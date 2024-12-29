Adam Copeland Says He’s Been Cleared For a While, Talks Double Or Nothing Injury

Adam Copeland made his return at AEW Worlds End, and he says he’s been cleared for a little while. Copeland spoke at the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum about the broken leg he suffered at Double or Nothing and his recovery, and you can see highlights below:

On his injury at Double or Nothing: “You know, it’s one of those deals where if you watch my career, it’s not out of my character to do insane things. It’s kind of what I do every once in a while, like I’ll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna dive through a flaming table, sure.’ So that’s just me. It’s kinda hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of what I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten.

“That being said, I also realize that I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning. And I have kids now, so there’s a different mindset that goes into it.”

On his recovery: “But in terms of recovery, I’m still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine. And part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it. And I’ve actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had the conversation is, our area got hit by a hurricane. So it was much more important to be home… so when real life hits like that, suddently this — you know, it has to take a second place. And luckily, we’re at a place where that is considered and respected.

“But in terms of being back and being ready, I’m just ready to go. Because every month for me at this stage feels like a year. So I gotta get in, and I gotta get cooking.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.