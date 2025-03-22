Adam DeVine Discusses Appearing at AEW Revolution 2025

– During a recent edition of This Is Important, actor and comedian Adam DeVine spoke about his appearance at AEW Revolution 2025. DeVine also noted that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is a fan of DeVine’s sitcom, Workaholics. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam DeVine on AEW Revolution: “I didn’t know what an insane event. Those guys throw on a real banger. It feels just as insane, in fact, I liked it more than the WWE events. It’s like the WCW in the late 90s. It’s someone trying to go up against the WWE. It was way more raw. There was this cage match. People were bleeding all over the place. Real blood. I’m sitting ringside. Blood is back. It was crazy. They were pouring thumbtacks all over the ring. From the very top of the cage, they were backflipping guys into the thumbtacks. Insane. Then you go to the back, they were real thumbtacks. He was still picking them out of himself. ‘One is stuck in my heel. I can’t get it out.'”

On the blood throughout the show: “I didn’t think I would have a thirst for it, but now I do. It was awesome. It was crazy. [Toni Storm vs. Mariah May] was a bloodbath. The men in the cage match were attacking each other with a screwdriver. I’m like, ‘How do you fake that? Oh it’s rubber.’ Then they stick it in the turnbuckle and it just sticks into it. It was crazy.”

On it being a fun event: “It was really fun. Everyone was really nice. Tony Khan, the guy who owns it, is whose box I was for the Super Bowl. We went out that night and partied. He’s this totally nice guy who owns AEW. It was fun. It was a blast.”

During the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Revolution, Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe beat MxM Collection and Johnny TV. After the match, Adam DeVine and Tony Cavalero appeared and hit a double-chokeslam on Mansoor.