Adam Rose Addresses How He’s Bulked Up Since Getting Clean and Sober

– The former Adam Rose took to Instagram to address recent pictures that show him looking much bigger now that he’s gotten clean and sober since leaving WWE. Rose shared a couple of pictures to his Instagram account of his current look, saying he’s now 258 pounds where he was 201 as Adam Rose.

“My weight gain has caused some interest so let me explain,” Rose captioned a pic. :Before coming to the #WWE, I weighed 236 lbs. When I performed as #LeoKrugar, my weight was around 225 lbs.. When I made the transition to #Adamrose, I was asked to refrain from weight training so the character would not look like a #prowrestler at all, and also to get as far away from the Krugar character as possible. My weight as Adam was around 201 lbs.. unfortunately, as everyone now knows, while in the WWE, I developed a drug addiction which lead to me losing considerable weight and getting sick. At my worst I weighed in at 176 lbs in the WWE.. I was living on a smoothie a day and barely ate.. After a long stint in rehab, thanks to the WWE, I was able to clean up and get my life back together..”

He went on to say, “Currently I weigh 258 lbs and feel good. I weight train religiously and eat food again.. probably too much food.. but I enjoy it so not gonna stop. I’m happy and on a much better track.. thank you.”

Rose, real name Raymond John Leppan, exited WWE in 2016. He retired from the ring earlier this year and has credited WWE for their help in getting him sober.