– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered more details on the timeline that led to Adam Cole not being medically cleared for last weekend’s AEW All In Texas, where he was originally scheduled to defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher. However, during the Zero Hour pre-show, it was announced that Cole was not cleared for action, and the title was being vacated.

Later in the night, Cole announced that he was stepping away from the moment for health reasons. A Fatal 4-Way match was later held to crown a new TNT Champion featuring Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Fletcher. Dustin Rhodes won the bout to win his third title, as he also currently holds the ROH Tag Team Titles with Guevara and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with The Von Erichs.

As previously reported, Adam Cole is said to have suffered a concussion during his six-man tag team match last week on AEW Collision during the lariat spot with Fletcher. According to Meltzer, who was unable to confirm if Cole did suffer a concussion, as of last Friday, Cole was still ready to go and expected to compete at AEW All In Texas. Meltzer speculated that Cole had not yet been diagnosed with a concussion at that point, noting that it wasn’t a “touch-and-go” situation with Cole following Collision, and the issue did not come up until Saturday morning, the day of the show.

Meltzer continued regarding the timeline for Adam Cole, “Saturday morning, he [Adam Cole] woke up, and there was something when he woke up, and it was just like, he can’t do the match, and he needs to take time off.” Meltzer added that there was not a “debate” between Cole and AEW over trying to push forward for the match, and the call was reportedly made by Cole himself. Meltzer indicated that Tony Khan was very “shaken up” after hearing from Cole.

During the All In Texas post-show scrum, Khan stated that Cole started feeling unwell late Friday and early Saturday morning, stating that he and Cole both agreed that he should be held off the show.