Adam Cole Wins NXT Title At NXT Takeover XXV (Pics, Video)

Adam Cole became the sixteenth NXT champion ever at NXT Takeover XXV, defeating Johnny Gargano after about a half-hour of back and forth action, hitting a Panama Sunrise and then the Last Shot to score the win. Johnny Gargano won the vacated title from Cole back at NXT Takeover: New York in a 2 out of 3 Falls match. This was his first defense.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1134997502648770560