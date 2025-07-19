Adam Sandler Praises MJF After Working With Him on Happy Gilmore 2: ‘Funny As Hell’

MJF is set to appear in the comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2, where he will play one of the sons of the title character. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Adam Sandler spoke about working with MJF and said that the former AEW World Champion is ‘funny as hell.’

He said: “Funny as hell. What a great kid. Love him. Family member. He went and had a match and the came back the next day. He was alright. He came bruised. He had some extra bruises. He was a stud. That kid is jacked and he’s a stud. I’m happy to say he’s my fake son forever. I love my fake son. I love him in real life.”

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix on July 25.