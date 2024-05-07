wrestling / News
Various News: Lance Archer Shares GoFundMe For Joe Doering’s Brain Cancer Fight, NWO Wolfpac Theme Plays During NBA Game
– Joe Doering is continuing to battle brain cancer, and Lance Archer has shared the GoFundMe set up to help the TNA star. Doering announced back in August of 2022 that he was stepping away from the ring due to his brain cancer returning after six years in remission. Doering continues to fight the disease, and Archer posted the GoFundMe page to his Twitter account as you can see below. The campaign has raised $40,355 of its $50,000 goal.
Archer wrote:
“Help Joe Doering Pin Cancer – Round 2 https://gofund.me/aba87b9f
Help if you can. Share if you can. Anything helps a Brother in the Biz!
Keep Fighting Joe! God Bless!”
– The NWO Wolfpac theme song played during last night’s NBA Playoffs game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The WCW-era theme song played over a highlight package of the first half of the game as the contest went into the halftime break, as you can see below. The Timberwolves picked up the win 106 – 80 to go up 2 – 0 in the Western Conference semifinal series.
it's unfair how hard this goes and what a moment this is with the NWO Wolfpac music https://t.co/4hD3J1DVrX pic.twitter.com/URsHuMRKpV
— Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) May 7, 2024
