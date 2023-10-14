Adam Copeland On Possibility of Returning To His Rob Zombie Theme Song

Before Adam Copeland made his AEW debut earlier this month, there was speculation about what song he might use. It was unclear if he could use Alter Bridge’s ‘Metalingus’, so some fans suggested he go back to Rob Zombie’s ‘Never Gonna Stop’, which he used in the early 2000s. In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Copeland spoke about the possibility of using that song again, as he did from 2001 to 2004.

He said: “You never know Being a music nerd myself, to me, it sets the whole tone. For me, standing back there, and knowing that’s about to play and come flying out of the chute, it’s really important for me to set the tone and get me into that place. Metalingus and I, we’ve become kind of synonymous together. It’s been 20 years now, friends with the band, just great dudes. That was really important to me, but it’s also fun to think that there my be a time where ‘My Durango’ pops up, you never know.“