Adam Pearce Wants to Run Back Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman
October 6, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s Raw, SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman was in attendance, and Adam Pearce ended up booking him in an exhibition match against Keith Lee. However, the match ended in a double count out. It appears that might not be the end of it. Following the match, WWE producer Adam Pearce tweeted out, “So @BraunStrowman and @RealKeithLee… run it back? Someday?” You can view his tweet below.
So @BraunStrowman and @RealKeithLee… run it back? Someday?
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 6, 2020
