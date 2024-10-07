Adam Pearce Reveals Why He Was Picked To Be WWE Raw General Manager

Adam Pearce recently revealed why he was picked for the role of WWE Raw’s General Manager. Pearce has been doing so since the pandemic lockdown era of WWE, and he spoke with Chaotic Good Sports for a new interview where he talked about getting selected for the role.

“You said a great word, it’s being adaptable,” Pearce said (per Fightful). “I was so fortunate to have been put in a position because I had the necessary tools to do it, and then COVID happened, and they were like, ‘Okay, we need, we want a matchmaker on TV,’ and I was selected. I’ll tell you a funny story of how this all came about. There was a program on the WWE Network called 205 Live. I was one of the writers on that program, and I was the executive producer. I was the one who handled all the wrestling matches, put the finishes together, booked the angles, all that kind of stuff.”

He continued, “As part of that, in Raw production meetings, when we filmed 205 Live, I had to read the script to the room, and they liked the way my voice sounded when I read the script. I am not shitting you. I had certain way [about me], and then I put glasses on, and I had more of a certain way, and here we are. Things happen in hilarious ways in our business, and that’s how that one started, and here we are. God, it’s almost five years later. I have been the authority figure on WWE TV at this point almost longer than anybody that’s ever done it. That is mind-blowing to me.”

Pearce is the on-screen GM for Raw opposite Nick Aldis, who fills the role on the Smackdown side.