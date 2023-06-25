– Adam Cole will not be stepping through the Forbidden Door tonight to face NJPW’s Tom Lawlor. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that Adam Cole has been forced to withdraw from tonight’s show and has not been been cleared to compete due to illness.

As a result of the withdrawal, the Cole vs. Lawlor matchup has been canceled. Tony Khan announced, “Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn’t cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled. Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show! Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!”

The nature of Cole’s illness is unknown. Cole made his in-ring return earlier in March after a lengthy layoff due to a severe concussion.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 8:00 pm EST. The Zero Hour pre-show will start at 7:00 pm EST and will stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.