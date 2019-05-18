Adam Page Confronts PAC At Wrestle Gate Pro Event In England, PAC Says He’s Not Coming to AEW

‘Hangman’ Adam Page made a surprise appearance at a Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England today to confront PAC, and the two had a match. After it was over, PAC got on the mic and said that he was not going to show up at AEW Double or Nothing.

He said: ““I wanted to hurt ya, to maim ya, to torture ya. And look, look! My work is done. So you can tell all of your little elite buddies, I’m not coming to Vegas! I’m not coming to Double or Nothing! And I’m not coming to AEW!”

The two were set to face off at the PPV, which happens on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will stream on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.95. The Buy-In pre-show will be available for free on B/R Live and AEW’s YouTube channel.