Aero Star Set For House of Glory Debut Next Month

AAA’s Aero Star will make his debut for House of Glory at next month’s Cinco De Mayo show in New York City. HOG announced the news on Saturday that Aero will be in action at the May 5th show, with his opponent to be announced soon.

The full announcement reads:

Aero Star Debuts at HOG Cinco De Mayo in NYC

House of Glory officials have announced a huge debut for Sunday May 5th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+. AAA World Wide star Aero Star will make his HOG debut at CINCO DE MAYO.

The former AAA World Wide Tag Team Champion, Mixed Tag Champion, and 2019 Rey de Reyes make his House of Glory debut to show his lucha libre style and aerial techniques. Known for his gravity defying attacks and lighting up the sky, Aero Star is determined to show the New York City faithful to his skillset.

HOG officials will announce his opponent in the coming days. Stay tuned to social media for further announcements.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.