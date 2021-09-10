Adam Cole on Joining AEW: ‘I Don’t See How You Couldn’t Want To Be Part Of It’

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about joining AEW and how excited he was to make his debut with the company at All Out last Sunday. Here are highlights:

On his debut at All Out: “It felt like a full circle moment in a lot of ways. I haven’t gotten to share the ring with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in really long time. I was feeling very sentimental. Before I was about to come out, I was so overwhelmed with emotion that my legs were physically shaking. It wasn’t even nerves. I was so excited for that moment and that’s why I’m going to try and relive it constantly in my head. I had such an amazing time. It was so cool and felt like all 13 and a half years led to that moment.”

On why he joined AEW: “There are so many factors and I could go on and on. A few off the top of my head, you mentioned Tony Khan. Tony is such an incredible person and has such a love and passion for pro wrestling that is contagious. You can tell he eats, sleeps, and breathes this stuff. That’s great, especially when you’re the one leading the charge for a company like AEW. On top of that, you have a locker room full of guys ready to do anything and everything to deliver the best match and segment possible. Maybe most important, you have rabid fans who so badly want AEW to succeed. When you have a company that is going up to the plate and hitting a home run every single time and you have fans that are satisfied and want you to hit that home run, that’s that magical atmosphere that so many talk about. I’ve watched AEW from the very beginning and watching the product grow and turn into the excellent pro wrestling company that it is, I don’t see how you couldn’t want to be part of it.”