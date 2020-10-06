Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.5.20  

I must have seen the ending of every episode of Chicago P.D. by now…

RAW starts with a contemplative Randy Orton. He’s backstage seated on a chair to pontificate on agony and surprise pain. He talks of attacking Show, Flair, and HBK. He says Big Show tried to stop the inevitable. He smashed both of Show’s hands, though, and he ended up right in the corner. After that, he walked over to Christian, whose head was on a swivel, looking for help, but no one could help him. Orton snuck up on him, and whispered, “Say hi to Edge for me.” Shawn was next. HBK grabbed the chair he was sitting in, but Orton took it from him and kicked his skull in. By this point, Ric had made it to the doorway, but Orton put his arm on his shoulder. Ric took his hand away from the door, turned around, and met his fate. Randy wishes he saw Drew’s reaction but that bill hasn’t been paid in full. Not until he is the champion. This isn’t over till he says it’s over, and last week he stated that Drew still has hell to pay. Drew wants to cement his legacy as champion? It’ll be waiting for him. IF he survives one more championship match against Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew comes into the room to attack Orton. He smashes him into a painting then punches him in the gut and then in the head. He mounts Orton on a Casting Couch and asks Orton what does he know about hell. In comes agents and refs to break this up and Orton makes his escape. Drew says this is just the beginning.



Match 1: Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Lana vs Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Asuka

Nattie and Dana to start. They do your run of the mill start then Dana head scissors Natalya with a move that is more Nattie than it is Dana. Dana covers for 1..2..NO!!! Dana locks the head and tags in Mandy. Mandy with a right hand. Lockss the head with Dana, and we get a double teamed suplex to Nattie. Mandy cartwheels and dropkicks Nattie in the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Zelina distracts, Nattie takes advantage, drops Mandy and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Zelina gets a tag in blindly, then kicks Mandyi n the corner. She high kicks mandy in the face and rolls into a pin for 1..2..N!O!! Zelina rolls forward with an Octopus on the ground. Zelina drops Mandy, smacks Asuka, tags in Nattie, who tags in Lana. Snapmare and Lana hits the ropes, slides, and kicks Mandy in the face. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Kick to Mandy. Lana tags in Nattie. Lana misses a few kicks. Nattie with a body slam, elbows Dana off the apron. Nattie goes for the sharpshooter, Mandy kicks her away. Tag to Lana. Tag to Asuka. Asuka hip attacks Vega, then shoulder tackles Lana. Asuka rsuhse the corner and hits a high hip attack in the corner, she sends Zelina into the corner. Kick to Zelina. Kick to the entering Nattie. Sliding kick from Asuka and a 1..2..NO!!!! Nattie stops the pin. Dana in to punch Nattie then hit a back elbow and kick Nattie out.

Asuka locks up from behind. Tag from Mandy. Asuka misses the hip attack, hits an elbow. Running knee by Mandy! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Asuka

The good news about putting the less experienced in a match with the more experience is that, eventually, those who know less will learn from those who know more. The bad news, however, is that the comparison is right in front of your face, and can come off as incredibly jarring. Tonight, we saw both.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:50

Nia and Shayna’s music hits. They come down the ramp. Zelina heads outta dodge. Nia grabs Nattie and headbutts her. Lana is hurting. Nia tries fo ra samoan drop on the announce table, but Lana pulls Nattie off. Nia grabs Lana, then, and drops her into the table with a Samoan Drop.

Backstage, Truth is holding a mock draft. There is a janitor behind him mopping the same spot over and over. Oh no, it’s Randy Orton. Truth looks explains to Little Jimmy what a janitor is. The custodian swings a mop, and a ref is there to take the hit. Truth tries to run away, and trips over the mop bucket. The janitor rolls Truth up for 1..2..3!!! It’s Drew Gulak, and he tells Truth he’ll see him next fall.

Last week, The Hurt Business bullied Ali, so he beat them in a match.

Backstage, Ali tells his peeps to chill because MVP is here. Ali already knows why he is here – he’s here to give an excuse as to why he lost. MVP says no, they can win a match, but they never win the fight. He is here to offer some business advice due to the draft. Take Apollo. On Smackdown, a nobody doing nothing. Comes to RAW, and he becomes a champ. MVP says tonight, for one night only, he’s got an opening in The Hurt Business. Look at Cedric. They’re on the clock to decide.

Apollo tells his peeps not to listen, that’s just classic MVP. Apollo and Ali walk away while Ricochet stays and…considers?

INTRIGUE!!!

Rollins and Murphy come to the ring, and Seth asks for the mic. Murphy is hesitant to hand it over. Instead, he’s got something he’s gotta get off his chest. He says for months, he’s been the ideal disciple. He’s done everyting Seth has asked plus more. The last couple of weeks, though, He can’t continue to be his disciple if Seth doesn’t apologize. But not to him…to Aalyah.

Seth slaps the mic out of the hand of Murphy and asks if he understands who Murphy is talking to. Seth saved him. Seth went easy on her. Seth could have exposed much more – her true feelings about her family, how Dom is the chosen one, how her parents don’t acknowledge her accomplishments. Seth says he is the messiah, Murphy is the disciple.

Dom’s music hits to cut them off.

He and Humberto rush the ring and attack Seth and Murphy! Side Russian Leg Sweep to Murphy. Humberto sends him out of the ring. Dropkick to Rollins sends him outside as well. Humberto hits the ropes and dives just as Dominik dives off the top rope onto Seth.



Match 2: Humberto Carrillo and Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

Dom and Seth to start. Seth drops him with a tackle and gets a 1. Axe handle to the back, another. Stomp to the upper back. Seth drives Dom into the corner with some shoulders, then attacks with some right hands. Murphy with a blind tag. He comes in to stomp out Dom hard. Tag from Seth to stop the onslaught. Seth yells at Murphy to get on the apron and not to tag in until he tags him in. Dom blocks a right, elbows Murphy, again, dives for a tag, Seth catches him and hits a gutbuster and a cover for 1..2..NO!! Lockup from behind. Seth turns this into an abdominal stretch. Murphy in to argue wimth Seth. Seth says he doesn’t need Murphy. Dom gets a tag. Back elbow to Murphy from Humberto. Big boot sends Seth outside. Humberot rushes the corner, on the apron, shoulder, right hand to the face. Humberto to the top rope. Missile dropkick! Cover for 1..2…N!O!!! Carrillo hits the ropes to drop Seth, Murphy rolls up off the distraction for 1..2..NO!!!! DDT to Humberto and a 1..2..N!O!! Dom breaks it! Seth in to send Dom outside. Dom sends ihm into a barricade. Murphy sends Dom over the barricade! Seth argues with himthat he isn’t needed. Humberto dives over on top of them. He sends Murphy into the ring. Kick to Seth. Humberto to the top rope. Humberto dives.

MURPHY WITH A SICK KNEE!! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Seth Rollins and Murphy

A good win for Murphy, and the sooner they get to the match versus Seth, the better. The match was short, too short to have any lasting effect quality wise, but the end between Humberto and Murphy was solid.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:22

Backstage, Pearce is doin Pearce things. Strowman walks in wanting to fight. Pearce explains that this is RAW and Braun is a Smackdown superstar. Braun wants blood, and walks away. Lee enters and says to sign him up.

Much control. Such wow.

Seth rushes Murphy backstage, says he wont be apoligizng for anything. Everything he does is for the greater good. In fact, Murphy needs to apologize to Seth. If he wants to keep being his disciple then he has till 10 PM and find Seth and apologize or there will be HELL to pay.

OHHHH, he said it!

Kevin Owens is in the ring for the KO Show. He cuts off the intro and says usually he’s excited, but tonight’s show’s got a different feel. Owens feels different. Hes been feeling this way for a few days, and he knows why. People are right – when The Fiend touches you, you change. He feels changed. Friday was the first time he experienced The Fiend. It’s still with him; the anger, agony, dread (locks). Owens says there will be no nice chat, so they won’t need the chairs.

He tosses them and asks for a replay of Friday.

Owens says it’s hard to find the words to explain how it felt – The Fiend reaching into his throat and ripping the breath out of him. He was paralyzed. He doesn’t get it; these dark, tortured souls. First Black, now Wyatt, who’s next? The Brood? Ministry of Darkness? No, all he cares about is now, Bray wyatt needs to come down here to have a nice little chat. Time to pack up the puppets and come out here.

Bray on the screen. He waves. Hi Kevin. Bray is so happy to be on Owens’ show. That’s what friends do, and Owens is his new friend. Its nice to make new friends. So many things to do. Friends are great.

The pig wonders what happens if they get drafted. Bray tells them not to worry, because brands don’t matter.

Bray has a song about it:

Friends

Are very special.

Friends

They warm your heart

Friends

What would we do without them?

Friends

Til death do us part!

Owens is done with the theatrics. He says the song is worse than the demented Mr. Rogers reboot. What he will tell Bray, though, is that they are not friends. They coud have been friends. But he attacked Owens on Friday. Bray can’t brainwash Owens. The only thing that matters is to come down to the ring so that he doesn’t have to wait till Friday to bet the hell out of ihm.

Bray says this isn’t very nice, and he doesn’t like bullies. And neither does He. As for Ms. Bliss, that’s none of Kevin’s business. That’s between her and Him. Owens has no idea what he’s gotten himself into, but this Friday, Owens will know. Bray says bye.

Owens says he knows what this translates to, but he said he wasn’t waiting. So he’s heading to Bray.

Owens walks up the ramp, ready to fight, but Black rushes him from behind and hits him with Black Mass.

Drew has some mic time to express that he will beat Randy Orton’s ass every time he sees him. He will also send Orton straight to hell.

Braun gets a video package for no reason.

Lol, man they are trying to sell this like the biggest thing, ever…

We are informed that this match “doesn’t count” because it’s an exhibition.



Match 3: Keith Lee vs Braun Strowman

Lockup and it’s a stalemate. They go for mutual tackles and neither move. Another one and Lee sends Strowman into the ropes, but Strowman hits a dropkick to Lee! Lee rolls outside. Braun rolls out and looks to truck him, but Lee kicks him and drops some big ones to the back.

Whip to the steps is reversed and lee is sent into them. Ref hits 10.

Winner: Double Countout

This was utterly pointless

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:08

Braun calls the ref a moron then spears Lee into the barricade.

Braun makes his way up the ramp and Lee is back up on his feet. He stares Braun down, and Braun is pissed. He walks down the ramp. Lee launches himself off the steps onto Braun. They fight up the ramp as poor Jamie Noble tries to stop them. Lee sends Braun into the LED boards at the top of the stage. Refs stop Lee but Lee ain’t done. He spears Strowman off the stage onto some sheet covered boxes.

Bianca Belair plays the oddest version of Trivial Pursuit with some randoms to prove that she is the smartest.

Backstage, Drew Gulak talks about his book, and being prepared. Truth pops up to call him orton and say that’s the worst Gulak costume he’s ever seen. Gulak knocks over a trash can, and Tozawa is in it. Truth back body drops Drew into a large bin of trash. Akira dives in. They…”wrestle”

We can’t see anything, but the ref counts anyway, and Truth wins the title, again, by pinning someone whose shoulders couldn’t possibly be down.

MVP gets some mic time saying last week, Ali, Apollo, and Ricochet did not defeat them. He also wants to put Retribution on notice: T-Bag and his squad want to run around and play tough, but when you see the black and gold, prepare to fold. Y’all can wear the masks, but they fit the description.

Ali wonders how a simple logo can cause a loss. Ricochet passes on the offer, saying he went Lebron James on MVP’s ass. He did not.



Match 4: The Hurt Business vs Apollo Crews and Ricochet

Shelton and Ricochet to start. Ric bounces off the ropes, rolls over Seth, can’t get a tag, sunset flip into a roll but Shelton stops it and locks on an arm bar. Ric escapes, and Shelton tags in Lashley. Lashley with a body slam. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!!

WE return and Lashley hits the ropes then hits a huge shoulder in the corner to Ricohet’s mid section as MVP yells at Lashley to “fold his ass up.” Lashley with a delayed suplex to Ricochet. MVP continues to yell and Ricochet swipes him, but Lashley hits him with a Flatliner. Tag to Shelton. He heads to Ricochet, Ric with an enziguri Tag to Apollo. He rushes in, hits an axe, another, sends Lashley off the apron. Frogsplash crossbody to Shelton. Shoots the legs and lifts, sending Shelton into the corner. SPINEBUSTER to Shelton!!! Standing Moonsault. Cover for 1…NO!!! Lashley in to stop the pin. Ricochet kicks him in the chin! AGAIN! He hits the ropes. Lashley lifts Ric and drops him face first into the mat. Kick from Crews, and Lashley goes…back to the apron? Lol. Ok. Benjamin with a waistlock. German! Tag to Lashley. Lashley in, waits for a spear. Apollo up, hops over the spear.

Enziguri to the head. Apollo hits, CHOKESLAM FROM LASHLEY!!! FULL NELSON! Apollo taps.

Winners: The Hurt Business

Ricochet saying they’re going to keep coming back no matter what doesn’t bode well.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:42

Murphy is walking backstage, and Rey’s daughter is hear, saying she’s been waiting to talk to Murphy all night. She says it’s not her fault, and it’s not her she needs to be worried about. Is Murphy still considering apologizing to him?

Murphy doesn’t know.

Hurt Business walks backstage, all chipper.

Ali comes up, heated, says he’s alone now, and he’ll be alone tonight, but he wants MVP to bring his goons out, because after he’s done with MVP, he’s going to start on Shelton, and finish on Lashley.

Seth is in the ring and he says the time has come. Murphy’s Messiah awaits his apology.

Murphy heads out and is quiet for some time. Seth tries to goad it out of him, wondering what’s eating at him, and saying let’s get this over with.

Seth tells Murphy he doesn’t want to go down this road. Do not stand in the way of the greater good. They’ve been through so much together. All he’s gotta do is apologize. This shouldn’t be that difficult. Seth screams for Murphy to apologize, then grabs him by the hairs of his chinny chin chin and says he made Murphy and he can break him.

MURPHY ATTACKS!!!

He shoots the legs! Mounts! Punches over and over. Seth pushes, and Murphy kicks him out of the ring! He follows and flies over the table onto Seth! They fought into the barricade. Seth with some rights and lefts. Murphy gets some in, Seth sends him into the barricade. They fight back and forth into the barricade, then Murphy sends Seth into the barricade. Seth grabs something form under the ring, it’s a kendo stick. Murphy ducks an attack and sends Seth into the barricade. Seth drops the stick. Murphy on the attack!!! Seth rolls into the ring. Murphy stands and swings it onto Seth! He screams for Seth to apologize. Seth apologizes. Murphy says not to him. Apologize to Rey’s daughter.

Seth calls out to Aalyah and says he’s sorry. He says he is sorry for bringing her into it. Murhpy has done enough. Hes sorry.

Murphy drops the stick.

SETH ATTACKS!! Lol. He mounts and pries at the eyes of Buddy, then grabs the stick and attacks over and over with it.

Seth breaks the stick, so he heads outside and grabs a chair.

Out comes Rey’s daughter, to hold Seth back with her hand in the air, holding Murphy, and saying, “That’s enough.”

Dominik comes down to grab his sister. He asks her what she is thinking. Rey and his wife come down, next, all wondering what their daughter is thinking. Aalyah holds her head like her acting coach told her, and her family walks her out as Murphy stirs.

Dom tries to remind his sister all that Murphy has done.



Match 5: WWE RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Riott Squad vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Bell rings and Ruby and Liv drop Nia to her knees. Ruby hits her with a knee, tags in Liv, then drops Liv onto Nia and Liv covers for 1..NO!!! Nia is up. Liv hits some rights. Tag from Ruby, she goes for a crossbody, but Nia shoves her away like nothing. Ruby flies into the ring and Nia catches her on her shoulders. She sends Ruby into the corner, drops her in the Tree of Woe. Splash in the corner. Nia kicks Ruby out of the ring. Nia, reluctantly, tags in Shayna, who heads outside and sends Ruby into the apron. Ruby hops into the ring. Shayna covers for 1..2..NO!!! Shayna does the wrist breaking move to Ruby. Shayna works the arm then mounts Ruby and continues to twist the arm with a hammer lock. Shayna pulls back on the arm, with the boot to the shoulder added. Shayna smiles to Liv, who is screaming for her friend. Shayna sends Ruby to the outside then tags in Nia, who leaves the ring and lifsts up Ruby, then sends her into the apron hard.

We come back to Liv trying to survive, but Nia killing her. Liv tries for a Sunset Flip, but obviously, that won’t work. Headbutt from Nia. Tag to Shayna. She comes in and hits a right hand to the mid section .Another. Shayna runs with a knee, but Liv moves and Shayna crashes in ithe corner. Liv tags in Ruby, Ruby sends Nia off the apron, running knee to Shayna! Ruby climbs up, Liv gets a tag, DDT to Shayna! Stomp from Liv! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Ruby, tries for a kick, Nia in to squash Liv, Ruby sends Nia to theoutside. Knee from Shayna! The Clutch!

Liv tries to stop the move, but Nia lifts her up and Ruby taps.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

A valiant effort by the challengers, but the champs need the win, even if I don’t agree with how they’re being presented. Major props to Ruby Riott who sold like hell for both of her opponents.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:01

The Street Profits talk about Bravehearting tonight with Drew McIntyre.



Match 6: Mustafa Ali vs MVP

Ali circles the ring, MVP readies. Lockup and MVP hits a knee. Body slam to Ali. MVP sends him into the corner then hits a huge clothesline. Cover. 1..2…NO!!! Another cover. 1..2…NO!!! MVP chokes up Ali against the ropes. Dropkick from Ali! MVP rolls to the outside. His crew calms him down. MVP orders Shelton and Lashley to enter the ring.

They corner Ali as the ref yells for them to get out of the ring. The lights flicker. Retribution is here!!

Winner: No Contest



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: NR

We get like 5 people, and they circle the ring. MVP tells Ali to help. Ali goes back to back to back with The Hurt Business. Ali runs out of the ring, and he gets in the face of T-Bar and….whoever Dio is now. Ali stares at both the men. He turns to MVP.

“GET THEM”

Retribution attacks! Stairs to the face of Lashley. Retribution makes short work of The Hurt Business, shouting, “This is Retribution!”

They turn to Ali, standing at the bottom of the ramp. Ali into the ring. He stares at hardcam, looks at a Crowd that isn’t there. Retribution enters the ring nd stands behind him as Ali soaks in the boos and holds his hand up in the air. He closes it, and the lights go out.

Oh shit, the show ain’t over.



Match 7: Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits

After a commercial, we come back to Dolph being obnoxious. Ford sends him down with a clothesline, again, hops over the back, then hits a third clothesline. Dropkick to Roode. Ziggler tries for a back body dro, but Ford lands on his back and hits a back suplex. Standing moonsault. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Orton distracts Ford, and Ziggler attacks from behind. Tag to Roode. Right hands to Roode, Roode with a spinebuster! Tag to Orton. Roode sends Ford to the outside. Orton drops and grabs Ford. He drops Ford onto the announce table! Drew walks over to stare at Orton hard. Orton lifts up Ford, and hits an uppercut in the ring. Orton mocks Drew, Ford hits the mid section. Orton kicks and swings him down hard onto the mat. Cheap shot to Dawkins in front of Drew. Ford with a kick. DDT TO ORTON! Tag to Ziggler. Tag to Drew. Clothesline to Zigs. Again. Whip to the ropes, high belly to belly! Right hand to Roode! Belly to belly to Ziggler again. Drew sends Orton into the corner. He grabs the head, locks it up, and pulls orton into the ring. He mounts and attacks but Roode and Ziggler stop the attack! Ziggler corners Drew. Roode attacks. Dawkins gets a blind tag. Superkick to Drew. Dawkins rolls in. rollup for 1..2.NO!!!! Dawkins looks for a spinebuster, but Ziggler turns it into a DDT! Ziggler reaches for a tag to Orton. Dawkins is down and out in the heel corner. Orton kicks him onto the apron then drags him up for the rope-assisted DDT. Orton goes for an RKO. Dawkins shoves him. Spinebuster! Tag to Ford! FROGSPLASH to Orton!!! Jesus. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! Roode and Ziggler both stop the pin. Enziguri! Ziggler goes for a Zig Zag. Drew gets a tag. Fameasser to Ford.

CLAYMORE TO ZIGGLER!!! Ziggler flies out of the ring. Orton is stirring. Roode back in the ring. CLAYMORE TO ROODE!!! ORTON WITH AN RKO!!!! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

That was fun, even if Dawkins looked a little outmatched when compared to all involved. If Ford got any higher, he’d be RVD. Ziggler is annoying, but can sell for Drew. I suppose this wasn’t the worst way to go off the air, although, switching this for the Ali reveal may have been much more impactful.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:59

End Show