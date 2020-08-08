AEW Officially Adds ‘$7,000 Obligation’ to Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, Inner Circle & Best Friends Banned From Ringside

– Earlier this week, during their debate on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho mentioned that Orange Cassidy will have to pay him $7,000 for the jacket Cassidy ruined by bathing him in orange juice. It appears that has been added to the match as an official stipulation, per the AEW Twitter account. The match has now been dubbed a “$7,000 Obligation Match.”

Not only that, AEW has confirmed that both the Inner Circle and Best Friends will be banned from ringside. You can view the full announcement below.

Jericho and Orange Cassidy’s rematch will take place on Wednesday, August 12 on Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.