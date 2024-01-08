Adam Copeland Shares What He Realized After TLC Match At WWE WrestleMania 17

While appearing on NotSam Wrestling (per Wrestling Inc), Adam Copeland aka Edge spoke about the second-ever TLC match in history at WWE WrestleMania 17 in 2001 with The Hardys, Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian.

The AEW star noted this was the match that made him focus on preserving his career and health.

“It was that second TLC in Houston where I had the realization, we can’t continue to try and top this. A, they’re going to get desensitized. They, being the audience, and it won’t feel as special anymore, and in trying to top it, one of us is going to get really, really injured. And we’re going to keep trying. So, I wouldn’t say it was necessarily there where I was like, ‘Okay, this is what I need to do now.’ That didn’t come until later, and it didn’t come until I really started understanding what this Rated R Superstar thing was.”