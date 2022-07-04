Adam Cole Jokes About Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On DaParty’s Love Of Video Games

Adam Cole was recently interviewed on the latest edition of Hey! (EW) where RJ City questioned whether or not DaParty and their love of video games would one day be the subject of a “Dark Side of the Ring” episode. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

RJ City: “You were in a gamer group that I cannot legally say the name of, so I will just say ‘The Party.'”

Adam Cole: “Where dey at?” (smiles)

RJ City: “You played a game, we’ll just call it ‘One.’ Do you think that decades from now there will be a ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ episode detailing how the excesses of online gaming ruined your lives and careers?”

Adam Cole: “You know, I highly think that is incredibly unlikely, considering the fact that we have a very healthy love with video games, and then the bond that we formed was a very positive one. So I don’t know what you could possibly discuss on that ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ episode.”

RJ City: “So [when speaking to] a young wrestler trying to get into the business, you wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, kid. I’ve been there, stay away from the games.’ You wouldn’t say that?”

Adam Cole: “No. Who would say that?!”