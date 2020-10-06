wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Wants to Run Back Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee Raw Talk

– During last night’s Raw, SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman was in attendance, and Adam Pearce ended up booking him in an exhibition match against Keith Lee. However, the match ended in a double count out. It appears that might not be the end of it. Following the match, WWE producer Adam Pearce tweeted out, “So @BraunStrowman and @RealKeithLee… run it back? Someday?” You can view his tweet below.


Adam Pearce, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

