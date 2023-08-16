wrestling / News
Adult Film Star Alexis Fawx Trains In the Ring With Jay Lethal
August 15, 2023 | Posted by
Adult film star Alexis Fawx recently trained in the wrestling ring with Jay Lethal. Fawx posted to her Instagram account with a video of herself working out with Lethal in the ring at The Wrestling Lab. She captioned the video:
Wrestling Practice! @thelethaljay @the_wrestling_lab @wheezywrasslin
@catalinahager
DISCLAIMER: wrestling moves taught & done with professionals, no one was hurt or injured. Consent given by everyone. This is for entertainment purposes. Do not try this at home. Disclosure.
Disclaimer music in background in beginning of video was just on radio in background that we turned off. Not monetized.
This is where is app is now …”
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Rumors on Drama in AEW With CM Punk & The Elite, Concern Over ‘Giant Explosion’
- More Details on Christopher Daniels, Ryan Nemeth Being Sent Home From AEW Collision
- WWE Responds to MLW Lawsuit, Acknowledges Stephanie McMahon Met With Tubi Exec
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win