from Ciampa! Right hand! Knee from Shin.

Roll into a pin from Shin. He might have the tights. 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

I missed a chunk here, but it wasn’t as action packed as either of their matches with Bronson, so it might be time to wrap this one up.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:49

Brock Lesnar is here to introduce himself to us. He is an NCAA Heavyweight wrestling champion, a UFC Heavyweight Champion, WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World. If there is one thing he knows about championships, this is fight week. Hype is over. This Saturday, he gets paid to fight and kick ass against Cody Rhodes.

The crowd is chanting WHAT and Brock is going along with it.

He says he’s been here way too long, and invites Cody out.

Cody Rhodes is out to staredown Brock. Brock removes his hat and Cody extends his hand for a shake. Brock hesitates then takes the hand. They go face to face. Brock tries to walk away, Cody stops him with a shoulder, so Brock flicks him off like a gnat.

Cody hits the ropes, suicide dive into Brock! Brock picks him up and smashes him against the ringpost. Brock takes the steps off and clocks Cody hard against the chair. Brock drops the steps then walks up the ramp. Cody stands, so Brcok comes back and grabs the steps again. Another smack against the arm, and Brock drops the steps. Cody stands again as Brock’s music hits.

Brock comes back, grabs the steps again, and again smacks Cody one time. Brock walks up and AGAIN, Cody stands. Brock comes back, hits a knee, and shoves Cody into the ring. Cody is up, Brock grabs him. F5!



Gunther vs Chad Gable

Starts off slow with a 5 Minute Timer on the screen. Gunther tosses Gable aside like nothing. A lockup and Gunther tosses Gable aside again. Gable looks frustrated. He smacks the mat the nstands up. They lock kncukles. Gable goes for the leg, Gunther grabs his ankle and locks him up. Gable grabs the roeps and Gunther smacks his back mockingly.

Gable is up. They circle, lock fingers. Go chest to chest. Gunther tries to trip Gable up, bridging him back onto his head, Gunther kicks the legs out and pins for 1..2.NO! Another for 1..2.NO!!! Gable bridges out. Gunther hops onto him, gets a pin, Gable bridges up with Gunther ON HIM! Gunther is pissed. He stomps the face. Snapmare, then he twists the head with hisboots. Gunther with a body slam. Cover for 1….NO! Another pin for 1. Gable is Hulking up! Chop to Gunther. Another. Uppercut to Gable. Another. Another.

Gunther: “I got time.”

Gable locks up from behind, tries for a German, Gunther breaks it. CHOP to the chest! Gunther locks the head of Gable, lifts up for a powerbomb, Gable slips out, picks the leg, ANKLE LOCK!!! Gunther turns, kicks Gable away, Gable with some rights! Gunther hits a chop. SLEEPER! Gable is fading. He grabs the leg, Gunther releases the hold, beats on the chest, then cinches in the hold again! Gable is fading. Gunther turns Gable into a powerbomb, but Gable hits some rights.

He head scissors Gunther to the outside! The time limit expires! Gable wins!

Gunther wants more time added to the clock. Time keeper allows it.

Gable with a surprise dropkick!

We are back from a break, and Gunther is chopping away at Gable in the corner. He pulls gable up and hits a final chop, removing Gable’s soul. Gunther sits Gable on the top rope, slaps Gable around a bit, GOOZLE and Gable with an armbar across the ropes. Gable breaks the hold and hops to the top, runs with a knee, then a dropkick, another is swatted away. Gable blocks a right hand and tries for another arm bar! Gunther pushes up, lockup from behind, GERMAN TO GABLE! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Gunther to the top rope. Gable up! He runs to the corner. SUPERPLEX TO GUNTHER! Forearms from Gable, a rolling one, hits the ropes, big chop from Gunther. Gunther hoks the leg for a half crab, but Gable kicks him away. Lockup ro mbegind. Delayed GERMAN! Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Big Boot from Gunther. Clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Gunther lifts up, Galbe from behind, roll through, wants the suplex, Gunther grabs the arm and hits a chop. Another chop, holding onto the arm. A third.

font color=”F92912″> Gable is down and out. Powerbomb and a stacked pin for 1…2..3!!!

Winner: Gunther

The fve minute thing was completely unnecessary and “him making the challenge” doesn’t mean he gets to change the rules. Just a weird way to go about a match that, without the pause would have been great. Was still pretty good, tho.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:04

Gunther on the announce table. He stnds tall telling the crowd and Drew to pay close attention to what he did to the man in the ring. He will do the same to Drew at Summerslam.

Backstage, <b.Sami Zayn is wrapping his wrists while Seth Rollins goes batshit about The Judgment paying for what they did.

Becky Lynch is here for some wrasslin.

Cody Rhodes is backstage, asked if he can compete. Cody is pissed. He says at Summerslam, the aura of Brock Lesnar gets shattered.

Becky on the stick before her match. She has said and done everything she has needed to say and do to get her rematch. There’s nothin left to do but do it, and she cant think of a better place than here and now. So come on out “Patricia.”

Trish Stratus comes out with Zoey Stark and Trish says no one tells her when to fight. By some fluke, she beat Zoey. She’ll get her rematch, but Trish will say when. She is not a cheater, like the Astros.

Trish says she is dealing with a little situation, so this rematch wi—

She is cut off by Adam Pearce and says Becky did beat Zoey, so this match will happen, and it will happen tonight. Pearce asks for a ref. It’s happening.

Becky gets ready by stretching. Trish enters the ring. Ref calls for the bell.



Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

Becky shoots the legs. Zoey enters tho attack causing the immediate DQ.



Winner: Becky Lynch via DQ

lol.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Shiiiiid like 2 seconds.

Zoey attacks Becky into the corner, but Trish grabs her and they roll out of the ring. Zoey attacks and sends Becky into the apron, but Becky blocks and sends her. Becky sends Trish over the barricade, hits an elbow to Zoey. Beky goes back to Trish to attack. She grabs a chair and grabs Trish, without a face mask and looks to Manhandle Slam her. Zoey is there to grab Becky by the hair. She goes for a kick, Becky hits a right then sends Zoey into the post.

Trish with the chai! She hits Becky in the mid section.

Trish and Zoey make it up the ramp. Trish’s nose is noticeably bruised.

Backstage, Pearce tells Trish Stratus in two weeks, in Canada, she will face Becky, and Zoey is barred.

More Shanya v Rousey stuff, but this time with tears!

As The Judgment Day come out, Seth and Sami attack before the bell rings! Seth chases Finn all the way up the ramp and heads back to the ring to ready himself and his partner. Priest and Dom are outside as we go to break.



Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins vs Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio

Dom and Seth start. Seth snapmares Dom down then hits a running kick to the chest. Dom is up, falls back down, Seth grabs the left arm and tags in Sami. Dom sends Sami to the corner and tags in priest. Priest sends Sami into the corner the hard way. Chop from Sami. Chop Sami is able to get a tag to Seth who flies off the top with stomp to the arm. Whip to Priest. Priest reverses. Kick from Sami. Priest kicks Sami’s head of then locks it up and backs into a tag from Dom. Dom with some rights, seth chops away, whips to the corner. Big right to Dom in the face. Whip again, and again Seth dives, but Rhea pulls Dom out the way. Tag to priest. Priest with a kick, then a right hand to Sami off the apron. Tag to Dom. Dom kicks, right hand to the head, Seth fights back with some rights. Dom corners him then tags in Priest. Whip to Seth, Seth kicks, Seth hops over the top rope, GOOZLE!!! Elbow to Priest! He looks to springboard, but Finn is here to pll Seth down and send Seth into the post.

We are BACK and Sami hits a tornado DDT on Priest and a cover for 1..2NO!! Dom breaks the pin! Tag to Dom. Dom with a drop toe hold. Dom hits the ropes, tries for a 619, but Sami is there to hit him with a huge clothesline. Tag to Priest. Tag to Seth. Slingblade to Priest. Priest to the outside. Seth with a suicide dive. Another. A third! His one sends Priest over the table! Seth stares down Finn. He grabs preist, rolls him into the ring, stands on the apron, springboard. GOOZLE!!! Seth flips out of the chokeslam, superkick, another! Rhea on the apron with the briefcase. Dom uses the ref distraction to hang Seth up. Sami with another clothesline. Here comes Rhea to get in the face of Sami. Finn dropkicks Sami while the ref yells at Rhea. Rollins on the top rope, Priest with a Razor’s Edge off the top! Seth is out.

Priest wants the contract. He tells Finn. Finn hesitates for a split second, then hops on the apron. Another pause. Priest looks to cash in. But Seth with a Superkick into the briefcase. Dom runs and Seth shoots the briefcase into his face while the ref is busy with Rhea.

Finn rakes the eyes. HELLUVA KICK TO FINN! Set runs and hits the stomp! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

A mess, but a good mess. Nice way to head home and get us ready for Summerslam. Things are still moving, and looking beyond Summerslam. Gotta love that.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:47

End Show